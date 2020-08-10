Hellofresh : again raises revenue and margin guidance for 2020

Hellofresh hiked its forecast for full-year revenue growth to between 75% and 95% from an earlier 55%-70%. It also raised its guidance for core profit margins to between 9% and 11% from 8%-10% previously.

The Berlin-based company has delivered a series of recent upgrades, propelling its shares higher by 148% in the year to date and valuing the business at 7.7 billion euros (6.94 billion pounds).

It said it would publish full first-half results as scheduled on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michael Nienaber)