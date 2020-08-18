The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:
HELMA Eigenheimbau : Company presentation August 2020
08/18/2020
Company presentation
August 2020
40years
ofHELMA
2020
-
1980
Investment case
Business model
Market environment
Order book position
Financial figures
Forecast
Share
Annex
Disclaimer
Comment on forward-looking statements
The information published in this presentation relating to the future development of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries refers only to forecasts and estimates and thus not to given historic facts. This merely serves for information purposes and may contain words such as "intend", "aim", "expect", "plan", "forecast", "assume" or "appraise". These forward-looking statements rely on the information, facts and expectations available to us at present, and therefore only apply at the point in time of their publishing.
Forward-looking statements are generally prone to uncertainties and risk factors difficult to estimate in their impact. The actual results and development of the company could therefore materially deviate from the forecasts. HELMA Eigenheimbau AG and its subsidiaries intend to monitor and update the published data at all times. Nevertheless, the company is not responsible for adapting the forward-looking statements to later events and developments. As a result, it is neither expressly nor actually liable for and does not assume any guarantee for the timeliness, accuracy and completeness of this data and information.
Note on rounded amounts and percentages
Slight differences can occur in the summation of amounts and percentages in this presentation due to commercial rounding.
Company presentation August 2020
1. Investment case
HELMA
ƒ … is a leading supplier of individual detached houses as well as preplanned semi-detached, terraced and multi-family houses as well as holiday properties in Germany.
…invests on a large scale in land plots in major German cities and their suburbs as well as in attractive holiday regions.
ƒ… has a very high level of customer satisfaction, which is essential for continuous business expansion.
ƒ … enjoys along-termrevenue visibility due to a broadly diversified and extensive project pipeline, which is characterised by favourable entry conditions and is thereby also balanced.
… strives for a long-term continuation of the profitable growth as soon as the market environment has been normalised, after the company's profits have already continuously grown significantly over the past ten years.
Company presentation August 2020
2. Business model
Classic building services business - since 1980 (Group parent company)
Individual detached houses built for private end-users according to the solid construction method ("brick on brick").
Houses built on customers' land at locations almost all across Germany.
Total market: More than 80 % of owner-occupied houses in Germany are built using the solid construction method
Residential property development - since 1984 (93.9%-ownedsubsidiary)
Individual detached houses built utilising the solid construction method including land plots in attractive major German cities as well as their affluent suburbs for private end-users.
In the regions of Berlin / Potsdam, Hamburg / Hanover, Leipzig and Munich, additionally also preplanned semi-detached and terraced houses as well as owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots for private end-users (focus) and institutional investors.
Holiday property development business - since 2011 (95.1%-ownedsubsidiary)
Development, planning and sale of holiday properties to private customers for own use or as high-yield capital investment.
Including land with current focus on the North Sea and Baltic Coast, German seaside locations, and the low mountain range.
Financial advice that is not tied to a specific bank - since 2010 (Wholly-ownedsubsidiary)
Financing and building insurance broking across the whole of Germany - especially for HELMA Group private customers.
