HelloFresh : successfully placed EUR 175 million convertible bonds due 2025

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 2 661 M EBIT 2020 145 M Net income 2020 126 M Finance 2020 260 M Yield 2020 - P/E ratio 2020 40,6x P/E ratio 2021 29,3x EV / Sales2020 1,91x EV / Sales2021 1,54x Capitalization 5 357 M Chart HELLOFRESH SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 35,44 € Last Close Price 32,38 € Spread / Highest target 32,8% Spread / Average Target 9,46% Spread / Lowest Target -10,4% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) HELLOFRESH SE 76.74% 5 893 TESCO PLC -8.39% 28 839 WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED -1.68% 27 940 SYSCO CORPORATION -37.07% 26 829 AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 0.74% 26 075 KROGER 12.21% 24 861