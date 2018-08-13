DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast

HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE invests in further growth, raises its revenue outlook and expects to achieve break-even in the course of 2019



13-Aug-2018 / 07:07 CET/CEST

HelloFresh SE invests in further growth, raises its revenue outlook and expects to achieve break-even in the course of 2019

Berlin, 13 August 2018 - Today HelloFresh SE ("Company"), the world's leading meal kit company, decided - based on the strong margin development in the first half of 2018 - to invest such margin profits in a series of strategic measures during the second half of 2018. The investments primarily include an increase of meal selections in the US, price reductions on certain meal kits offered in the US, the scaling up of a new value brand and product improvements as well as price reductions in the portfolio of the Green Chef Corporation which was acquired by HelloFresh at the end of March. The Management Board of the Company believes that these investments will support further growth.

Due to these additional investments in further growth decided upon today, HelloFresh raises its full-year 2018 outlook for constant-currency revenue growth (excluding Green Chef) from previously 30% - 35% to now 32% - 37%. As a consequence of these additional investments in further growth, which will lead to a reduction of AEBITDA, the Company does no longer expect to achieve a break-even on group level on AEBITDA-basis (excluding Green Chef) in Q4 2018 but currently expects to achieve such break-even on group level on AEBITDA-basis during the course of 2019.

