HELMA Eigenheimbau AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.03.2020 / 14:06

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Max Last name(s): Bode

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

b) LEI

529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0EQ578

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 28.60 EUR 429.00 EUR 27.70 EUR 5152.20 EUR 27.80 EUR 5532.20 EUR 28.50 EUR 5700.00 EUR 27.50 EUR 11000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 27.8134 EUR 27813.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-23; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange MIC: XSTU

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

