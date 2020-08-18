The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: HELMA Eigenheimbau : Company presentation August 2020 Download PDF 0 08/18/2020 | 05:11am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Company presentation August 2020 40years ofHELMA 2020 - 1980 Investment case Business model Market environment Order book position Financial figures Forecast Share Annex Disclaimer Comment on forward-looking statements The information published in this presentation relating to the future development of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries refers only to forecasts and estimates and thus not to given historic facts. This merely serves for information purposes and may contain words such as "intend", "aim", "expect", "plan", "forecast", "assume" or "appraise". These forward-looking statements rely on the information, facts and expectations available to us at present, and therefore only apply at the point in time of their publishing. Forward-looking statements are generally prone to uncertainties and risk factors difficult to estimate in their impact. The actual results and development of the company could therefore materially deviate from the forecasts. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries intend to monitor and update the published data at all times. Nevertheless, the company is not responsible for adapting the forward-looking statements to later events and developments. As a result, it is neither expressly nor actually liable for and does not assume any guarantee for the timeliness, accuracy and completeness of this data and information. Note on rounded amounts and percentages Slight differences can occur in the summation of amounts and percentages in this presentation due to commercial rounding. 2 Company presentation  August 2020 1. Investment case HELMA ƒ … is a leading supplier of individual detached houses as well as preplanned semi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses as well as holiday properties in Germany. … invests on a large scale in land plots in major German cities and their suburbs as well as in attractive holiday regions. ƒ … has a very high level of customer satisfaction, which is essential for continuous business expansion. ƒ … enjoys a long-term revenue visibility due to a broadly diversified and extensive project pipeline, which is characterised by favourable entry conditions and is thereby also balanced.

… due to a broadly diversified and extensive project pipeline, which is characterised by favourable entry conditions and is thereby also balanced. … strives for a long-term continuation of the profitable growth as soon as the market environment has been normalised , after the company's profits have already continuously grown significantly over the past ten years.

3 Company presentation  August 2020 2. Business model Classic building services business - since 1980 (Group parent company) Individual detached houses built for private end-users according to the solid construction method ("brick on brick").

end-users according to the solid construction method ("brick on brick"). Houses built on customers' land at locations almost all across Germany. Total market: More than 80 % of owner-occupied houses in Germany are built using the solid construction method Residential property development - since 1984 (93.9%-ownedsubsidiary)  Individual detached houses built utilising the solid construction method including land plots in attractive major German cities as well as their affluent suburbs for private end-users.  In the regions of Berlin / Potsdam, Hamburg / Hanover, Leipzig and Munich, additionally also preplanned semi-detached and terraced houses as well as owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots for private end-users (focus) and institutional investors. Holiday property development business - since 2011 (95.1%-ownedsubsidiary)  Development, planning and sale of holiday properties to private customers for own use or as high-yield capital investment.  Including land with current focus on the North Sea and Baltic Coast, German seaside locations, and the low mountain range. Financial advice that is not tied to a specific bank - since 2010 (Wholly-ownedsubsidiary)  Financing and building insurance broking across the whole of Germany - especially for HELMA Group private customers. 4 Company presentation  August 2020 2. Business model Büsum Kappeln Rügen Competitive strengths ƒ Experienced: Several thousand references ƒ Attractive: Individual all-inclusive packages ƒ Value-retaining: Sustainable product quality Tossens Burhave Dortmund Hamburg Hanover Zerpenschleuse Berlin Potsdam Magdeburg ƒ Personal: Regional presence ƒ Secure: High creditworthiness and Dusseldorf Lake Sorpe Winterberg Leipzig Dresden transparency  Core region HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: individual detached houses excluding land plots  Core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual detached houses, preplanned semi-detached and terraced houses as well as owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots  Extended core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual detached houses including land plots  Project region HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH  Sales location Cologne Bonn Gießen Koblenz Frankfurt Mannheim Chemnitz Zella-Mehlis Würzburg Munich Status as of June 30, 2020 5 Company presentation  August 2020 2. Business model Value chain Individually planned detached houses excluding land plots Supporting our customers in the search for land plots

Providing advice on building law regulations

Purchase of land by our customers Individually planned detached houses including land plots Land acquisition

