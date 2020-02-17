Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HelloFresh SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 05:45am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HelloFresh SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HelloFresh SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.02.2020 / 11:43
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HelloFresh SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2020
Address: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2020
Address: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2020
Address: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 03, 2020
Address: http://ir.hellofreshgroup.com/websites/hellofresh/English/3100/annual-report.html

17.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

976783  17.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=976783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HELLOFRESH SE
05:45aHELLOFRESH SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
01/28HELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/28HELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
01/21HELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/17HELLOFRESH SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/16HelloFresh shares jump on stronger than expected 2019
RE
01/15HELLOFRESH SE : HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA ('AE..
EQ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019ALERT : New purchases in the MarketScreener European Portfolio
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 810 M
EBIT 2019 -25,7 M
Net income 2019 -21,2 M
Finance 2019 226 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -189x
P/E ratio 2020 141x
EV / Sales2019 1,98x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 3 806 M
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,14  €
Last Close Price 23,20  €
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Nuno Simaria Global Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE24.33%4 126
SYSCO CORPORATION-8.57%39 770
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED18.58%36 358
TESCO PLC0.24%32 441
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.97%27 241
KROGER-2.62%22 601
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group