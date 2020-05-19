|
HelloFresh SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/19/2020 | 02:10pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
19.05.2020 / 20:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Jeffrey
|Last name(s):
|Lieberman
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
b) Nature of the transaction
|156,554 shares in HelloFresh SE obtained in relation to an indirect participation in HelloFresh SE
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Saarbrücker Straße 37a
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
