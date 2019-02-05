Log in
Helmerich & Payne : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons

02/05/2019 | 01:39pm EST
Schedule 13G                                      Page _____ of _____ Pages
                                                          1        9







                                   UNITED STATES
                         SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
                               Washington, D.C. 20549


                                    SCHEDULE 13G

                      Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
                                 (Amendment No. ___)*
                                                 34







                               HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
                 ___________________________________________________
                                  (Name of Issuer)


                                    COMMON SHARES
                 ___________________________________________________
                           (Title of Class of Securities)


                                      423452101
                 ___________________________________________________
                                   (Cusip Number)
                                     12/31/2018
                 ___________________________________________________
               (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)



 Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this
 Schedule is filed:

 [X] Rule 13d-1(b)
 [ ] Rule 13d-1(c)
 [ ] Rule 13d-1(d)

 *The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting
 person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class
 of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information
 which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

 The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not
 be deemed to be 'filed' for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities
 Exchange Act of 1934 ('Act') or otherwise subject to the liabilities
 of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions
 of the Act (however, see the Notes).
 Schedule 13G                                      Page _____ of _____ Pages
                                                          2        9

CUSIP No. ___423452101           ___
___________________________________________________
 1.  Name of Reporting Person and I.R.S. Identification No.:
     State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company 37-0533100
___________________________________________________
 2.  Check the appropriate box if a Member of a Group
     (a) _____
     (b) __X__
___________________________________________________
 3.  SEC USE ONLY:
___________________________________________________
 4.  Citizenship or Place of Organization: Illinois
___________________________________________________
 Number of    5.  Sole Voting Power: 8,257,200
 Shares       ___________________________________________________
 Beneficially 6.  Shared Voting Power: 29,273
 Owned by     ___________________________________________________
 Each         7.  Sole Dispositive Power: 8,257,200
 Reporting    ___________________________________________________
 Person With  8.  Shared Dispositive Power: 29,273
___________________________________________________
 9.  Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person: 8,286,473
___________________________________________________
10.  Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row 9 excludes Certain Shares: ____
___________________________________________________
11.  Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9: 7.58  %
___________________________________________________
12.  Type of Reporting Person: IC

 Schedule 13G                                      Page _____ of _____ Pages
                                                          3        9

CUSIP No. ___423452101           ___
___________________________________________________
 1.  Name of Reporting Person and I.R.S. Identification No.:
     State Farm Life Insurance Company  37-0533090
___________________________________________________
 2.  Check the appropriate box if a Member of a Group
     (a) _____
     (b) __X__
___________________________________________________
 3.  SEC USE ONLY:
___________________________________________________
 4.  Citizenship or Place of Organization: Illinois
___________________________________________________
 Number of    5.  Sole Voting Power: 0
 Shares       ___________________________________________________
 Beneficially 6.  Shared Voting Power: 6,420
 Owned by     ___________________________________________________
 Each         7.  Sole Dispositive Power: 0
 Reporting    ___________________________________________________
 Person With  8.  Shared Dispositive Power: 6,420
___________________________________________________
 9.  Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person: 6,420
___________________________________________________
10.  Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row 9 excludes Certain Shares: ____
___________________________________________________
11.  Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9: 0.01  %
___________________________________________________
12.  Type of Reporting Person: IC
 Schedule 13G                                      Page _____ of _____ Pages
                                                          4        9

CUSIP No. ___423452101           ___
___________________________________________________
 1.  Name of Reporting Person and I.R.S. Identification No.:
     State Farm Fire and Casualty Company  37-0533080
___________________________________________________
 2.  Check the appropriate box if a Member of a Group
     (a) _____
     (b) __X__
___________________________________________________
 3.  SEC USE ONLY:
___________________________________________________
 4.  Citizenship or Place of Organization: Illinois
___________________________________________________
 Number of    5.  Sole Voting Power: 0
 Shares       ___________________________________________________
 Beneficially 6.  Shared Voting Power: 3,962
 Owned by     ___________________________________________________
 Each         7.  Sole Dispositive Power: 0
 Reporting    ___________________________________________________
 Person With  8.  Shared Dispositive Power: 3,962
___________________________________________________
 9.  Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person: 3,962
___________________________________________________
10.  Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row 9 excludes Certain Shares: ____
___________________________________________________
11.  Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9: 0.00  %
___________________________________________________
12.  Type of Reporting Person: IC
 Schedule 13G                                      Page _____ of _____ Pages
                                                          5        9