Company presentation August 2020
2. Business model
Büsum
Kappeln
Rügen
Competitive strengths
ƒExperienced: Several thousand references
ƒAttractive: Individual all-inclusive packages
ƒValue-retaining: Sustainable product quality
Tossens Burhave
Dortmund
Hamburg
Hanover
Zerpenschleuse
Berlin
Potsdam
Magdeburg
ƒ
Personal: Regional presence
ƒ
Secure: High creditworthiness and
Dusseldorf
Lake Sorpe
Winterberg
Leipzig
Dresden
transparency
Core region HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: individual detached houses
excluding land plots
Core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual detached
houses, preplanned semi-detached and terraced houses as well as
owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots
Extended core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual
detached houses including land plots
Project region HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH
Sales location
Cologne
Bonn
Gießen
Koblenz
Frankfurt
Mannheim
Chemnitz
Zella-Mehlis
Würzburg
Munich
Status as of June 30, 2020
Company presentation August 2020
2. Business model
Value chain
Individually planned detached houses excluding land plots
Supporting our customers in the search for land plots
Providing advice on building law regulations
Purchase of land by our customers
Individually planned detached houses including land plots
Land acquisition
Searching for attractive land plots
Examination of land plots for utilisation and development possibilities
Project development
Planning of property areas
LAND PURCHASE Obtaining development plans
SALES LAUNCH
START OF CONSTRUCTION
Individual planning
Planning of individual solid construction houses together with our customers
Financing and building insurance advice via Hausbau Finanz GmbH
Sampling of various components
Preparation of building application documents (construction drawings, structural analysis, German Energy Saving Ordinance certificates)
Tendering and awarding of construction works to subcontractors
Project realisation
Coordination and monitoring of construction progress by HELMA site managers to ensure compliance with quality standards
Acceptance of work components after completion
HANDOVER OF KEYS
Company presentation August 2020
2. Business model
Value chain
Preplanned residential units in semi-detached, terraced, and multi-family houses including land plots
Preplanned holiday houses and apartments including land plots
01. Land acquisition
Searching for attractive land plots
Examination of land plots for utilisation and development possibilities
LAND PURCHASE
02. Project development
Planning of property areas
Obtaining planning permission
Tendering and awarding of components to sub- or generalcontractors
PLANNING
03. Sale
Marketing to private customers and institutional investors before the start of
constructionand during the construction phase
Financing and building insurance advice via Hausbau Finanz GmbH
SALES LAUNCH
04. Project realisation
Coordination and monitoring of construction progress by HELMA site managers to ensure compliance with quality standards
Acceptance of work components after completion
START OF CONSTRUCTION
Optional all-inclusive package
for holiday properties:
rental, administration and
caretaker service through
integrating partner companies
HANDOVER
OF KEYS
Company presentation August 2020
2. Business model
HELMA Eigenheimbau and HELMA Wohnungsbau: individual dream houses
Company presentation August 2020
2. Business model
HELMA Wohnungsbau: Reference projects for property development business - individual detached houses (extract)
Dallgow-Döberitz (Berlin / Potsdam region; 90 units in detached houses
and
Berlin - Havelmarina (174 detached houses and 119 units in
Laatzen - Erdbeerhof (Hanover region; 167 units in detached houses, terraced
terraced
houses in a total of 2 projects for sale / under construction)
terraced houses and multi-family houses for sale / under construction)
houses, and multi-family houses in planning / for sale / under construction)
HELMA Wohnungsbau: Reference projects for property development business - preplanned semi-detached houses, terraced houses and owner-occupied apartments (extract)
Garbsen (Hanover region; 9 terraced houses and 58 apartments for sale / under construction)
Munich - Waldtrudering (2 semi-detached houses und 16 apartments for sale / under construction)
Hennigsdorf (Berlin region; 4 semi-detached houses und 8 terraced houses under construction)Leipzig - Bleichertstraße (11 apartments under construction)
Company presentation August 2020
2. Business model
HELMA Wohnungsbau: Reference projects for property development business - preplanned semi-detached houses, terraced houses and owner-occupied apartments (extract)
Gilching (Munich region; 13 apartments for sale / under construction)
Hamburg - Meiendorf (8 terraced houses under construction)
Hanover - Anderten (6 semi-detached houses and 25 terraced houses for sale / under construction)Berlin - Havelmarina (14 terraced houses realised)
Company presentation August 2020
2. Business model
HELMA Ferienimmobilien: OstseeResort Olpenitz with 1,350 units in Schleswig-Holstein - around half of the units have already been completed
Construction phase V:
c. 210 Holiday apartments plus c. 50 commercial units
Construction phase III-A:
Construction phase III-C:
c. 88 Holiday houses /
c. 10 Holiday apartments
Holiday apartments
Construction phase II-D: c. 10 Holiday apartments
Construction phase III-B: c. 60 Floating houses
Construction phase II-A: c. 125 Holiday houses
Construction phase I
c. 36 Holiday apartments
Construction phase VII-A: c. 64 Holiday houses
Construction phase VI: c. 405 Holiday houses / Holiday apartments
Construction phase II-C:
Construction phase VII-B:
c. 10 Holiday apartments
c. 16 Holiday apartments
Construction phase II-B: c. 134 Holiday apartments
Construction phase IV:
c. 134 Holiday apartments
Company presentation August 2020
2. Business model
HELMA Ferienimmobilien: Projects on the North Sea and in the low mountain range (extract)
GebirgsResort Winterberg (82 units in planning)
NordseeResort Büsum (113 units for sale / under construction)
NordseeResort Burhave (190 units in planning)SorpeseeResort (350 units in planning)
13
Company presentation August 2020
2. Business model
Ecological and social responsibility
Reducing CO2 emissions
Compared to the 2007 standard for new buildings, the houses and apartments we realise each year achieve CO2 emission reductions of over 2,000 tonnes per year.
