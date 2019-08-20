HELMA Eigenheimbau : publishes 2019 half-year report; Profitable growth course continues

20.08.2019 / 08:30

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes 2019 half-year report; Profitable growth course continues

Lehrte, August 20, 2019 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has today published its 2019 half-year report, where it reports on a positive trend in revenue and earnings. After achieving the record result in the previous year, the HELMA Group continued its growth path in the first half of 2019. Based on EUR 110.3 million of consolidated revenue generated in the reporting period (H1 2018: EUR 96.6 million), mid-year earnings before taxes (EBT) grew to EUR 7.5 million (H1 2018: EUR 7.0 million). After deducting income taxes and minority interests' share of earnings, a pleasing consolidated net income of EUR 5.2 million remains (H1 2018: EUR 4.9 million). Accordingly, earnings per share improved from EUR 1.23 to reach a new high of EUR 1.29. As in previous years, and due to weather and project related conditions, the HELMA Group will generate most of its annual net income during the second half of the year in 2019.

Significant growth in new order intake and order book position:

On the sales side, the HELMA Group looks back on a successful first half-year. New order intake increased to EUR 140.6 million (H1 2018: EUR 106.3 million), reflecting tangible growth of around 32 % year-on-year. Taking this into consideration, the HELMA Group order book position as of June 30, 2019 at EUR 197.4 million stands approximately 28 % above the previous year's level (June 30, 2018: EUR 154.8 million), thereby forming a very good starting position for a strong second half of the year.

Forecast confirmed:

Given the pleasing new order intake trend in the first half of 2019 and with a view to the existing project pipeline, the HELMA Group confirms the EBT guidance for the 2019 financial year prepared in January 2018, which continues to envisage earnings before taxes (EBT) in a range between EUR 23.5 million and EUR 26.0 million.

The company's complete 2019 half-year report is available on the investor relations website www.ir.helma.de in the Publications area and under the following link:

http://ir.helma.de/websites/helma/English/320/publications.html

About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale, and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ('brick-on-brick'). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary - which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer - the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream homes together with suitable land plots on a one-stop shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.

With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures - predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts - the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary also ranks among the leading companies in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment.

As a financing and home insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range.

Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. More than 400 employees and specialist advisors ensure that meanwhile around 1,000 further properties are added annually. HELMA - we love to build for your life.