CUSIP No. ___423452101           ___
___________________________________________________
 1.  Name of Reporting Person and I.R.S. Identification No.:
     State Farm Insurance Companies Employee Retirement Trust  36-6042145
___________________________________________________
 2.  Check the appropriate box if a Member of a Group
     (a) _____
     (b) __X__
___________________________________________________
 3.  SEC USE ONLY:
___________________________________________________
 4.  Citizenship or Place of Organization: Illinois
___________________________________________________
 Number of    5.  Sole Voting Power: 0
 Shares       ___________________________________________________
 Beneficially 6.  Shared Voting Power: 4,345
 Owned by     ___________________________________________________
 Each         7.  Sole Dispositive Power: 0
 Reporting    ___________________________________________________
 Person With  8.  Shared Dispositive Power: 4,345
___________________________________________________
 9.  Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person: 4,345
___________________________________________________
10.  Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row 9 excludes Certain Shares: ____
___________________________________________________
11.  Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9: 0.00  %
___________________________________________________
12.  Type of Reporting Person: IC
 Schedule 13G                                      Page _____ of _____ Pages
                                                          6        9



Item 1(a) and (b).  Name and Address of Issuer & Principal Executive Offices:
                    _________________________________________________________
                   HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
                   1437 SOUTH BOULDER AVE.
                   SUITE 1400
                   TULSA, OK  74119-3623

Item 2(a).  Name of Person Filing: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance
            _____________________
                                   Company and related entities;  See Item 8
                                   and Exhibit A

Item 2(b).  Address of Principal Business Office: One State Farm Plaza
            ____________________________________
                                                  Bloomington, IL 61710

Item 2(c).  Citizenship: United States
            ___________

Item 2(d) and (e).  Title of Class of Securities and Cusip Number: See above.
                    _____________________________________________

Item 3.  This Schedule is being filed, in accordance with 240.13d-1(b).
         _____________________________________________________________
         See Exhibit A attached.

Item 4(a).  Amount Beneficially Owned: 8,301,200 shares
            _________________________

Item 4(b).  Percent of Class: 7.59 percent pursuant to Rule 13d-3(d)(1).
            ________________

Item 4(c).  Number of shares as to which such person has:
            ____________________________________________
           (i) Sole Power to vote or to direct the vote:8,257,200
           (ii) Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: 44,000
           (iii) Sole Power to dispose or to direct disposition of:8,257,200
           (iv) Shared Power to dispose or to direct disposition of: 44,000

Item 5.  Ownership of Five Percent or less of a Class: Not Applicable.
         ____________________________________________

Item 6.  Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person: N/A
         _______________________________________________________________

Item 7.  Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired
         __________________________________________________________________
         the Security being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company: N/A
         ______________________________________________________________

Item 8.  Identification and Classification of Members of the Group:
         _________________________________________________________
         See Exhibit A attached.

Item 9.  Notice of Dissolution of Group:  N/A
         ______________________________
 Schedule 13G                                      Page _____ of _____ Pages
                                                          7        9



  Item 10.  Certification.  By signing below I certify that, to the best of
  my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were
  acquired in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired
  for the purpose of and do not have the effect of changing or
  influencing the control of the issuer of such securities and were
  not acquired in connection with or as a participant in any
  transaction having such purpose or effect.

                                      Signature
  After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief,
  I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true,
  complete and correct.



