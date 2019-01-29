Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hellofresh SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE (HFG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

HelloFresh SE: Preliminary unaudited FY 2018 results: HelloFresh continues strong growth at scale in Q4 2018 and further improves margins

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 01:15am EST

DGAP-News: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
HelloFresh SE: Preliminary unaudited FY 2018 results: HelloFresh continues strong growth at scale in Q4 2018 and further improves margins

29.01.2019 / 07:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Preliminary unaudited FY 2018 results: HelloFresh continues strong growth at scale in Q4 2018 and further improves margins

- Q4 2018: Active customers increase to above 2 million for the first time (+41% y-o-y)

- Q4 2018: Revenues grow strongly to EUR 358 million - 362 million and AEBITDA loss reduced to negative EUR 2 million to negative EUR 6 million

- Q4 2018: Excluding acquisitions and recently launched new ventures, HelloFresh's AEBITDA was positive on Group level, in the International segment as well as in the US segment


Berlin, January 29, 2019 - HelloFresh, the leading global provider for meal-kits, continues its strong growth at scale in Q4 2018, with 54.7 million meals delivered to 2.04 million active customers worldwide. This constitutes, based on preliminary and unaudited figures, a growth rate of 42-43% y-o-y to EUR 358 million - EUR 362 million in Group revenues. Based on preliminary unaudited results AEBITDA for Q4 2018 accounted for negative EUR 2 million to negative EUR 6 million, yielding an AEBITDA margin of -1% to -2%.

"We are looking back at both a very successful Q4 and full year 2018, with high growth momentum, significant improvements to our profitability and strong execution against our key KPIs. I am particularly proud that in the International segment we managed to grow revenues by over 50% while delivering our first profitable year. We have allowed millions of customers around the world to eat better and spend time with their families. As the world's largest meal-kit brand, we will certainly take full advantage of the opportunities lying ahead in 2019", says Dominik Richter, CEO and co-founder of HelloFresh.

Q4 2018: First time AEBITDA positive on Group level and in US segment

Excluding acquisitions (such as Green Chef and Chef's Plate) and recently launched new ventures, HelloFresh achieved AEBITDA profitability in Q4 on a Group level as well as in the US and the International segment.

FY 2018: Outperformance of Group revenue exceeds company's own guidance

Based on preliminary unaudited 2018 results, HelloFresh's FY 2018 revenue has increased (in constant currency, excluding acquisitions) by c. 41% y-o-y, exceeding its previous FY guidance of 32% to 37%. Total Group revenue is expected to range from EUR 1,275 million to EUR 1,279 million, with the US segment contributing EUR 732 million to EUR 734 million and the segment International EUR 543 million to EUR 545 million.

Based on preliminary unaudited figures the adjusted EBITDA for the whole Group for the full FY 2018 is expected to amount to a range of negative EUR 58 million and negative EUR 54 million. This constitutes a c.3.5 percentage points improvement of the company's AEBITDA margin from (7.7)% in FY 2017 to c.(4)% in FY 2018. The International segment has contributed to the Group's results with a very good performance and delivered its first full year of AEBITDA profitability, expected to range from positive EUR 13 million to positive EUR 15 million. In addition to becoming the clear market leader in the meal-kit sector in the US, the US segment also improved its AEBITDA significantly y-o-y, ranging from negative EUR 35 million to negative EUR 33 million.

HelloFresh's growth is supported by a very healthy balance sheet. As of December 31st, 2018, the company has no drawn bank debt, c. EUR 194 million cash on its balance sheet and, in addition, access to a committed EUR 80 million undrawn revolving credit facility from a group of banks.

Selected key operating metrics

Group

  Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Y-o-Y FY 2018 FY 2017 Y-o-Y
Active customers (m) 2.04 1.45 40.9%  
Number of orders (m) 7.42 5.42 37.0% 27.1 18.9 43.1%
Meals delivered (m) 54.7 39.5 38.4% 198.4 137.4 44.4%
Revenue (mEUR) 358-362 252.8 42-43% 1,275-1,279 904.9 approx 41%
Revenue in constant currency (mEUR)
*Exc. acquisitions 		  32-33%   approx 41%
AEBITDA (mEUR) (6)-(2) (6.1)   (58)-(54) (70.1)  
 

 

US

  Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Y-o-Y FY 2018 FY 2017 Y-o-Y
Revenue (mEUR) 194-196 150.7 29-30% 732-734 545.2 approx 34%
AEBITDA (mEUR) (3)-(1) (0.7)   (35)-(33) (40.5)  
 

 

International

  Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Y-o-Y FY 2018 FY 2017 Y-o-Y
Revenue (mEUR) 164-166 102.0 61-63% 543-545 359.6 approx 51%
AEBITDA (mEUR) 8-10 2.8   13-15 (9.5)  
 

 

 

Press contact

Eva Switala

Director of Global Corporate Communication

HelloFresh Group		 +49 (0) 160 98 082 688

es@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 

 

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world's leading meal kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada and New Zealand. HelloFresh delivered 54.7 million meals to 2.04 million active customers worldwide in Q4 2018 (October 1 - December 31, 2018). HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Sydney, Toronto and Auckland.

All figures reported in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. Please note that the full financial disclosure for the fourth quarter and the financial year 2018, together with the guidance for the financial year 2019, will be published on March 6, 2019.

 

 


29.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@hellofresh.com
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

770289  29.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=770289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELLOFRESH SE
01:15aHELLOFRESH SE : Preliminary unaudited FY 2018 results: HelloFresh continues stro..
EQ
01/18EUROPE : European shares surf to six-week highs on U.S.-China trade progress
RE
01/17HELLOFRESH SE : HelloFresh SE expects revenue growth above its previously publis..
EQ
01/15HELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germ..
EQ
2018HELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
2018HELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
2018HELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securiti..
EQ
2018Blue Apron warns on revenue growth, shares tumble
RE
2018Blue Apron cuts headcount by 4 percent; posts drop in orders
RE
2018HELLOFRESH SE : Q3 2018: HelloFresh continues on its strong growth path
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 252 M
EBIT 2018 -93,3 M
Net income 2018 -99,0 M
Finance 2018 196 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 1 331 M
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
Hellofresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,6 €
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Nuno Simaria Global Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE32.49%1 511
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.15%38 377
SYSCO CORPORATION-0.62%32 237
AHOLD DELHAIZE5.16%31 571
TESCO16.25%29 072
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD3.74%28 861
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.