Sustainable resource utilisation
As a member of the German Working Group for Environmentally Conscious Management (B.A.U.M.) and the Sonnenhaus Institute, we actively participate in the development and application of sustainable and resource-conserving energy concepts.
Social responsibility
We are committed to supporting social institutions that assist children, young people and families in difficult situations.
Cottbus (2 energy self-sufficientmulti-family houses with a total of 14 units realised)
Company presentation August 2020
3. Market environment
Basically positive framework data
Trend towards living in conurbations centred on major German cities
Housing shortage in large German cities due to high influx rates
Low homeownership rate of 45 % in Germany
Real estate enjoys high status as a retirement provision and as capital investment
Very good financing terms
Residential building approvals and completions in Germany
400,000
350,000
300,000
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
Building approvals Building completions
Uncovered demand for newbuild dwellings per year between 2016 and 2019
Source: Federal Statistical Office / ifo
Construction activity fell short of demand, especially in major cities and conurbation centres.
15
Company presentation August 2020
4. Order book position
HELMA Group new order intake and order book position
k€
300,000
296,486
278,576
250,000
200,000
202,712
197,405
199,775
150,000
+
171,282
6 %
140,586
+
100,000
115,494
+
1 %
-
18 %
18 %
50,000
0
2018
2019
H1 2019
H1 2020
12/31/2018
12/31/2019
06/30/2019
06/30/2020
New order intake, net
Order book, net
The record order book position as of December 31, 2019 comprised a good starting position for 2020.
Order intake in H1 2020 significantly lower due to pandemic.
Company presentation August 2020
4. Order book position
Group companies' contributions to consolidated new order intake
Share
Share
Share
Share
in k€
2019
in %
2018
in %
H1 2020
in %
H1 2019
in %
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
121,737
41.1
105,771
38.0
51,365
44.5
63,436
45.1
HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH
131,332
44.3
133,509
47.9
40,199
34.8
64,550
45.9
HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH
43,417
14.6
39,296
14.1
23,930
20.7
12,600
9.0
Total
296,486
100.0
278,576
100.0
115,494
100.0
140,586
100.0
New order intake of HELMA Eigenheimbau and HELMA Wohnungsbau in H1 2020 both significantly below previous year's strong figures.
HELMA Ferienimmobilien continues unabated its positive order trend in H1 2020.
Company presentation August 2020
4. Order book position
Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on order intake
Sales activities were tangibly impeded in H1 2020, particularly by the bans on face-to-face meetings.
Depending on the course of the pandemic, it cannot be ruled out that renewed bans on face-to-face meetings, or the imposition of lockdowns, could lead to further significant adverse effects.
The trend in the economy in Germany, and consequently in its labour market, as well as the willingness of banks to provide financing for private real estate purchases is of great importance for future demand for real estate.
By contrast, a positive effect derived from the further increase in the value ascribed to owner- occupier properties in the residential area, and to holidaying within one's own country in the holiday property area.
