HELMA EIGENHEIMBAU AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(H5E)
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

HELMA Eigenheimbau : Company presentation August 2020 Download PDF

08/18/2020 | 05:11am EDT

Company presentation

August 2020

40years

ofHELMA

 2020

 -

1980

  1. Investment case
  2. Business model
  3. Market environment
  4. Order book position
  5. Financial figures
  6. Forecast
  7. Share
  8. Annex

Disclaimer

Comment on forward-looking statements

The information published in this presentation relating to the future development of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries refers only to forecasts and estimates and thus not to given historic facts. This merely serves for information purposes and may contain words such as "intend", "aim", "expect", "plan", "forecast", "assume" or "appraise". These forward-looking statements rely on the information, facts and expectations available to us at present, and therefore only apply at the point in time of their publishing.

Forward-looking statements are generally prone to uncertainties and risk factors difficult to estimate in their impact. The actual results and development of the company could therefore materially deviate from the forecasts. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries intend to monitor and update the published data at all times. Nevertheless, the company is not responsible for adapting the forward-looking statements to later events and developments. As a result, it is neither expressly nor actually liable for and does not assume any guarantee for the timeliness, accuracy and completeness of this data and information.

Note on rounded amounts and percentages

Slight differences can occur in the summation of amounts and percentages in this presentation due to commercial rounding.

2

Company presentation August 2020

1. Investment case

HELMA

ƒis a leading supplier of individual detached houses as well as preplanned semi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses as well as holiday properties in Germany.

  • invests on a large scale in land plots in major German cities and their suburbs as well as in attractive holiday regions.

ƒ has a very high level of customer satisfaction, which is essential for continuous business expansion.

  • ƒenjoys a long-termrevenue visibility due to a broadly diversified and extensive project pipeline, which is characterised by favourable entry conditions and is thereby also balanced.
    • strives for a long-term continuation of the profitable growth as soon as the market environment has been normalised, after the company's profits have already continuously grown significantly over the past ten years.

3

Company presentation August 2020

2. Business model

Classic building services business - since 1980 (Group parent company)

  • Individual detached houses built for private end-users according to the solid construction method ("brick on brick").
  • Houses built on customers' land at locations almost all across Germany.

Total market: More than 80 % of owner-occupied houses in Germany are built using the solid construction method

Residential property development - since 1984 (93.9%-ownedsubsidiary)

Individual detached houses built utilising the solid construction method including land plots in attractive major German cities as well as their affluent suburbs for private end-users.

In the regions of Berlin / Potsdam, Hamburg / Hanover, Leipzig and Munich, additionally also preplanned semi-detached and terraced houses as well as owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots for private end-users (focus) and institutional investors.

Holiday property development business - since 2011 (95.1%-ownedsubsidiary)

Development, planning and sale of holiday properties to private customers for own use or as high-yield capital investment.

Including land with current focus on the North Sea and Baltic Coast, German seaside locations, and the low mountain range.

Financial advice that is not tied to a specific bank - since 2010 (Wholly-ownedsubsidiary)

Financing and building insurance broking across the whole of Germany - especially for HELMA Group private customers.

4

Company presentation August 2020

2. Business model

Büsum

Kappeln

Rügen

Competitive strengths

ƒ Experienced: Several thousand references

ƒ Attractive: Individual all-inclusive packages

ƒ Value-retaining: Sustainable product quality

Tossens Burhave

Dortmund

Hamburg

Hanover

Zerpenschleuse

Berlin

Potsdam

Magdeburg

ƒ

Personal: Regional presence

ƒ

Secure: High creditworthiness and

Dusseldorf

Lake Sorpe

Winterberg

Leipzig

Dresden

transparency

Core region HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: individual detached houses

excluding land plots

Core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual detached

houses, preplanned semi-detached and terraced houses as well as

owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots

Extended core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual

detached houses including land plots

Project region HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH

Sales location

Cologne

Bonn

Gießen

Koblenz

Frankfurt

Mannheim

Chemnitz

Zella-Mehlis

Würzburg

Munich

Status as of June 30, 2020

5

Company presentation August 2020

2. Business model

Value chain

Individually planned detached houses excluding land plots

  • Supporting our customers in the search for land plots
  • Providing advice on building law regulations
  • Purchase of land by our customers

