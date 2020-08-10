HelloFresh : increases its full year 2020 guidance

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance

Berlin, 10 August 2020 - HelloFresh SE ("Company") has so far experienced a more favorable than expected summer seasonality. Furthermore, the Company sees additional demand triggered by a renewed worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic in some of its markets. The Company also registers overall an increased ordering pattern and higher retention of its customers on average, including customers which were acquired during the second quarter 2020. As a consequence, the Company increases its full year 2020 revenue growth guidance for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis from previously between 55% and 70% to now between 75% and 95% (arithmetic average of published broker estimates for revenue growth in Euro as of 10 August 2020: 65.9%) and its full year 2020 AEBITDA margin guidance for the HelloFresh Group from previously between 8% and 10% to now between 9% and 11% (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 10 August 2020: 9.7%).

The Company will publish its financial statements for the first six months of 2020 as scheduled on 11 August 2020.

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure AEBITDA (adjusted EBITDA) the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2019, which has been published on the Company's website.