Searching for attractive land plots

Examination of land plots for utilisation and development possibilities

Project development

Planning of property areas LAND PURCHASE  Obtaining development plans SALES LAUNCH START OF CONSTRUCTION Individual planning

Planning of individual solid construction houses together with our customers

Financing and building insurance advice via Hausbau Finanz GmbH

Sampling of various components

Preparation of building application documents (construction drawings, structural analysis, German Energy Saving Ordinance certificates)

Tendering and awarding of construction works to subcontractors

Project realisation

Coordination and monitoring of construction progress by HELMA site managers to ensure compliance with quality standards

Acceptance of work components after completion HANDOVER OF KEYS 6 Company presentation  August 2020 2. Business model Value chain Preplanned residential units in semi-detached, terraced, and multi-family houses including land plots Preplanned holiday houses and apartments including land plots 01. Land acquisition

Searching for attractive land plots

Examination of land plots for utilisation and development possibilities LAND PURCHASE 02. Project development

Planning of property areas

Obtaining planning permission

Tendering and awarding of components to sub- or generalcontractors PLANNING 03. Sale

Marketing to private customers and institutional investors before the start of

construction­ and during the construction phase

construction­ Financing and building insurance advice via Hausbau Finanz GmbH SALES LAUNCH 04. Project realisation

Coordination and monitoring of construction progress by HELMA site managers to ensure compliance with quality standards

Acceptance of work components after completion START OF CONSTRUCTION Optional all-inclusive package for holiday properties: rental, administration and ­caretaker service through ­integrating partner companies HANDOVER OF KEYS 7 Company presentation  August 2020 2. Business model HELMA Eigenheimbau and HELMA Wohnungsbau: individual dream houses 8 Company presentation  August 2020 2. Business model HELMA Wohnungsbau: Reference projects for property development business - individual detached houses (extract) Dallgow-Döberitz (Berlin / Potsdam region; 90 units in detached houses­ and Berlin - Havelmarina (174 detached houses and 119 units in Laatzen - Erdbeerhof (Hanover region; 167 units in detached houses, terraced terraced­ houses in a total of 2 projects for sale / under construction) terraced houses and multi-family houses for sale / under construction) houses, and multi-family houses in planning / for sale / under construction) Berlin - Karlshorst (255 detached houses realised)Berlin - Pankow (110 detached houses realised) 9 Company presentation  August 2020 2. Business model HELMA Wohnungsbau: Reference projects for property development business - preplanned semi-detached houses, terraced houses and owner-occupied apartments (extract) Garbsen (Hanover region; 9 terraced houses and 58 apartments for sale / under construction) Munich - Waldtrudering (2 semi-detached houses und 16 apartments for sale / under construction) Hennigsdorf (Berlin region; 4 semi-detached houses und 8 terraced houses under construction)Leipzig - Bleichertstraße (11 apartments under construction) 10 Company presentation  August 2020 2. Business model HELMA Wohnungsbau: Reference projects for property development business - preplanned semi-detached houses, terraced houses and owner-occupied apartments (extract) Gilching (Munich region; 13 apartments for sale / under construction) Hamburg - Meiendorf (8 terraced houses under construction) Hanover - Anderten (6 semi-detached houses and 25 terraced houses for sale / under construction)Berlin - Havelmarina (14 terraced houses realised) 11 Company presentation  August 2020 2. Business model HELMA Ferienimmobilien: OstseeResort Olpenitz with 1,350 units in Schleswig-Holstein - around half of the units have already been completed Construction phase V: c. 210 Holiday apartments plus c. 50 commercial units Construction phase III-A: Construction phase III-C: c. 88 Holiday houses / c. 10 Holiday apartments Holiday apartments Construction phase II-D: c. 10 Holiday apartments Construction phase III-B: c. 60 Floating houses Construction phase II-A: c. 125 Holiday houses Construction phase I c. 36 Holiday apartments Construction phase VII-A: c. 64 Holiday houses Construction phase VI: c. 405 Holiday houses / Holiday apartments Construction phase II-C: Construction phase VII-B: c. 10 Holiday apartments c. 16 Holiday apartments Construction phase II-B: c. 134 Holiday apartments Construction phase IV: c. 134 Holiday apartments 12 Company presentation  August 2020 2. Business model HELMA Ferienimmobilien: Projects on the North Sea and in the low mountain range (extract) GebirgsResort Winterberg (82 units in planning) NordseeResort Büsum (113 units for sale / under construction) NordseeResort Burhave (190 units in planning)SorpeseeResort (350 units in planning) 13 Company presentation  August 2020 2. Business model Ecological and social responsibility Reducing CO2 emissions Compared to the 2007 standard for new buildings, the houses and apartments we realise each year achieve CO2 emission reductions of over 2,000 tonnes per year. Sustainable resource utilisation As a member of the German Working Group for Environmentally Conscious Management (B.A.U.M.) and the Sonnenhaus Institute, we actively participate in the development and application of sustainable and resource-conserving energy concepts. Social responsibility We are committed to supporting social institutions that assist children, young people and families in difficult situations. Cottbus (2 energy self-sufficientmulti-family houses with a total of 14 units realised) 14 Company presentation  August 2020 3. Market environment Basically positive framework data Trend towards living in conurbations centred on major German cities

