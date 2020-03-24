|
03/24/2020
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE
HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.03.2020
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|HelloFresh SE
|Street:
|Saarbrücker Straße 37a
|Postal code:
|10405
|City:
|Berlin
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|X
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Natural person (first name, surname): Jeff Horing
Date of birth: 06 March 1964
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|14.99 %
|0 %
|14.99 %
|165737182
|Previous notification
|15.51 %
|0 %
|15.51 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A161408
|24837736
| %
|14.99 %
|Total
|24837736
|14.99 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Jeff Horing
| %
| %
| %
|Insight Holdings Group LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Insight Venture Associates VIII, Ltd (Cayman Islands)
| %
| %
| %
|Insight Venture Associates VIII, L.P. (Cayman Islands)
| %
| %
| %
|Insight Venture Partners VIII, L.P. (Cayman Islands)
| %
| %
| %
|HF Main Insight S.à r.l. (Luxembourg)
|14.99 %
| %
|14.99 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Saarbrücker Straße 37a
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