Individually planned detached houses including land plots

    1. Land acquisition
  • Searching for attractive land plots
  • Examination of land plots for utilisation and development possibilities
    1. Project development
  • Planning of property areas

LAND PURCHASE Obtaining development plans

SALES LAUNCH

START OF CONSTRUCTION

    1. Individual planning
  • Planning of individual solid construction houses together with our customers
  • Financing and building insurance advice via Hausbau Finanz GmbH
  • Sampling of various components
  • Preparation of building application documents (construction drawings, structural analysis, German Energy Saving Ordinance certificates)
  • Tendering and awarding of construction works to subcontractors
    1. Project realisation
  • Coordination and monitoring of construction progress by HELMA site managers to ensure compliance with quality standards
  • Acceptance of work components after completion

HANDOVER OF KEYS

6

Company presentation August 2020

2. Business model

Value chain

Preplanned residential units in semi-detached, terraced, and multi-family houses including land plots

Preplanned holiday houses and apartments including land plots

  • 01. Land acquisition

  • Searching for attractive land plots
  • Examination of land plots for utilisation and development possibilities

LAND PURCHASE

  • 02. Project development

  • Planning of property areas
  • Obtaining planning permission
  • Tendering and awarding of components to sub- or generalcontractors

PLANNING

  • 03. Sale

  • Marketing to private customers and institutional investors before the start of
    construction­and during the construction phase
  • Financing and building insurance advice via Hausbau Finanz GmbH

SALES LAUNCH

  • 04. Project realisation

  • Coordination and monitoring of construction progress by HELMA site managers to ensure compliance with quality standards
  • Acceptance of work components after completion

START OF CONSTRUCTION

Optional all-inclusive package

for holiday properties:

rental, administration and

­caretaker service through

­integrating partner companies

HANDOVER

OF KEYS

7

Company presentation August 2020

2. Business model

HELMA Eigenheimbau and HELMA Wohnungsbau: individual dream houses

8

Company presentation August 2020

2. Business model

HELMA Wohnungsbau: Reference projects for property development business - individual detached houses (extract)

Dallgow-Döberitz (Berlin / Potsdam region; 90 units in detached houses­

and

Berlin - Havelmarina (174 detached houses and 119 units in

Laatzen - Erdbeerhof (Hanover region; 167 units in detached houses, terraced

terraced­

houses in a total of 2 projects for sale / under construction)

terraced houses and multi-family houses for sale / under construction)

houses, and multi-family houses in planning / for sale / under construction)

Berlin - Karlshorst (255 detached houses realised)Berlin - Pankow (110 detached houses realised)

9

Company presentation August 2020

2. Business model

HELMA Wohnungsbau: Reference projects for property development business - preplanned semi-detached houses, terraced houses and owner-occupied apartments (extract)

Garbsen (Hanover region; 9 terraced houses and 58 apartments for sale / under construction)

Munich - Waldtrudering (2 semi-detached houses und 16 apartments for sale / under construction)

Hennigsdorf (Berlin region; 4 semi-detached houses und 8 terraced houses under construction)Leipzig - Bleichertstraße (11 apartments under construction)

10

Company presentation August 2020

2. Business model

HELMA Wohnungsbau: Reference projects for property development business - preplanned semi-detached houses, terraced houses and owner-occupied apartments (extract)

Gilching (Munich region; 13 apartments for sale / under construction)

Hamburg - Meiendorf (8 terraced houses under construction)

Hanover - Anderten (6 semi-detached houses and 25 terraced houses for sale / under construction)Berlin - Havelmarina (14 terraced houses realised)

11

Company presentation August 2020

2. Business model

HELMA Ferienimmobilien: OstseeResort Olpenitz with 1,350 units in Schleswig-Holstein -  around half of the units have already been completed

Construction phase V:

c. 210 Holiday apartments plus c. 50 commercial units

Construction phase III-A:

Construction phase III-C:

c. 88 Holiday houses /

c. 10 Holiday apartments

Holiday apartments

Construction phase II-D: c. 10 Holiday apartments

Construction phase III-B: c. 60 Floating houses

Construction phase II-A: c. 125 Holiday houses

Construction phase I

c. 36 Holiday apartments

Construction phase VII-A: c. 64 Holiday houses

Construction phase VI: c. 405 Holiday houses / Holiday apartments

Construction phase II-C:

Construction phase VII-B:

c. 10 Holiday apartments

c. 16 Holiday apartments

Construction phase II-B: c. 134 Holiday apartments

Construction phase IV:

c. 134 Holiday apartments

12

Company presentation August 2020

2. Business model

HELMA Ferienimmobilien: Projects on the North Sea and in the low mountain range (extract)

GebirgsResort Winterberg (82 units in planning)

NordseeResort Büsum (113 units for sale / under construction)

NordseeResort Burhave (190 units in planning)SorpeseeResort (350 units in planning)

13

Company presentation August 2020

2. Business model

Ecological and social responsibility

Reducing CO2 emissions

Compared to the 2007 standard for new buildings, the houses and apartments we realise each year achieve CO2 emission reductions of over 2,000 tonnes per year.

Sustainable resource utilisation

As a member of the German Working Group for Environmentally Conscious Management (B.A.U.M.) and the Sonnenhaus Institute, we actively participate in the development and application of sustainable and resource-conserving energy concepts.

Social responsibility

We are committed to supporting social institutions that assist children, young people and families in difficult situations.

Cottbus (2 energy self-sufficientmulti-family houses with a total of 14 units realised)

14

Company presentation August 2020

3. Market environment

Basically positive framework data

  • Trend towards living in conurbations centred on major German cities
  • Housing shortage in large German cities due to high influx rates
  • Low homeownership rate of 45 % in Germany
  • Real estate enjoys high status as a retirement provision and as capital investment
  • Very good financing terms

Residential building approvals and completions in Germany

400,000

350,000

300,000

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

Building approvals Building completions

Uncovered demand for newbuild dwellings per year between 2016 and 2019

Source: Federal Statistical Office / ifo

  • Construction activity fell short of demand, especially in major cities and conurbation centres.

15

Company presentation August 2020

4. Order book position

HELMA Group new order intake and order book position

k€

300,000

296,486

278,576

250,000

200,000

202,712

197,405

199,775

150,000

+

171,282

6 %

140,586

+

100,000

115,494

+

1 %

-

18 %

18 %

50,000

0

2018

2019

H1 2019

H1 2020

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

06/30/2019

06/30/2020

New order intake, net

Order book, net

  • The record order book position as of December 31, 2019 comprised a good starting position for 2020.
  • Order intake in H1 2020 significantly lower due to pandemic.

16

Company presentation August 2020

4. Order book position

Group companies' contributions to consolidated new order intake

Share

Share

Share

Share

in k€

2019

in %

2018

in %

H1 2020

in %

H1 2019

in %

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

121,737

41.1

105,771

38.0

51,365

44.5

63,436

45.1

HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH

131,332

44.3

133,509

47.9

40,199

34.8

64,550

45.9

HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH

43,417

14.6

39,296

14.1

23,930

20.7

12,600

9.0

Total

296,486

100.0

278,576

100.0

115,494

100.0

140,586

100.0

  • New order intake of HELMA Eigenheimbau and HELMA Wohnungsbau in H1 2020 both significantly below previous year's strong figures.
  • HELMA Ferienimmobilien continues unabated its positive order trend in H1 2020.

17

Company presentation August 2020

4. Order book position

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on order intake

  • Sales activities were tangibly impeded in H1 2020, particularly by the bans on face-to-face meetings.
  • Depending on the course of the pandemic, it cannot be ruled out that renewed bans on face-to-face meetings, or the imposition of lockdowns, could lead to further significant adverse effects.
  • The trend in the economy in Germany, and consequently in its labour market, as well as the willingness of banks to provide financing for private real estate purchases is of great importance for future demand for real estate.
  • By contrast, a positive effect derived from the further increase in the value ascribed to owner- occupier properties in the residential area, and to holidaying within one's own country in the holiday property area.
  • Higher in demand in all areas has been evident since June 2020.

