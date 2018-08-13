Log in
HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE invests in further growth, raises its revenue outlook and expects to achieve break-even in the course of 2019

08/13/2018 | 07:15am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Change in Forecast
HelloFresh SE: HelloFresh SE invests in further growth, raises its revenue outlook and expects to achieve break-even in the course of 2019

13-Aug-2018 / 07:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

 

HelloFresh SE invests in further growth, raises its revenue outlook and expects to achieve break-even in the course of 2019

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
German Securities Code (WKN): A16140
Ticker Symbol: HFG
LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 13 August 2018 - Today HelloFresh SE ("Company"), the world's leading meal kit company, decided - based on the strong margin development in the first half of 2018 - to invest such margin profits in a series of strategic measures during the second half of 2018. The investments primarily include an increase of meal selections in the US, price reductions on certain meal kits offered in the US, the scaling up of a new value brand and product improvements as well as price reductions in the portfolio of the Green Chef Corporation which was acquired by HelloFresh at the end of March. The Management Board of the Company believes that these investments will support further growth.

Due to these additional investments in further growth decided upon today, HelloFresh raises its full-year 2018 outlook for constant-currency revenue growth (excluding Green Chef) from previously 30% - 35% to now 32% - 37%. As a consequence of these additional investments in further growth, which will lead to a reduction of AEBITDA, the Company does no longer expect to achieve a break-even on group level on AEBITDA-basis (excluding Green Chef) in Q4 2018 but currently expects to achieve such break-even on group level on AEBITDA-basis during the course of 2019.

Competent person for this publication

Dr. Christian Ries

General Counsel

HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 160 96382504

cr@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 
Press contact

Eva Switala

Global Head of PR

HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 160 98 082 688

es@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of HelloFresh SE (the "Company"), the HelloFresh group or the industry in which the HelloFresh group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth for products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. Regarding the definitions of Alternative Performance Measures, the Company refers to the relevant definitions in its Annual Report 2017, which is published on the Company's website.

13-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@hellofresh.com
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

713309  13-Aug-2018 CET/CEST

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 245 M
EBIT 2018 -69,3 M
Net income 2018 -74,1 M
Finance 2018 219 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 707,50
EV / Sales 2018 1,73x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 2 376 M