Higher in demand in all areas has been evident since June 2020.
18
Company presentation August 2020
5. Financial figures
Fundamental risks of the COVID-19 pandemic on house planning and construction
Employee absences at HELMA and/or its contractual partners
Lockdowns and / or construction site bans
Limited availability of building materials
Changes in construction site procedures due to additional regulations such as compliance with social distancing rules
Extensive home office working regulation for HELMA employees
Restricted accessibility / staffing at authorities
Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on house planning and construction
Planning and construction progress in H1 2020 was only slightly affected by risks 1.- 3. mentioned above.
Risks 4.- 6. mentioned above created a more difficult working environment in H1 2020. For this reason, the results that have been achieved are positive, even if they were moderately below the potential output in a normal working environment.
Depending on the course of the pandemic, however, it cannot be ruled out that the greater occurrence of the aforementioned risks could have a significant adverse impact in the future.
Company presentation August 2020
5. Financial figures
Sustained growth in earnings
k€
AGR 6 %
300,000
C
250,000
263,842
267,418
253,276
263,243
200,000
210,618
150,000
+
+
+
1 %
-
4 %
25 %
5 %
114,247
100,000
110,306
+
50,000
4 %
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 2019
H1 2020
Group revenue
k€
25,000
2 %
R
1
G
A
C
23,594
20,000
19,568
21,153
19,130
15,000
14,956
+
-
+
+
10,000
11 %
12 %
31 %
2 %
7,479
6,606
5,000
-
12%
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
H1 2019
H1 2020
Group EBT
Despite the mild winter, an even stronger increase in revenue in H1 2020 was hampered especially by the COVID-19-related decrease in orders.
Earnings per share of € 4.04 in FY 2019 (FY 2018: € 3.62) or € 1.13 in H1 2020 (H1 2019 € 1.29).
Company presentation August 2020
5. Financial figures
Contributions of Group companies to consolidated revenue
Share
Share
Share
Share
in k€
2019
in %
2018
in %
H1 2020
in %
H1 2019
in %
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
98,336
37.4
85,560
33.8
48,701
42.6
41,960
38.0
HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH
123,942
47.1
122,628
48.4
41,159
36.0
56,151
50.9
HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH
39,751
15.1
43,971
17.4
23,624
20.7
11,588
10.5
Hausbau Finanz GmbH
1,214
0.4
1,117
0.4
763
0.7
607
0.6
Total
263,243
100.0
253,276
100.0
114,247
100.0
110,306
100.0
HELMA Eigenheimbau, HELMA Ferienimmobilien and Hausbau Finanz all report significant revenue growth in H1 2020.
Lower revenue at HELMA Wohnungsbau in H1 2020, particularly reflecting pandemic-related reductions in orders and slight postponements of various construction starts.
Company presentation August 2020
5. Financial figures
Trends in cost ratios to revenue
%
100
80
76.6
78.5
79.0
76.2
75.5
60
40
20
8.3
7.5
7.8
9.4
9.5
6.7
5.7
5.3
5.1
5.6
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Adjusted materials expense ratio
Personnel expense ratio
Adjusted other operating expense ratio
Attractive initial terms for land plots for various projects currently being realised resulted again in a pleasingly low materials expense ratio in 2019.
Increased personnel expenses in anticipation of a further rise in revenue to ensure the continued high-quality construction of our products.
Company presentation August 2020
5. Financial figures
Trends in profit margins to revenue
%
25
24.5
23.4
23.8
20
21.5
21.0
15
10
8.7
8.4
8.3
9.0
8.9
7.1
7.4
7.2
8.4
9.0
5.7
6.1
4.7
5.1
4.9
5
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Adjusted gross profit margin
Adjusted EBIT margin
EBT margin
Return on sales (ROS)
Further increase in gross profit margin due to above-average margins on various property development projects.
EBT margin and return on sales in 2019 all reached their highest levels since the IPO.
