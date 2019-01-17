Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hellofresh SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE (HFG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth above its previously published forecast and a significantly better adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') as currently expected by the market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 07:05pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results
HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth above its previously published forecast and a significantly better adjusted EBITDA ('AEBITDA') as currently expected by the market

18-Jan-2019 / 01:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

 

HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth above its previously published forecast and a significantly better adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") as currently expected by the market

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
German Securities Code (WKN): A16140
Ticker Symbol: HFG
LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 18 January 2019 - Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, HelloFresh SE ("Company") achieved on a constant currency basis on a group level revenue growth of approx. 41% for the fiscal year 2018 and will therefore - due to the better than expected performance in the fourth quarter 2018 - exceed its latest forecast of 32% to 37%. Revenue of Green Chef Corporation and Chef's Plate Inc., which were acquired in 2018, were neither part of the latest revenue growth forecast nor are they part of the preliminary revenue growth numbers.

Revenue on the group level for the fiscal year 2018 is expected to range from EUR 1,275 million to EUR 1,279 million. Thereof, the US segment is expected to contribute EUR 732 million to EUR 734 million and the segment International is expected to contribute EUR 543 million to EUR 545 million. Revenue of the HelloFresh Group include revenue of Green Chef Corporation and Chef's Plate Inc., which were acquired in 2018.

On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, the HelloFresh Group expects to achieve a contribution margin exceeding 27.0% in the fiscal year 2018, outperforming the latest forecast of "better than 25%".

On the basis of preliminary and unaudited figures, the adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2018 (including the earnings of Green Chef Corporation and Chef's Plate Inc., which were acquired in 2018) is expected to amount to between negative EUR 58 million and negative EUR 54 million on the group level, of which between negative EUR 35 million and negative EUR 33 million correspond to the US segment and between positive EUR 13 million and positive EUR 15 million to the International segment; the remainder represents the Holding AEBITDA.

The Company will publish its trading update for the fiscal year 2018 as scheduled on 29 January 2019 and its full annual report for the fiscal year 2018 as scheduled on 6 March 2019.

Competent person for this publication

Dr. Christian Ries

General Counsel

HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 160 96382504

cr@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 
Press contact

Eva Switala

Global Head of PR

HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 160 98 082 688

es@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company, the HelloFresh group or the industry in which the HelloFresh group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth for products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. Regarding the definitions of Alternative Performance Measures, the Company refers to the relevant definitions in its Annual Report 2017, which is published on the Company's website.

18-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@hellofresh.com
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

767283  18-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=767283&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELLOFRESH SE
07:05pHELLOFRESH SE : HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth above its previously publis..
EQ
01/15HELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
2018HELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
2018HELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
2018HELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
2018Blue Apron warns on revenue growth, shares tumble
RE
2018Blue Apron cuts headcount by 4 percent; posts drop in orders
RE
2018HELLOFRESH SE : Q3 2018: HelloFresh continues on its strong growth path
EQ
2018JACK MA : Unlisted gems bolster returns for top British fund manager
RE
2018HELLOFRESH SE : HelloFresh SE acquires Chef's Plate Inc.
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 242 M
EBIT 2018 -96,6 M
Net income 2018 -99,0 M
Finance 2018 192 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
Capitalization 1 213 M
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
Hellofresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,2 €
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Nuno Simaria Global Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE20.79%1 382
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.00%38 475
SYSCO CORPORATION0.10%32 357
AHOLD DELHAIZE1.18%30 108
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD2.04%28 307
TESCO15.94%27 789
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.