Housing shortage in large German cities due to high influx rates

Low homeownership rate of 45 % in Germany

Real estate enjoys high status as a retirement provision and as capital investment

Very good financing terms Residential building approvals and completions in Germany 400,000 350,000 300,000 250,000 200,000 150,000 100,000 50,000 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 Building approvals Building completions Uncovered demand for newbuild dwellings per year between 2016 and 2019 Source: Federal Statistical Office / ifo Construction activity fell short of demand, especially in major cities and conurbation centres. 15 Company presentation  August 2020 4. Order book position HELMA Group new order intake and order book position k€ 300,000 296,486 278,576 250,000 200,000 202,712 197,405 199,775 150,000 + 171,282 6 % 140,586 + 100,000 115,494 + 1 % - 18 % 18 % 50,000 0 2018 2019 H1 2019 H1 2020 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 06/30/2019 06/30/2020 New order intake, net Order book, net The record order book position as of December 31, 2019 comprised a good starting position for 2020.

Order intake in H1 2020 significantly lower due to pandemic. 16 Company presentation  August 2020 4. Order book position Group companies' contributions to consolidated new order intake Share Share Share Share in k€ 2019 in % 2018 in % H1 2020 in % H1 2019 in % HELMA Eigenheimbau AG 121,737 41.1 105,771 38.0 51,365 44.5 63,436 45.1 HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH 131,332 44.3 133,509 47.9 40,199 34.8 64,550 45.9 HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH 43,417 14.6 39,296 14.1 23,930 20.7 12,600 9.0 Total 296,486 100.0 278,576 100.0 115,494 100.0 140,586 100.0 New order intake of HELMA Eigenheimbau and HELMA Wohnungsbau in H1 2020 both significantly below previous year's strong figures.

HELMA Ferienimmobilien continues unabated its positive order trend in H1 2020. 17 Company presentation  August 2020 4. Order book position Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on order intake Sales activities were tangibly impeded in H1 2020, particularly by the bans on face-to-face meetings.

face-to-face meetings. Depending on the course of the pandemic, it cannot be ruled out that renewed bans on face-to-face meetings, or the imposition of lockdowns, could lead to further significant adverse effects.

face-to-face meetings, or the imposition of lockdowns, could lead to further significant adverse effects. The trend in the economy in Germany, and consequently in its labour market, as well as the willingness of banks to provide financing for private real estate purchases is of great importance for future demand for real estate.

By contrast, a positive effect derived from the further increase in the value ascribed to owner- occupier properties in the residential area, and to holidaying within one's own country in the holiday property area.

Higher in demand in all areas has been evident since June 2020. 18 Company presentation  August 2020 5. Financial figures Fundamental risks of the COVID-19 pandemic on house planning and construction Employee absences at HELMA and/or its contractual partners Lockdowns and / or construction site bans Limited availability of building materials Changes in construction site procedures due to additional regulations such as compliance with social distancing rules Extensive home office working regulation for HELMA employees Restricted accessibility / staffing at authorities Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on house planning and construction Planning and construction progress in H1 2020 was only slightly affected by risks 1.- 3. mentioned above.

