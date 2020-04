Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 2 605 M EBIT 2020 135 M Net income 2020 93,1 M Finance 2020 251 M Yield 2020 - P/E ratio 2020 63,0x P/E ratio 2021 46,2x EV / Sales2020 2,13x EV / Sales2021 1,74x Capitalization 5 790 M Chart HELLOFRESH SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 32,56 € Last Close Price 35,00 € Spread / Highest target 2,86% Spread / Average Target -6,98% Spread / Lowest Target -17,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HELLOFRESH SE 87.57% 6 274 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 1.05% 28 820 TESCO PLC -7.80% 28 346 SYSCO CORPORATION -35.80% 26 992 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 2.94% 26 534 KROGER 14.80% 25 639