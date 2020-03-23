Log in
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/23/2020 | 09:10am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2020 / 14:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Max
Last name(s): Bode

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

b) LEI
529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
28.60 EUR 429.00 EUR
27.70 EUR 5152.20 EUR
27.80 EUR 5532.20 EUR
28.50 EUR 5700.00 EUR
27.50 EUR 11000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
27.8134 EUR 27813.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: XSTU


23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Internet: www.helma.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58335  23.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 275 M
EBIT 2019 24,5 M
Net income 2019 16,7 M
Debt 2019 169 M
Yield 2019 5,18%
P/E ratio 2019 6,69x
P/E ratio 2020 5,95x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 112 M