1.- 3. mentioned above. Risks 4.- 6. mentioned above created a more difficult working environment in H1 2020. For this reason, the results that have been achieved are positive, even if they were moderately below the potential output in a normal working environment.

4.- 6. mentioned above created a more difficult working environment in H1 2020. For this reason, the results that have been achieved are positive, even if they were moderately below the potential output in a normal working environment. Depending on the course of the pandemic, however, it cannot be ruled out that the greater occurrence of the aforementioned risks could have a significant adverse impact in the future. 19 Company presentation  August 2020 5. Financial figures Sustained growth in earnings k€ AGR 6 % 300,000 C 250,000 263,842 267,418 253,276 263,243 200,000 210,618 150,000 + + + 1 % - 4 % 25 % 5 % 114,247 100,000 110,306 + 50,000 4 % 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2019 H1 2020 Group revenue k€ 25,000 2 % R 1 G A C 23,594 20,000 19,568 21,153 19,130 15,000 14,956 + - + + 10,000 11 % 12 % 31 % 2 % 7,479 6,606 5,000 - 12% 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 H1 2019 H1 2020 Group EBT Despite the mild winter, an even stronger increase in revenue in H1 2020 was hampered especially by the COVID-19-related decrease in orders.

COVID-19-related decrease in orders. Earnings per share of € 4.04 in FY 2019 (FY 2018: € 3.62) or € 1.13 in H1 2020 (H1 2019 € 1.29). 20 Company presentation  August 2020 5. Financial figures Contributions of Group companies to consolidated revenue Share Share Share Share in k€ 2019 in % 2018 in % H1 2020 in % H1 2019 in % HELMA Eigenheimbau AG 98,336 37.4 85,560 33.8 48,701 42.6 41,960 38.0 HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH 123,942 47.1 122,628 48.4 41,159 36.0 56,151 50.9 HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH 39,751 15.1 43,971 17.4 23,624 20.7 11,588 10.5 Hausbau Finanz GmbH 1,214 0.4 1,117 0.4 763 0.7 607 0.6 Total 263,243 100.0 253,276 100.0 114,247 100.0 110,306 100.0 HELMA Eigenheimbau, HELMA Ferienimmobilien and Hausbau Finanz all report significant revenue growth in H1 2020.

Lower revenue at HELMA Wohnungsbau in H1 2020, particularly reflecting pandemic-related reductions in orders and slight postponements of various construction starts. 21 Company presentation  August 2020 5. Financial figures Trends in cost ratios to revenue % 100 80 76.6 78.5 79.0 76.2 75.5 60 40 20 8.3 7.5 7.8 9.4 9.5 6.7 5.7 5.3 5.1 5.6 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Adjusted materials expense ratio Personnel expense ratio Adjusted other operating expense ratio Attractive initial terms for land plots for various projects currently being realised resulted again in a pleasingly low materials expense ratio in 2019.

Increased personnel expenses in anticipation of a further rise in revenue to ensure the continued high-quality construction of our products. 22 Company presentation  August 2020 5. Financial figures Trends in profit margins to revenue % 25 24.5 23.4 23.8 20 21.5 21.0 15 10 8.7 8.4 8.3 9.0 8.9 7.1 7.4 7.2 8.4 9.0 5.7 6.1 4.7 5.1 4.9 5 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Adjusted gross profit margin Adjusted EBIT margin EBT margin Return on sales (ROS) Further increase in gross profit margin due to above-average margins on various property development projects.

