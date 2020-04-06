Log in
HELLOFRESH SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
News 
News

HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

04/06/2020 | 10:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2020 / 16:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.00 EUR 14000000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
28.00 EUR 14000000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-03; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59003  06.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
