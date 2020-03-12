Log in
HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/12/2020 | 07:15pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.03.2020 / 00:09
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.18 EUR 19180.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.18 EUR 19180.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57821  13.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
