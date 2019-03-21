DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: HelloFresh SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.03.2019 / 11:53

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 21 March 2019

3. New total number of voting rights: 164400923



