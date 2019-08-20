|
HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
08/20/2019 | 07:10pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
21.08.2019 / 01:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|TWG Ventures GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Thomas Wartmut
|Last name(s):
|Griesel
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.10 EUR
|1515000.0000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|10.10 EUR
|1515000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|
|Saarbrücker Straße 37a
|
|10405 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
53377 21.08.2019
© EQS 2019
|
