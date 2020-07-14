HELLOFRESH : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 2 898 M 3 290 M 3 290 M Net income 2020 191 M 216 M 216 M Net cash 2020 342 M 388 M 388 M P/E ratio 2020 42,3x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 8 192 M 9 310 M 9 301 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 2,71x Nbr of Employees 4 477 Free-Float 84,8% Chart HELLOFRESH SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 45,00 € Last Close Price 49,44 € Spread / Highest target 21,4% Spread / Average Target -8,98% Spread / Lowest Target -27,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HELLOFRESH SE 164.95% 9 310 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 6.44% 33 885 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 10.43% 29 771 SYSCO CORPORATION -38.70% 26 619 TESCO PLC -15.75% 26 399 KROGER 14.80% 25 889