23
5. Financial figures
Strong financial position with equity ratio above the sector average
Consolidated balance sheet structure of assets
Share
Share
Share
in k€
06/30/2020
in %
12/31/2019
in %
12/31/2018
in %
Non-current assets
27,883
6.9
27,863
7.3
22,239
6.5
- of which property, plant and
19,879
4.9
19,919
5.2
19,065
5.6
equipment
Current assets
374,404
93.1
352,301
92.7
319,201
93.5
- of which inventories including land
260,227
64.7
232,210
61.1
220,152
64.5
- of which cash and cash
15,831
3.9
16,703
4.4
16,328
4.8
equivalents
Total Assets
402,287
100.0
380,164
100.0
341,440
100.0
Consolidated balance sheet structure of equity and liabilities
Share
Share
Share
in k€
06/30/2020
in %
12/31/2019
in %
12/31/2018
in %
Equity
113,087
28.1
108,594
28.6
97,716
28.6
Non-current liabilities
184,848
46.0
167,050
43.9
152,708
44.7
- of which non-current
172,399
42.9
155,617
40.9
142,622
41.8
financial liabilities
Current liabilities
104,352
25.9
104,520
27.5
91,016
26.7
- of which current financial
37,802
9.4
35,984
9.5
33,018
9.7
liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
402,287
100.0
380,164
100.0
341,440
100.0
Increase in inventories - including land plots recognised as current assets at cost prices (principle of lowest value) - secures continued growth of high-margin property development business.
Equity base well above the average sector level enables financing land purchases through land acquisition financing facilities and / or working capital facilities with favourable interest rates.
Current financial liabilities mainly comprise financing facilities for land and projects. As it is to be assumed that
these financing facilities will be repaid through the acquirer's purchase price payments within the next twelve months, these liabilities are to be presented as current financial liabilities irrespective of the actual financing term.
Company presentation August 2020
5. Financial figures
in k€
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
H1 2020
H1 2019
Cash flow from operating activities
-3,499
4,061
-13,344
-16,088
-31,872
-15,962
-2,439
- of which cash earnings
18,089
14,983
17,965
20,953
15,325
7,819
3,962
- of which change in working capital
-21,628
-10,877
-31,278
-37,039
-47,207
-23,753
-6,371
- of which gain / loss on disposal of fixed assets
-29
-16
-31
-2
10
-28
-30
Cash flow from investing activities
-2,005
-4,445
-3,298
-1,839
-1,916
-1,100
-828
Cash flow from financing activities
5,879
56
21,967
16,765
39,365
16,190
31
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
16,703
16,328
16,656
11,331
12,493
15,831
13,092
Sustainably positive cash earnings from operating business.
Forward-lookinginventory accumulation reflecting more land plot purchases increases working capital.
Land plots held as inventory as well as further contractually secured land plots with a purchase price volume of € 40.9 million (as of June 30, 2020) form an excellent precondition to expand the high-margin property development business.