18

Company presentation August 2020

5. Financial figures

Fundamental risks of the COVID-19 pandemic on house planning and construction

  1. Employee absences at HELMA and/or its contractual partners
  2. Lockdowns and / or construction site bans
  3. Limited availability of building materials
  4. Changes in construction site procedures due to additional regulations such as compliance with social distancing rules
  5. Extensive home office working regulation for HELMA employees
  6. Restricted accessibility / staffing at authorities

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on house planning and construction

  • Planning and construction progress in H1 2020 was only slightly affected by risks 1.- 3. mentioned above.
  • Risks 4.- 6. mentioned above created a more difficult working environment in H1 2020. For this reason, the results that have been achieved are positive, even if they were moderately below the potential output in a normal working environment.
  • Depending on the course of the pandemic, however, it cannot be ruled out that the greater occurrence of the aforementioned risks could have a significant adverse impact in the future.

19

Company presentation August 2020

5. Financial figures

Sustained growth in earnings

k€

AGR 6 %

300,000

C

250,000

263,842

267,418

253,276

263,243

200,000

210,618

150,000

+

+

+

1 %

-

4 %

25 %

5 %

114,247

100,000

110,306

+

50,000

4 %

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 2019

H1 2020

Group revenue

k€

25,000

2 %

R

1

G

A

C

23,594

20,000

19,568

21,153

19,130

15,000

14,956

+

-

+

+

10,000

11 %

12 %

31 %

2 %

7,479

6,606

5,000

-

12%

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

H1 2019

H1 2020

Group EBT

  • Despite the mild winter, an even stronger increase in revenue in H1 2020 was hampered especially by the COVID-19-related decrease in orders.
  • Earnings per share of € 4.04 in FY 2019 (FY 2018: € 3.62) or € 1.13 in H1 2020 (H1 2019 € 1.29).

20

Company presentation August 2020

5. Financial figures

Contributions of Group companies to consolidated revenue

Share

Share

Share

Share

in k€

2019

in %

2018

in %

H1 2020

in %

H1 2019

in %

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

98,336

37.4

85,560

33.8

48,701

42.6

41,960

38.0

HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH

123,942

47.1

122,628

48.4

41,159

36.0

56,151

50.9

HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH

39,751

15.1

43,971

17.4

23,624

20.7

11,588

10.5

Hausbau Finanz GmbH

1,214

0.4

1,117

0.4

763

0.7

607

0.6

Total

263,243

100.0

253,276

100.0

114,247

100.0

110,306

100.0

  • HELMA Eigenheimbau, HELMA Ferienimmobilien and Hausbau Finanz all report significant revenue growth in H1 2020.
  • Lower revenue at HELMA Wohnungsbau in H1 2020, particularly reflecting pandemic-related reductions in orders and slight postponements of various construction starts.

21

Company presentation August 2020

5. Financial figures

Trends in cost ratios to revenue

%

100

80

76.6

78.5

79.0

76.2

75.5

60

40

20

8.3

7.5

7.8

9.4

9.5

6.7

5.7

5.3

5.1

5.6

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Adjusted materials expense ratio

Personnel expense ratio

Adjusted other operating expense ratio

  • Attractive initial terms for land plots for various projects currently being realised resulted again in a pleasingly low materials expense ratio in 2019.
  • Increased personnel expenses in anticipation of a further rise in revenue to ensure the continued high-quality construction of our products.

22

Company presentation August 2020

5. Financial figures

Trends in profit margins to revenue

%

25

24.5

23.4

23.8

20

21.5

21.0

15

10

8.7

8.4

8.3

9.0

8.9

7.1

7.4

7.2

8.4

9.0

5.7

6.1

4.7

5.1

4.9

5

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Adjusted gross profit margin

Adjusted EBIT margin

EBT margin

Return on sales (ROS)

  • Further increase in gross profit margin due to above-average margins on various property development projects.
  • EBT margin and return on sales in 2019 all reached their highest levels since the IPO.

