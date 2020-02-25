Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Voting Results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of OTE S.A. of 20/02/2020
Athens, Greece - February 25, 2020 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE S.A.), in accordance with the provisions of article 133, par. 2 of L. 4548/2018 and article 4.1.3.3 of the Athens Exchange Regulation, as in force, hereby releases the voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of February 20, 2020.
ISSUES
ITEM No 1:
Approval of an Own Share Buyback Program in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018.
ITEM No 2:
Cancellation of the total of nine million seven hundred and sixty four thousand seven hundred and forty three (9,764,743) own shares purchased by the Company under a share buy-back program in order to cancel them, with a corresponding reduction of its share capital by twenty seven million six hundred and thirty four thousand two hundred and twenty two euro and sixty nine cents (€27,634,222.69), in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the subsequent amendment of article 5 (Share Capital) of the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
ITEM No 3:
Miscellaneous announcements.
REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS
TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES
OWN SHARES
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS (OWN SHARES ARE NOT TAKEN INTO ACCOUT FOR QUORUM; VOTING RIGHTS ATTACHING TO THOSE SHARES AND THE RIGHT OF ATTENDANCE IN A GM ARE SUSPENDED)
TOTAL NUMBER OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS AS PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES (AS PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL OF SHARE CAPITAL)*
479,939,319
9,764,743
470,174,576
829
377,747,338
80.34%
VOTING RESULTS
AGENDA ITEM (SUBJECT NUMBER)
NUMBER OF VALID VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS
VALID VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS AS PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL REPRESENTED VOTES
VALID VOTES OF REPRESENTED SHAREHOLDERS AS PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES (AS PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL OF SHARE CAPITAL)*
IN FAVOUR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
IN FAVOUR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
IN FAVOUR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
1
375,655,112
1,984,854
107,372
99.446%
0.525%
0.028%
79.897%
0.422%
0.023%
2
377,737,118
0
10,220
99.997%
0.000%
0.003%
80.340%
0.000%
0.002%
3
MISCELLANEOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS (NON VOTABLE ITEM)
*exclusive of own shares, pursuant to article 50 of L.4548/2018
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS
Eleni Boua
Department of Financial Communication & Relations with Regulatory Authorities
Τel. + 30 210-6117364
Fax: + 30 210-6111030
E-mail:iroffice@ote.gr