above-average margins on various property development projects. EBT margin and return on sales in 2019 all reached their highest levels since the IPO. 23 Company presentation  August 2020 5. Financial figures Strong financial position with equity ratio above the sector average Consolidated balance sheet structure of assets Share Share Share in k€ 06/30/2020 in % 12/31/2019 in % 12/31/2018 in % Non-current assets 27,883 6.9 27,863 7.3 22,239 6.5 - of which property, plant and 19,879 4.9 19,919 5.2 19,065 5.6 equipment Current assets 374,404 93.1 352,301 92.7 319,201 93.5 - of which inventories including land 260,227 64.7 232,210 61.1 220,152 64.5 - of which cash and cash 15,831 3.9 16,703 4.4 16,328 4.8 equivalents Total Assets 402,287 100.0 380,164 100.0 341,440 100.0 Consolidated balance sheet structure of equity and liabilities Share Share Share in k€ 06/30/2020 in % 12/31/2019 in % 12/31/2018 in % Equity 113,087 28.1 108,594 28.6 97,716 28.6 Non-current liabilities 184,848 46.0 167,050 43.9 152,708 44.7 - of which non-current 172,399 42.9 155,617 40.9 142,622 41.8 financial liabilities Current liabilities 104,352 25.9 104,520 27.5 91,016 26.7 - of which current financial 37,802 9.4 35,984 9.5 33,018 9.7 liabilities Total equity and liabilities 402,287 100.0 380,164 100.0 341,440 100.0 Increase in inventories - including land plots recognised as current assets at cost prices (principle of lowest value) - secures continued growth of high-margin property development business.

high-margin property development business. Equity base well above the average sector level enables financing land purchases through land acquisition financing facilities and / or working capital facilities with favourable interest rates.

Current financial liabilities mainly comprise financing facilities for land and projects. As it is to be assumed that

these financing facilities will be repaid through the acquirer's purchase price payments within the next twelve months, these liabilities are to be presented as current financial liabilities irrespective of the actual financing term. 24 Company presentation  August 2020 5. Financial figures in k€ 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 H1 2020 H1 2019 Cash flow from operating activities -3,499 4,061 -13,344 -16,088 -31,872 -15,962 -2,439 - of which cash earnings 18,089 14,983 17,965 20,953 15,325 7,819 3,962 - of which change in working capital -21,628 -10,877 -31,278 -37,039 -47,207 -23,753 -6,371 - of which gain / loss on disposal of fixed assets -29 -16 -31 -2 10 -28 -30 Cash flow from investing activities -2,005 -4,445 -3,298 -1,839 -1,916 -1,100 -828 Cash flow from financing activities 5,879 56 21,967 16,765 39,365 16,190 31 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 16,703 16,328 16,656 11,331 12,493 15,831 13,092 Sustainably positive cash earnings from operating business.

Forward-looking inventory accumulation reflecting more land plot purchases increases working capital.

inventory accumulation reflecting more land plot purchases increases working capital. Land plots held as inventory as well as further contractually secured land plots with a purchase price volume of € 40.9 million (as of June 30, 2020) form an excellent precondition to expand the high-margin property development business. in k€ 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 06/30/2020 06/30/2019 Inventories 232,210 220,152 199,891 173,816 154,369 260,227 241,566 - of which land 192,496 185,853 172,429 124,272 125,652 208,016 203,652 25 Company presentation  August 2020 6. Forecast Kappeln Revenue potential of € 1.7 billion from realised land purchases as of June 30, 2020 Büsum Tossens Burhave Rügen Hamburg Zerpenschleuse Berlin Holiday properties in total 1,735 units k€ 553,800 Berlin / Potsdam region 1,140 units k€ 532,500 Hanover Potsdam Dortmund Hamburg / Hanover region 620 units k€ 273,500 Core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH:

individual detached houses, preplanned semi-detached and terraced houses as well as owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots

individual detached houses, preplanned semi-detached and terraced houses as well as owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots Extended core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual detached houses including land plots

Project region HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH Dusseldorf Lake Sorpe Leipzig Winterberg Cologne Bonn Frankfurt Würzburg Munich Leipzig region 340 units k€ 133,400 Munich region 215 units k€ 161,000 Overall Portfolio 4,050 units k€ 1,654,200 26 Company presentation  August 2020 6. Forecast Revenue potential of € 1.7 billion from realised land purchases as of June 30, 2020 Preplanned semi-detached and Individually planned terraced houses and Total detached houses owner-occupied apartments Number Revenue Number Revenue Number Revenue of units volume in k€ of units volume in k€ of units volume in k€ HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH 1,140 532,500 560 293,500 580 239,000 Berlin / Potsdam region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH 620 273,500 140 61,500 480 212,000 Hamburg / Hanover region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH 340 133,400 270 101,500 70 31,900 Leipzig region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH 215 161,000 0 0 215 161,000 Munich region Total HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH 2,315 1,100,400 970 456,500 1,345 643,900 Total HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH 1,735 553,800 0 0 1,735 553,800 Total HELMA Wohnungsbau­ GmbH & 4,050 1,654,200 970 456,500 3,080 1,197,700 HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH Property development subsidiaries exhibit € 1.7 billion of revenue potential ; most of this can be realised within the next 7 years.