23

Company presentation August 2020

5. Financial figures

Strong financial position with equity ratio above the sector average

Consolidated balance sheet structure of assets

Share

Share

Share

in k€

06/30/2020

in %

12/31/2019

in %

12/31/2018

in %

Non-current assets

27,883

6.9

27,863

7.3

22,239

6.5

- of which property, plant and

19,879

4.9

19,919

5.2

19,065

5.6

equipment

Current assets

374,404

93.1

352,301

92.7

319,201

93.5

- of which inventories including land

260,227

64.7

232,210

61.1

220,152

64.5

- of which cash and cash

15,831

3.9

16,703

4.4

16,328

4.8

equivalents

Total Assets

402,287

100.0

380,164

100.0

341,440

100.0

Consolidated balance sheet structure of equity and liabilities

Share

Share

Share

in k€

06/30/2020

in %

12/31/2019

in %

12/31/2018

in %

Equity

113,087

28.1

108,594

28.6

97,716

28.6

Non-current liabilities

184,848

46.0

167,050

43.9

152,708

44.7

- of which non-current

172,399

42.9

155,617

40.9

142,622

41.8

financial liabilities

Current liabilities

104,352

25.9

104,520

27.5

91,016

26.7

- of which current financial

37,802

9.4

35,984

9.5

33,018

9.7

liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

402,287

100.0

380,164

100.0

341,440

100.0

  • Increase in inventories - including land plots recognised as current assets at cost prices (principle of lowest value) - secures continued growth of high-margin property development business.
  • Equity base well above the average sector level enables financing land purchases through land acquisition financing facilities and / or working capital facilities with favourable interest rates.
  • Current financial liabilities mainly comprise financing facilities for land and projects. As it is to be assumed that
    these financing facilities will be repaid through the acquirer's purchase price payments within the next twelve months, these liabilities are to be presented as current financial liabilities irrespective of the actual financing term.

24

Company presentation August 2020

5. Financial figures

in k€

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

H1 2020

H1 2019

Cash flow from operating activities

-3,499

4,061

-13,344

-16,088

-31,872

-15,962

-2,439

- of which cash earnings

18,089

14,983

17,965

20,953

15,325

7,819

3,962

- of which change in working capital

-21,628

-10,877

-31,278

-37,039

-47,207

-23,753

-6,371

- of which gain / loss on disposal of fixed assets

-29

-16

-31

-2

10

-28

-30

Cash flow from investing activities

-2,005

-4,445

-3,298

-1,839

-1,916

-1,100

-828

Cash flow from financing activities

5,879

56

21,967

16,765

39,365

16,190

31

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

16,703

16,328

16,656

11,331

12,493

15,831

13,092

  • Sustainably positive cash earnings from operating business.
  • Forward-lookinginventory accumulation reflecting more land plot purchases increases working capital.
  • Land plots held as inventory as well as further contractually secured land plots with a purchase price volume of € 40.9 million (as of June 30, 2020) form an excellent precondition to expand the high-margin property development business.

in k€

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

12/31/2016

12/31/2015

06/30/2020

06/30/2019

Inventories

232,210

220,152

199,891

173,816

154,369

260,227

241,566

- of which land

192,496

185,853

172,429

124,272

125,652

208,016

203,652

25

Company presentation August 2020

6. Forecast

Kappeln

Revenue potential of € 1.7 billion from realised land purchases as of June 30, 2020

Büsum

Tossens Burhave

Rügen

Hamburg

Zerpenschleuse

Berlin

Holiday properties in total 1,735 units k€ 553,800

Berlin / Potsdam region 1,140 units k€ 532,500

Hanover

Potsdam

Dortmund

Hamburg / Hanover region 620 units k€ 273,500

  • Core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH:
    individual detached houses, preplanned semi-detached and terraced houses as well as owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots
  • Extended core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual detached houses including land plots
  • Project region HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH

Dusseldorf

Lake Sorpe

Leipzig

Winterberg

Cologne

Bonn

Frankfurt

Würzburg

Munich

Leipzig region 340 units k€ 133,400

Munich region 215 units k€ 161,000

Overall Portfolio

4,050 units k€ 1,654,200

26

Company presentation August 2020

6. Forecast

Revenue potential of € 1.7 billion from realised land purchases as of June 30, 2020

