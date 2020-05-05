Log in
HELLOFRESH SE    HFG   DE000A161408

HELLOFRESH SE

(HFG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

HelloFresh : successfully placed EUR 175 million convertible bonds due 2025

05/05/2020 | 04:29pm EDT
HelloFresh SE successfully placed EUR 175 million convertible bonds due 2025
Please click here for more information.

Disclaimer

HelloFresh SE published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 20:28:02 UTC
Latest news on HELLOFRESH SE
04:29p HELLOFRESH : successfully placed EUR 175 million convertible bonds due 2025
04:15p HELLOFRESH : successfully placed EUR 175 million convertible bonds due 2025
12:50p HELLOFRESH : launches offering of up to EUR 175 million convertible bonds due 20..
12:13p EUROPE : European shares end stronger on energy sector earnings, lockdown exit h..
10:02a GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Earnings reports could have been worse
06:40a HELLOFRESH : Kepler Chevreux reiterates its Neutral rating
05:25a HelloFresh raises 2020 outlook on lockdown hunger for meal-kits
03:07a HELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
02:54a HELLOFRESH : Q1 2020 Results Presentation
12:55a Q1 2020 : HelloFresh SE records very successful start to the year
EQ
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 661 M
EBIT 2020 145 M
Net income 2020 126 M
Finance 2020 260 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 40,6x
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
EV / Sales2021 1,54x
Capitalization 5 357 M
Chart HELLOFRESH SE
Duration : Period :
HelloFresh SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLOFRESH SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 35,44  €
Last Close Price 32,38  €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dominik S. Richter Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey Lieberman Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas W. Griesel Chief Operating Officer & CEO-International
Christian Gärtner Chief Financial Officer
Nuno Simaria Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLOFRESH SE76.74%5 893
TESCO PLC-8.39%28 839
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.68%27 940
SYSCO CORPORATION-37.07%26 829
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.0.74%26 075
KROGER12.21%24 861