€ 1.7 billion of revenue potential HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is expected to contribute at least € 100 million per year to consolidated revenue in the medium-term, without any own land plots needed. 27 Company presentation  August 2020 6. Forecast Group EBT 2010 - 2020e k€ 25,000 23,594 20,000 19,568 21,153 19,130 17,000 + 15,000 14,956 to + 12 % 14,000 + - 11,690 11 % 10,000 + 31 % 2 % + 28 % 8,271 + 41 % 5,000 + 5,755 44 % + 70 % 3,381 1,910 77 % 0 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020e Group EBT Forecast for 2020 was withdrawn on March 23, 2020 due to developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and was no longer considered realistic.

COVID-19 pandemic, and was no longer considered realistic. On the basis of the information on August 13, 2020 concerning risks and impairments arising from the pandemic, the new forecast for 2020 envisages consolidated EBT of € 14.0 million to € 17.0 million.

A forecast for 2021 is not possible at the present time due to the high level of economic uncertainties, and will be issued at the earliest when the results for 2020 are announced in Q1 2021.

However, in light of the attractive pipeline and assuming that the market environment stabilises, the HELMA Group has very good prospects of achieving higher results again in the medium term. 28 Company presentation  August 2020 6. Forecast Financing strategy Equity base well above the average sector level as basis for further corporate growth Operating cash flow from current projects and retained profits Land purchase finance arrangements with various, mainly long-standing, partner banks Use of unsecured credit lines for temporary current financing made available by a broad spectrum of banks Capital market transactions or promissory note issues comprise additional options where required The average interest rate of the financial liabilities of the HELMA Group as of the balance sheet date was around 2.21 % p. a. and is thus clearly below the average financing costs of the relevant competition. 29 Company presentation  August 2020 7. Share Performance of the HELMA share € 60.0 55.0 50.0 45.0 40.0 35.0 30.0 25.0 20.0 15.0 10.0 5.0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 07/31/2015 07/31/2020 ISIN: DE000A0EQ578

XETRA closing price on July 31, 2020: € 33.50

Market capitalisation on July 31, 2020: € 134.0 million

Free float market capitalisation on July 31, 2020: € 80.6 million 30 Company presentation  August 2020 7. Share Dividend in € 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Dividend per share 0.20 0.35 0.53 0.63 0.79 1.10 1.40 1.30 2019 1.85 Retention of predominant portion of earnings (> 50 %) forms important pillar to stabilize equity ratio at high level compared to sector average. Shareholder structure Supervisory Board / Freefloat: 60.17 % Management Board: 39.83 % Karl-Heinz Maerzke: 39.6 %

