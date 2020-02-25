Log in
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION

(HTO)
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

02/25/2020 | 09:10am EST
Regulatory Story
Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
Released 14:03 25-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 0887E
Hellenic Telecomms Organization S A
25 February 2020

Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OTE S.A. of 20/02/2020

Athens, Greece - February 25, 2020 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE S.A.), in accordance with the provisions of article 133, par. 2 of L. 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3 of the Athens Exchange Regulation, as in force, hereby releases the voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of February 20, 2020.

ISSUES

ITEM No 1:

Approval of an Own Share Buyback Program in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

ITEM No 2:

Cancellation of the total of nine million seven hundred and sixty four thousand seven hundred and forty three (9,764,743) own shares purchased by the Company under a share buy-back program in order to cancel them, with a corresponding reduction of its share capital by twenty seven million six hundred and thirty four thousand two hundred and twenty two euro and sixty nine cents (€27,634,222.69), in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the subsequent amendment of article 5 (Share Capital) of the Company's Articles of Incorporation.

ITEM No 3:

Miscellaneous announcements.

REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS

TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES

OWN SHARES

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS (OWN SHARES ARE NOT TAKEN INTO ACCOUT FOR QUORUM; VOTING RIGHTS ATTACHING TO THOSE SHARES AND THE RIGHT OF ATTENDANCE IN A GM ARE SUSPENDED)

TOTAL NUMBER OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS AS PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES (AS PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL OF SHARE CAPITAL)*

479,939,319

9,764,743

470,174,576

829

377,747,338

80.34%

VOTING RESULTS

AGENDA ITEM (SUBJECT NUMBER)

NUMBER OF VALID VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS


VALID VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS AS PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL REPRESENTED VOTES


VALID VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS AS PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES (AS PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL OF SHARE CAPITAL)*

IN FAVOUR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN


IN FAVOUR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN


IN FAVOUR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

1

375,655,112

1,984,854

107,372


99.446%

0.525%

0.028%


79.897%

0.422%

0.023%

2

377,737,118

0

10,220


99.997%

0.000%

0.003%


80.340%

0.000%

0.002%

3

MISCELLANEOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS (NON VOTABLE ITEM)

*exclusive of own shares, pursuant to article 50 of L.4548/2018

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS

Eleni Boua

Department of Financial Communication & Relations with Regulatory Authorities

Τel. + 30 210-6117364

Fax: + 30 210-6111030

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr



OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 14:09:14 UTC