Preplanned semi-detached and

Individually planned

terraced houses and

Total

detached houses

owner-occupied apartments

Number

Revenue

Number

Revenue

Number

Revenue

of units

volume in k€

of units

volume in k€

of units

volume in k€

HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH

1,140

532,500

560

293,500

580

239,000

Berlin / Potsdam region

HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH

620

273,500

140

61,500

480

212,000

Hamburg / Hanover region

HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH

340

133,400

270

101,500

70

31,900

Leipzig region

HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH

215

161,000

0

0

215

161,000

Munich region

Total HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH

2,315

1,100,400

970

456,500

1,345

643,900

Total HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH

1,735

553,800

0

0

1,735

553,800

Total HELMA Wohnungsbau­

GmbH &

4,050

1,654,200

970

456,500

3,080

1,197,700

HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH

  • Property development subsidiaries exhibit € 1.7 billion of revenue potential; most of this can be realised within the next 7 years.
  • HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is expected to contribute at least € 100 million per year to consolidated revenue in the medium-term,without any own land plots needed.

27

Company presentation August 2020

6. Forecast

Group EBT 2010 - 2020e

k€

25,000

23,594

20,000

19,568

21,153

19,130

17,000

+

15,000

14,956

to

+

12 %

14,000

+

-

11,690

11 %

10,000

+

31 %

2 %

+

28 %

8,271

+

41 %

5,000

+

5,755

44 %

+

70 %

3,381

1,910

77 %

0

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020e

Group EBT

  • Forecast for 2020 was withdrawn on March 23, 2020 due to developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and was no longer considered realistic.
  • On the basis of the information on August 13, 2020 concerning risks and impairments arising from the pandemic, the new forecast for 2020 envisages consolidated EBT of € 14.0 million to € 17.0 million.
  • A forecast for 2021 is not possible at the present time due to the high level of economic uncertainties, and will be issued at the earliest when the results for 2020 are announced in Q1 2021.
  • However, in light of the attractive pipeline and assuming that the market environment stabilises, the HELMA Group has very good prospects of achieving higher results again in the medium term.

28

Company presentation August 2020

6. Forecast

Financing strategy

Equity base well above the average sector level

  • as basis for further corporate growth

Operating cash flow from current projects

  • and retained profits

Land purchase finance arrangements

  • with various, mainly long-standing, partner banks

Use of unsecured credit lines for temporary current financing

  • made available by a broad spectrum of banks

Capital market transactions or promissory note issues

  • comprise additional options where required

The average interest rate of the financial liabilities of the HELMA Group as of the balance sheet date was around 2.21 % p. a. and is thus clearly below the average financing costs of the relevant competition.

29

Company presentation August 2020

7. Share

Performance of the HELMA share

60.0

55.0

50.0

45.0

40.0

35.0

30.0

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

  5.0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

07/31/2015

07/31/2020

  • ISIN: DE000A0EQ578
  • XETRA closing price on July 31, 2020: € 33.50
  • Market capitalisation on July 31, 2020: € 134.0 million
  • Free float market capitalisation on July 31, 2020: € 80.6 million

30

Company presentation August 2020

7. Share

Dividend

in €

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Dividend per share

0.20

0.35

0.53

0.63

0.79

1.10

1.40

1.30

2019

1.85

  • Retention of predominant portion of earnings (> 50 %) forms important pillar to stabilize equity ratio at high level compared to sector average.

Shareholder structure

Supervisory Board /

Freefloat: 60.17 %

Management Board: 39.83 %

  • Karl-HeinzMaerzke: 39.6 %
  • Gerrit Janssen: 0.1 %

André Müller: 0.1 %

  • Max Bode: 0.03 %

Status as of June 30, 2020

31

Company presentation August 2020

8. Annex

The HELMA Group at a glance

Earnings

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

Revenue

in k€

263,243

253,276

267,418

263,842

210,618

170,497

138,018

113,988

103,588

74,535

EBITDA

in k€

25,171

23,776

22,529

23,455

19,494

15,971

11,793

8,774

6,132

3,851

Adjusted EBITDA*

in k€

25,878

24,883

24,433

23,949

20,076

16,301

11,843

8,774

6,132

3,851

Operating earnings (EBIT)