Maerzke: 39.6 % Gerrit Janssen: 0.1 %  André Müller: 0.1 % Max Bode: 0.03 % Status as of June 30, 2020 31 Company presentation  August 2020 8. Annex The HELMA Group at a glance Earnings 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Revenue in k€ 263,243 253,276 267,418 263,842 210,618 170,497 138,018 113,988 103,588 74,535 EBITDA in k€ 25,171 23,776 22,529 23,455 19,494 15,971 11,793 8,774 6,132 3,851 Adjusted EBITDA* in k€ 25,878 24,883 24,433 23,949 20,076 16,301 11,843 8,774 6,132 3,851 Operating earnings (EBIT) in k€ 22,782 21,784 20,232 21,662 17,774 14,167 10,286 7,335 4,786 2,724 Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT)* in k€ 23,489 22,891 22,136 22,156 18,356 14,497 10,336 7,335 4,786 2,724 Earnings before taxes (EBT) in k€ 23,594 21,153 19,130 19,568 14,956 11,690 8,271 5,755 3,381 1,910 Net income after minority interests in k€ 16,144 14,487 12,993 13,498 9,952 8,132 5,606 3,799 2,310 1,302 Cash earnings in k€ 18,089 14,983 17,965 20,953 15,325 16,302 11,752 8,524 5,939 3,721 Earnings per share** in € 4.04 3.62 3.25 3.37 2.69 2.43 1.85 1.33 0.83 0.50 Dividend per share in € 1.85 1.30 1.40 1.10 0.79 0.63 0.53 0.35 0.20 0.00 Adjusted gross profit margin in % 24.5 23.8 21.0 21.5 23.4 24.4 24.1 23.7 21.4 21.6 Adjusted EBIT margin* in % 8.9 9.0 8.3 8.4 8.7 8.5 7.5 6.4 4.6 3.7 EBT margin in % 9.0 8.4 7.2 7.4 7.1 6.9 6.0 5.0 3.3 2.6 Return on sales (ROS) in % 6.1 5.7 4.9 5.1 4.7 4.8 4.1 3.4 2.3 1.8 Sales performance 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Net new order intake in k€ 296,486 278,576 245,393 286,815 269,386 193,005 158,979 131,398 106,828 97,629 Selected balance sheet items and key figures 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 12/31/2014 12/31/2013 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2010 Property, plant and equipment in k€ 19,919 19,065 16,621 16,398 16,342 16,139 15,760 15,022 16,311 14,568 Inventories including land in k€ 232,210 220,152 199,891 173,816 154,369 96,054 78,408 35,816 19,830 8,628 Cash and cash equivalents in k€ 16,703 16,328 16,656 11,331 12,493 6,916 6,821 1,540 3,793 3,074 Equity in k€ 108,594 97,716 88,829 80,236 69,898 40,952 28,033 20,365 17,067 12,119 Net debt in k€ 174,898 159,312 149,236 124,320 98,581 79,401 68,034 36,347 16,552 10,261 Total assets in k€ 380,164 341,440 317,653 278,242 244,994 159,947 136,600 84,645 63,868 42,965 Equity ratio in % 28.6 28.6 28.0 28.8 28.5 25.6 20.5 24.1 26.7 28.4 Other data 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 12/31/2014 12/31/2013 12/31/2012 12/31/2011 12/31/2010 Number of employees 322 325 304 290 254 233 211 188 164 131 Adjusted for the disposal of capitalised interest

Relative to the average number of shares in circulation during the financial year 32 Company presentation  August 2020 8. Annex Financial Calendar 2020 March 04, 2020 Preliminary figures for the 2019 financial year March 23, 2020 Publication Annual Report 2019 April 28 - 29, 2020 Munich Capital Market Conference (Munich) July 03, 2020 Annual General Meeting (Lehrte) August 18, 2020 Publication Half-Year Report 2020 August 20, 2020 5th Hamburg Investors' Day - HIT (Hamburg) September 22, 2020 Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference (Munich) November 16 - 18, 2020 German Equity Forum (Frankfurt am Main) IR contact MBA M.A., M.Sc. Elaine Heise Daniel Weseloh Management Investor Relations Investor Relations Zum Meersefeld 4 D-31275 Lehrte Phone: +49 (0) 51 32 / 88 50 - 345 email: ir@HELMA.de 33 Company presentation  August 2020 8. Annex We are HELMA 34 Company presentation  August 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer HELMA Eigenheimbau AG published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 09:10:14 UTC 0 All news about HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AKTIENG 05:11a HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : Company presentation August 2020 Download PDF PU 02:30a HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : publishes 2020 half-year report EQ 08/13 HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : announces FY 2020 earnings forecast based on H1 2020 busine.. EQ 07/03 HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG : AGM approves dividend of EUR 1.85 per share for 2019 EQ 03/23 HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe.. EQ 03/23 HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : publishes 2019 annual report and withdraws annual forecast EQ 03/18 HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AKTIENGESELLSCHAF : annual earnings release 03/04 HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG PUBLISHES PREL : Record earnings of EUR 4.04 per share (+1.. EQ 02/05 HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AG : Subsidiary invests in further holiday property projects EQ 2019 HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU : english PU