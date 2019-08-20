Log in
HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/20/2019 | 07:10pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.08.2019 / 01:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.10 EUR 1515000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.10 EUR 1515000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-19; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53377  21.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 659 M
EBIT 2019 -59,0 M
Net income 2019 -72,8 M
Finance 2019 154 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -25,5x
P/E ratio 2020 258x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,80x
Capitalization 1 722 M
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
Hellofresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,94  €
Last Close Price 10,44  €
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Nuno Simaria Global Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE71.52%1 907
SYSCO CORPORATION17.46%37 748
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-21.09%31 465
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD18.93%30 020
TESCO PLC15.57%25 960
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-5.62%25 371