in k€
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
12/31/2016
12/31/2015
06/30/2020
06/30/2019
Inventories
232,210
220,152
199,891
173,816
154,369
260,227
241,566
- of which land
192,496
185,853
172,429
124,272
125,652
208,016
203,652
Company presentation August 2020
6. Forecast
Kappeln
Revenue potential of € 1.7 billion from realised land purchases as of June 30, 2020
Büsum
Tossens Burhave
Rügen
Hamburg
Zerpenschleuse
Berlin
Holiday properties in total 1,735 units k€ 553,800
Berlin / Potsdam region 1,140 units k€ 532,500
Hanover
Potsdam
Dortmund
Hamburg / Hanover region 620 units k€ 273,500
Core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH:
individual detached houses, preplanned semi-detached and terraced houses as well as owner-occupied apartments in each case including land plots
Extended core region HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH: individual detached houses including land plots
Project region HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH
Dusseldorf
Lake Sorpe
Leipzig
Winterberg
Cologne
Bonn
Frankfurt
Würzburg
Munich
Leipzig region 340 units k€ 133,400
Munich region 215 units k€ 161,000
Overall Portfolio
4,050 units k€ 1,654,200
Company presentation August 2020
6. Forecast
Revenue potential of € 1.7 billion from realised land purchases as of June 30, 2020
Preplanned semi-detached and
Individually planned
terraced houses and
Total
detached houses
owner-occupied apartments
Number
Revenue
Number
Revenue
Number
Revenue
of units
volume in k€
of units
volume in k€
of units
volume in k€
HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH
1,140
532,500
560
293,500
580
239,000
Berlin / Potsdam region
HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH
620
273,500
140
61,500
480
212,000
Hamburg / Hanover region
HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH
340
133,400
270
101,500
70
31,900
Leipzig region
HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH
215
161,000
0
0
215
161,000
Munich region
Total HELMA Wohnungsbau GmbH
2,315
1,100,400
970
456,500
1,345
643,900
Total HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH
1,735
553,800
0
0
1,735
553,800
Total HELMA Wohnungsbau
GmbH &
4,050
1,654,200
970
456,500
3,080
1,197,700
HELMA Ferienimmobilien GmbH
Property development subsidiariesexhibit € 1.7 billion of revenue potential; most of this can be realised within the next 7 years.
HELMA Eigenheimbau AGis expected to contribute at least € 100 million per year to consolidated revenue in themedium-term,without any own land plots needed.
Company presentation August 2020
6. Forecast
Group EBT 2010 - 2020e
k€
25,000
23,594
20,000
19,568
21,153
19,130
17,000
+
15,000
14,956
to
+
12 %
14,000
+
-
11,690
11 %
10,000
+
31 %
2 %
+
28 %
8,271
+
41 %
5,000
+
5,755
44 %
+
70 %
3,381
1,910
77 %
0
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020e
Group EBT
Forecast for 2020 was withdrawn on March 23, 2020 due to developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and was no longer considered realistic.
On the basis of the information on August 13, 2020 concerning risks and impairments arising from the pandemic, the new forecast for 2020 envisages consolidated EBT of € 14.0 million to € 17.0 million.
A forecast for 2021 is not possible at the present time due to the high level of economic uncertainties, and will be issued at the earliest when the results for 2020 are announced in Q1 2021.
However, in light of the attractive pipeline and assuming that the market environment stabilises, the HELMA Group has very good prospects of achieving higher results again in the medium term.
Company presentation August 2020
6. Forecast
Financing strategy
Equity base well above the average sector level
as basis for further corporate growth
Operating cash flow from current projects
and retained profits
Land purchase finance arrangements
with various, mainly long-standing, partner banks
Use of unsecured credit lines for temporary current financing
made available by a broad spectrum of banks
Capital market transactions or promissory note issues
comprise additional options where required
The average interest rate of the financial liabilities of the HELMA Group as of the balance sheet date was around 2.21 % p. a. and is thus clearly below the average financing costs of the relevant competition.
Company presentation August 2020
7. Share
Performance of the HELMA share
€
60.0
55.0
50.0
45.0
40.0
35.0
30.0
25.0
20.0
15.0
10.0
5.0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
07/31/2015
07/31/2020
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578
XETRA closing price on July 31, 2020: € 33.50
Market capitalisation on July 31, 2020: € 134.0 million
Free float market capitalisation on July 31, 2020: € 80.6 million
Company presentation August 2020
7. Share
Dividend
in €
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Dividend per share
0.20
0.35
0.53
0.63
0.79
1.10
1.40
1.30
2019
1.85
Retention of predominant portion of earnings (> 50 %) forms important pillar to stabilize equity ratio at high level compared to sector average.
