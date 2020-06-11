Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Hello Pal International Inc.    HP   CA4234071054

HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.

(HP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/11 12:54:13 pm
0.09 CAD   +28.57%
04:15pHello Pal Announces Private Placement Financing
NE
05/21Hello Pal Announces Record Results in April 2020
NE
04/01Hello Pal Announces Record Results in March 2020
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hello Pal Announces Private Placement Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 04:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) -  Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (FSE: 27H) (OTC Pink: HLLPF) ("Hello Pal" or the "Company"), a provider of rapidly growing international live streaming, social messaging and language learning mobile apps, is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement and debt settlement of up to 41,666,666 common shares at $0.06 per share for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering").

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to retire corporate indebtedness, including debentures, of approximately $2,000,000, continue to grow Hello Pal's livestreaming business as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The shares issued under the financing will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months from the date of issue.

------

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim management discussion and analysis available on www.thecse.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57734


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL IN
04:15pHello Pal Announces Private Placement Financing
NE
05/21Hello Pal Announces Record Results in April 2020
NE
04/01Hello Pal Announces Record Results in March 2020
NE
03/03Hello Pal Announces Strong Results in February 2020
NE
02/10HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL : Announces Strong Results in January 2020
AQ
02/07Hello Pal Announces Strong Results in January 2020
NE
01/10Hello Pal Announces Record Receipts in December 2019
NE
2019Hello Pal Provides Corporate Update on Significant Milestones
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -2,72 M -2,00 M -2,00 M
Net Debt 2019 0,84 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,67x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,11 M 3,77 M 3,75 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Hello Pal International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kean Li Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gang Zhou President & Director
Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jing Su Huang Chief Technology Officer
James Y. Liang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLO PAL INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.50%4
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.24%27 267
HAL TRUST-9.58%12 318
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-3.71%10 534
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 423
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.79%5 671
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group