in k€

22,782

21,784

20,232

21,662

17,774

14,167

10,286

7,335

4,786

2,724

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT)*

in k€

23,489

22,891

22,136

22,156

18,356

14,497

10,336

7,335

4,786

2,724

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

in k€

23,594

21,153

19,130

19,568

14,956

11,690

8,271

5,755

3,381

1,910

Net income after minority interests

in k€

16,144

14,487

12,993

13,498

9,952

8,132

5,606

3,799

2,310

1,302

Cash earnings

in k€

18,089

14,983

17,965

20,953

15,325

16,302

11,752

8,524

5,939

3,721

Earnings per share**

in €

4.04

3.62

3.25

3.37

2.69

2.43

1.85

1.33

0.83

0.50

Dividend per share

in €

1.85

1.30

1.40

1.10

0.79

0.63

0.53

0.35

0.20

0.00

Adjusted gross profit margin

in %

24.5

23.8

21.0

21.5

23.4

24.4

24.1

23.7

21.4

21.6

Adjusted EBIT margin*

in %

8.9

9.0

8.3

8.4

8.7

8.5

7.5

6.4

4.6

3.7

EBT margin

in %

9.0

8.4

7.2

7.4

7.1

6.9

6.0

5.0

3.3

2.6

Return on sales (ROS)

in %

6.1

5.7

4.9

5.1

4.7

4.8

4.1

3.4

2.3

1.8

Sales performance

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

Net new order intake

in k€

296,486

278,576

245,393

286,815

269,386

193,005

158,979

131,398

106,828

97,629

Selected balance sheet items and key figures

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

12/31/2016

12/31/2015

12/31/2014

12/31/2013

12/31/2012

12/31/2011

12/31/2010

Property, plant and equipment

in k€

19,919

19,065

16,621

16,398

16,342

16,139

15,760

15,022

16,311

14,568

Inventories including land

in k€

232,210

220,152

199,891

173,816

154,369

96,054

78,408

35,816

19,830

8,628

Cash and cash equivalents

in k€

16,703

16,328

16,656

11,331

12,493

6,916

6,821

1,540

3,793

3,074

Equity

in k€

108,594

97,716

88,829

80,236

69,898

40,952

28,033

20,365

17,067

12,119

Net debt

in k€

174,898

159,312

149,236

124,320

98,581

79,401

68,034

36,347

16,552

10,261

Total assets

in k€

380,164

341,440

317,653

278,242

244,994

159,947

136,600

84,645

63,868

42,965

Equity ratio

in %

28.6

28.6

28.0

28.8

28.5

25.6

20.5

24.1

26.7

28.4

Other data

12/31/2019

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

12/31/2016

12/31/2015

12/31/2014

12/31/2013

12/31/2012

12/31/2011

12/31/2010

Number of employees

322

325

304

290

254

233

211

188

164

131

  • Adjusted for the disposal of capitalised interest
  • Relative to the average number of shares in circulation during the financial year

32

Company presentation August 2020

8. Annex

Financial Calendar 2020

March 04, 2020

Preliminary figures for the 2019 financial year

March 23, 2020

Publication Annual Report 2019

April 28 - 29, 2020

Munich Capital Market Conference (Munich)

July 03, 2020

Annual General Meeting (Lehrte)

August 18, 2020

Publication Half-Year Report 2020

August 20, 2020

5th Hamburg Investors' Day - HIT (Hamburg)

September 22, 2020

Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference (Munich)

November 16 - 18, 2020

German Equity Forum (Frankfurt am Main)

IR contact

MBA

M.A., M.Sc.

Elaine Heise

Daniel Weseloh

Management Investor Relations

Investor Relations

Zum Meersefeld 4

D-31275 Lehrte

Phone: +49 (0) 51 32 / 88 50 - 345

email: ir@HELMA.de

33

Company presentation August 2020

8. Annex

We are HELMA

34

Company presentation August 2020

Disclaimer

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 09:10:14 UTC