Shareholder structure
Supervisory Board /
Freefloat: 60.17 %
Management Board: 39.83 %
Karl-HeinzMaerzke: 39.6 %
Gerrit Janssen: 0.1 %
André Müller: 0.1 %
Max Bode: 0.03 %
Status as of June 30, 2020
Company presentation August 2020
8. Annex
The HELMA Group at a glance
Earnings
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Revenue
in k€
263,243
253,276
267,418
263,842
210,618
170,497
138,018
113,988
103,588
74,535
EBITDA
in k€
25,171
23,776
22,529
23,455
19,494
15,971
11,793
8,774
6,132
3,851
Adjusted EBITDA*
in k€
25,878
24,883
24,433
23,949
20,076
16,301
11,843
8,774
6,132
3,851
Operating earnings (EBIT)
in k€
22,782
21,784
20,232
21,662
17,774
14,167
10,286
7,335
4,786
2,724
Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT)*
in k€
23,489
22,891
22,136
22,156
18,356
14,497
10,336
7,335
4,786
2,724
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
in k€
23,594
21,153
19,130
19,568
14,956
11,690
8,271
5,755
3,381
1,910
Net income after minority interests
in k€
16,144
14,487
12,993
13,498
9,952
8,132
5,606
3,799
2,310
1,302
Cash earnings
in k€
18,089
14,983
17,965
20,953
15,325
16,302
11,752
8,524
5,939
3,721
Earnings per share**
in €
4.04
3.62
3.25
3.37
2.69
2.43
1.85
1.33
0.83
0.50
Dividend per share
in €
1.85
1.30
1.40
1.10
0.79
0.63
0.53
0.35
0.20
0.00
Adjusted gross profit margin
in %
24.5
23.8
21.0
21.5
23.4
24.4
24.1
23.7
21.4
21.6
Adjusted EBIT margin*
in %
8.9
9.0
8.3
8.4
8.7
8.5
7.5
6.4
4.6
3.7
EBT margin
in %
9.0
8.4
7.2
7.4
7.1
6.9
6.0
5.0
3.3
2.6
Return on sales (ROS)
in %
6.1
5.7
4.9
5.1
4.7
4.8
4.1
3.4
2.3
1.8
Sales performance
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Net new order intake
in k€
296,486
278,576
245,393
286,815
269,386
193,005
158,979
131,398
106,828
97,629
Selected balance sheet items and key figures
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
12/31/2016
12/31/2015
12/31/2014
12/31/2013
12/31/2012
12/31/2011
12/31/2010
Property, plant and equipment
in k€
19,919
19,065
16,621
16,398
16,342
16,139
15,760
15,022
16,311
14,568
Inventories including land
in k€
232,210
220,152
199,891
173,816
154,369
96,054
78,408
35,816
19,830
8,628
Cash and cash equivalents
in k€
16,703
16,328
16,656
11,331
12,493
6,916
6,821
1,540
3,793
3,074
Equity
in k€
108,594
97,716
88,829
80,236
69,898
40,952
28,033
20,365
17,067
12,119
Net debt
in k€
174,898
159,312
149,236
124,320
98,581
79,401
68,034
36,347
16,552
10,261
Total assets
in k€
380,164
341,440
317,653
278,242
244,994
159,947
136,600
84,645
63,868
42,965
Equity ratio
in %
28.6
28.6
28.0
28.8
28.5
25.6
20.5
24.1
26.7
28.4
Other data
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
12/31/2017
12/31/2016
12/31/2015
12/31/2014
12/31/2013
12/31/2012
12/31/2011
12/31/2010
Number of employees
322
325
304
290
254
233
211
188
164
131
Adjusted for the disposal of capitalised interest
Relative to the average number of shares in circulation during the financial year
Company presentation August 2020
8. Annex
Financial Calendar 2020
March 04, 2020
Preliminary figures for the 2019 financial year
March 23, 2020
Publication Annual Report 2019
April 28 - 29, 2020
Munich Capital Market Conference (Munich)
July 03, 2020
Annual General Meeting (Lehrte)
August 18, 2020
Publication Half-Year Report 2020
August 20, 2020
5th Hamburg Investors' Day - HIT (Hamburg)
September 22, 2020
Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference (Munich)
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 09:10:14 UTC