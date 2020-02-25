Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OTE S.A. of 20/02/2020

Athens, Greece - February 25, 2020 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE S.A.), in accordance with the provisions of article 133, par. 2 of L. 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3 of the Athens Exchange Regulation, as in force, hereby releases the voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of February 20, 2020.

ISSUES ITEM No 1: Approval of an Own Share Buyback Program in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018. ITEM No 2: Cancellation of the total of nine million seven hundred and sixty four thousand seven hundred and forty three (9,764,743) own shares purchased by the Company under a share buy-back program in order to cancel them, with a corresponding reduction of its share capital by twenty seven million six hundred and thirty four thousand two hundred and twenty two euro and sixty nine cents (€27,634,222.69), in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the subsequent amendment of article 5 (Share Capital) of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. ITEM No 3: Miscellaneous announcements.

REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES OWN SHARES TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS (OWN SHARES ARE NOT TAKEN INTO ACCOUT FOR QUORUM; VOTING RIGHTS ATTACHING TO THOSE SHARES AND THE RIGHT OF ATTENDANCE IN A GM ARE SUSPENDED) TOTAL NUMBER OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS AS PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES (AS PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL OF SHARE CAPITAL)* 479,939,319 9,764,743 470,174,576 829 377,747,338 80.34%

IN FAVOUR AGAINST ABSTAIN 1 375,655,112 1,984,854 107,372

99.446% 0.525% 0.028%

79.897% 0.422% 0.023% 2 377,737,118 0 10,220

99.997% 0.000% 0.003%

80.340% 0.000% 0.002% 3 MISCELLANEOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS (NON VOTABLE ITEM)

*exclusive of own shares, pursuant to article 50 of L.4548/2018

