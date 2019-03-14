HELMA Eigenheimbau : publishes preliminary figures for FY 2018; Group EBT increased by 10.6 % to record level of EUR 21.2 million

14.03.2019 / 08:29

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG publishes preliminary figures for FY 2018; Group EBT increased by 10.6 % to record level of EUR 21.2 million

Lehrte, March 14, 2019 - HELMA Eigenheimbau AG has today published its detailed preliminary consolidated figures in accordance with IFRS for the 2018 financial year and also confirms the forecast for the 2019 financial year it issued in January 2018.

Based on revenue of EUR 253.3 million (previous year: EUR 267.4 million), the HELMA Group achieved consolidated EBIT of EUR 22.9 million (previous year: EUR 22.1 million) in the 2018 financial year, adjusted for the disposal of capitalised interest. The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 9.0 % in the year under review, 0.7 percentage points above the previous year's figure. After a net financial result of EUR -0.6 million (previous year: EUR -1.1 million), earnings before taxes (EBT) grew by 10.6 % year-on-year to reach a new record level of EUR 21.2 million (previous year: EUR 19.1 million), as planned. Consolidated net income after deducting minority interests amounted to EUR 14.5 million (previous year: EUR 13.0 million), resulting in a 5.7 % return on sales (previous year: 4.9 %). The tangible improvement is especially attributable to various property development projects generating above-average margins. Overall, the company reported EUR 3.62 of earnings per share in 2018 (previous year: EUR 3.25).

The HELMA Group's equity backing continued to be very solid in the 2018 financial year. Equity rose from EUR 88.8 million to EUR 97.7 million on the balance sheet date due to the record profits achieved. Given total assets of EUR 341.4 million (December 31, 2017: EUR 317.7 million), the company reports an equity ratio of 28.6 % (December 31, 2017: 28.0 %).

Significant growth in new order intake:

On the sales side, the HELMA Group achieved 13.5 % year-on-year growth in new order intake to reach EUR 278.6 million in the 2018 financial year, compared with EUR 245.4 million in the previous year. While new order intake at HELMA Eigenheimbau AG rose by around 13.0 % to EUR 105.8 million (previous year: EUR 93.6 million), HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH also recorded significant growth with an order volume of EUR 133.5 million (previous year: EUR 99.9 million) or an increase of 33.6 %. In 2018, HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH did not reach the previous year's record level. However, with a volume of EUR 39.3 million (previous year: EUR 51.9 million), new order intake remains at a high level.

Forecast confirmed:

After the earnings trend in 2017 stagnated for the first time in a long time, the HELMA Group returned to its long-term growth path in the past 2018 financial year. Taking into consideration the existing project pipeline of the property development subsidiaries HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH and HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH, a further increase in earnings with earnings before taxes (EBT) in the range between EUR 23.5 million and EUR 26.0 million continues to be targeted for 2019.

Key financials at a glance:

An overview of the preliminary financials for the HELMA Group for the 2018 financial year can be downloaded at the link below. The 2018 annual report and dividend proposal for the 2018 financial year will be published on April 03, 2019.

http://ir.helma.de/download/companies/helmaeigenheimbau/Figures/2019_helma_prel_financials_en.pdf

About HELMA Eigenheimbau AG:

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG (HELMA) is one of the leading German building service providers offering the full service range. The focus is on the development, planning, sale, and construction management of individually planned detached houses built on customers' properties applying the traditional solid construction method ('brick-on-brick'). Through the HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH subsidiary - which operates as a broadly diversified project and property developer - the possibility also exists in various metropolitan regions across Germany to acquire individual dream homes together with suitable land plots on a one-stop shop basis. Furthermore, HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH realises high-quality semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartment construction projects in sought-after locations.

With the realisation of holiday houses and apartments at locations enjoying well-developed infrastructures - predominantly on the North Sea and Baltic Sea coasts - the HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH subsidiary also ranks among the leading companies in its market segment. Its offering addresses mainly private customers for their own use or as a capital investment.

As a financing and home insurance broker, the Hausbau Finanz GmbH subsidiary completes the HELMA Group's product range.

Since it was founded in 1980, HELMA has transferred well over 10,000 attractive residential and holiday properties to satisfied customers. More than 400 employees and specialist advisors ensure that meanwhile around 1,000 further properties are added annually. HELMA - we love to build for your life.

