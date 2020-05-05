Log in
HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
HelloFresh : raises 2020 outlook as lockdowns boost business

05/05/2020 | 01:08am EDT

German meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh raised its 2020 guidance on Tuesday, as continued coronavirus lockdowns boosted its first-quarter performance in the United States and other international markets.

The Berlin-based company, which allows customers to choose among online recipes and have pre-portioned ingredients delivered to their doorsteps, now expects revenue growth between 40% and 55% on a constant currency basis, up from a previously announced range of 22% to 27%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (AEBITDA) margin should now come in between 6% to 10%, the company added.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