              01/31/2019                   STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE
  _________________________________
                 Date                        INSURANCE COMPANY

                                           STATE FARM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

                                           STATE FARM FIRE AND CASUALTY
                                             COMPANY

  STATE FARM INSURANCE COMPANIES           STATE FARM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
    EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT TRUST                CORP.

  STATE FARM INSURANCE COMPANIES           STATE FARM ASSOCIATES FUNDS
    SAVINGS AND THRIFT PLAN FOR              TRUST - STATE FARM GROWTH FUND
    U.S. EMPLOYEES
                                           STATE FARM ASSOCIATES FUNDS
                                             TRUST - STATE FARM BALANCED
                                             FUND







         /s/ Paul N. Eckley
  _________________________________                /s/ Paul N. Eckley
                                           _________________________________
     Paul N. Eckley, Fiduciary of            Paul N. Eckley, Vice President
          each of the above                       of each of the above
 Schedule 13G                                      Page _____ of _____ Pages
                                                          8        9

                            EXHIBIT A


This Exhibit lists the entities affiliated with State Farm Mutual
Automobile Insurance Company ('Auto Company') which might be deemed to
constitute a 'group' with regard to the ownership of shares reported
herein.

Auto Company, an Illinois-domiciled insurance company, is the parent
company of multiple wholly owned insurance company subsidiaries,
including State Farm Life Insurance Company, and State Farm Fire and
Casualty Company.  Auto Company is also the parent company of State
Farm Investment Management Corp.. ('SFIMC'), which is a registered
transfer agent under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and a
registered investment advisor under the Invest Advisors Act of 1940.
SFIMC serves as transfer agent and investment advisor to State Farm
Associates' Fund Trust, a Delaware Business Trust that is a registered
investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Auto
Company also sponsors two qualified retirement plans for the benefit
of its employees, which plans are named the State Farm Insurance
Companies Employee Retirement Trust and State Farm Insurance Companies
Savings and Thrift Plan for U.S. Employees (collectively the
'Qualified Plans').

As part of its corporate structure, Auto Company has established an
Investment Department.  The Investment Department is directly or
indirectly responsible for managing or overseeing the management of
the investment and reinvestment of assets owned by each person that
has joined in filing this Schedule 13G. Moreover, the Investment
Department is responsible for voting proxies or overseeing the voting
of proxies related to issuers the shares of which are held by one or
more entities that have joined in the filing of this report.  Each
insurance company included in in this report and SFIMC have
established an Investment Committee that oversees the activities of
the Investment Department in managing the firm's assets.  The Trustees
of the Qualified Plans perform a similar role in overseeing the
investment of each plan's assets.

Pursuant to Rule 13d-4 each person listed in the table below
expressly disclaims 'beneficial ownership' as to all shares as to
which such person has no right to receive the proceeds of sale of the
security and disclaims that it is part of a 'group'.


 Schedule 13G                                      Page _____ of _____ Pages
                                                          9        9


                                                               Number of
                                                              Shares based
                                             Classification   on Proceeds
Name                                          Under Item 3      of Sale
____                                         ______________   ____________

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company   IC         8,286,473 shares
State Farm Life Insurance Company                IC             6,420 shares
State Farm Fire and Casualty Company             IC             3,962 shares
State Farm Investment Management Corp.           IA                 0 shares
State Farm Associates Funds Trust - State
    Farm Growth Fund                             IV                 0 shares
State Farm Associates Funds Trust - State
    Farm Balanced Fund                           IV                 0 shares
State Farm Insurance Companies Employee
    Retirement Trust                             EP             4,345 shares
State Farm Insurance Companies Savings and
    Thrift Plan for U.S. Employees               EP
  Equities Account                                                  0 shares
  Balanced Account                                                  0 shares
State Farm Mutual Fund Trust                     IV                 0 shares
                                                    -----------------
                                                            8,301,200 shares

Disclaimer

H&P - Helmerich & Payne Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 18:38:07 UTC
