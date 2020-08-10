Log in
HELLOFRESH SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/10 02:11:56 pm
49 EUR   +0.20%
02:02pHELLOFRESH : again raises revenue and margin guidance for 2020
RE
01:40pHELLOFRESH : increases its full year 2020 guidance
EQ
08/07HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
HelloFresh : increases its full year 2020 guidance

08/10/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance

10-Aug-2020 / 19:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

 

HelloFresh SE increases its full year 2020 guidance

International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
German Securities Code (WKN): A16140
Ticker Symbol: HFG
LEI: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt am Main (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 10 August 2020 - HelloFresh SE ("Company") has so far experienced a more favorable than expected summer seasonality. Furthermore, the Company sees additional demand triggered by a renewed worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic in some of its markets. The Company also registers overall an increased ordering pattern and higher retention of its customers on average, including customers which were acquired during the second quarter 2020. As a consequence, the Company increases its full year 2020 revenue growth guidance for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis from previously between 55% and 70% to now between 75% and 95% (arithmetic average of published broker estimates for revenue growth in Euro as of 10 August 2020: 65.9%) and its full year 2020 AEBITDA margin guidance for the HelloFresh Group from previously between 8% and 10% to now between 9% and 11% (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 10 August 2020: 9.7%).

The Company will publish its financial statements for the first six months of 2020 as scheduled on 11 August 2020.

Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure AEBITDA (adjusted EBITDA) the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2019, which has been published on the Company's website.

Competent person for this publication

Dr. Christian Ries

General Counsel

HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 160 96382504

cr@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 
Press contact

Saskia Leisewitz

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

HelloFresh SE, Saarbrücker Straße 37a, 10405 Berlin		 +49 (0) 174 72 359 61

sl@hellofresh.com

www.hellofreshgroup.com
 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company, the HelloFresh Group or the industry in which the HelloFresh Group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

10-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: ir@hellofresh.com
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
ISIN: DE000A161408
WKN: A16140
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1114619

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1114619  10-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1114619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
