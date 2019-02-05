Helmerich & Payne : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons
02/05/2019 | 01:39pm EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. ___)*
34
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
(Name of Issuer)
COMMON SHARES
(Title of Class of Securities)
423452101
(Cusip Number)
12/31/2018
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this
Schedule is filed:
[X] Rule 13d-1(b)
[ ] Rule 13d-1(c)
[ ] Rule 13d-1(d)
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting
person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class
of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information
which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not
be deemed to be 'filed' for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 ('Act') or otherwise subject to the liabilities
of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions
of the Act (however, see the Notes).
CUSIP No. ___423452101 ___
1. Name of Reporting Person and I.R.S. Identification No.:
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company 37-0533100
2. Check the appropriate box if a Member of a Group
(a) _____
(b) __X__
3. SEC USE ONLY:
4. Citizenship or Place of Organization: Illinois
Number of 5. Sole Voting Power: 8,257,200
Beneficially 6. Shared Voting Power: 29,273
Each 7. Sole Dispositive Power: 8,257,200
Person With 8. Shared Dispositive Power: 29,273
9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person: 8,286,473
10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row 9 excludes Certain Shares: ____
11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9: 7.58 %
12. Type of Reporting Person: IC
CUSIP No. ___423452101 ___
1. Name of Reporting Person and I.R.S. Identification No.:
State Farm Life Insurance Company 37-0533090
2. Check the appropriate box if a Member of a Group
(a) _____
(b) __X__
3. SEC USE ONLY:
4. Citizenship or Place of Organization: Illinois
Number of 5. Sole Voting Power: 0
Beneficially 6. Shared Voting Power: 6,420
Each 7. Sole Dispositive Power: 0
Person With 8. Shared Dispositive Power: 6,420
9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person: 6,420
10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row 9 excludes Certain Shares: ____
11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9: 0.01 %
12. Type of Reporting Person: IC
CUSIP No. ___423452101 ___
1. Name of Reporting Person and I.R.S. Identification No.:
State Farm Fire and Casualty Company 37-0533080
2. Check the appropriate box if a Member of a Group
(a) _____
(b) __X__
3. SEC USE ONLY:
4. Citizenship or Place of Organization: Illinois
Number of 5. Sole Voting Power: 0
Beneficially 6. Shared Voting Power: 3,962
Each 7. Sole Dispositive Power: 0
Person With 8. Shared Dispositive Power: 3,962
9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person: 3,962
10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row 9 excludes Certain Shares: ____
11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9: 0.00 %
12. Type of Reporting Person: IC
CUSIP No. ___423452101 ___
1. Name of Reporting Person and I.R.S. Identification No.:
State Farm Insurance Companies Employee Retirement Trust 36-6042145
2. Check the appropriate box if a Member of a Group
(a) _____
(b) __X__
3. SEC USE ONLY:
4. Citizenship or Place of Organization: Illinois
Number of 5. Sole Voting Power: 0
Beneficially 6. Shared Voting Power: 4,345
Each 7. Sole Dispositive Power: 0
Person With 8. Shared Dispositive Power: 4,345
9. Aggregate Amount Beneficially Owned by each Reporting Person: 4,345
10. Check Box if the Aggregate Amount in Row 9 excludes Certain Shares: ____
11. Percent of Class Represented by Amount in Row 9: 0.00 %
12. Type of Reporting Person: IC
Item 1(a) and (b). Name and Address of Issuer & Principal Executive Offices:
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
1437 SOUTH BOULDER AVE.
SUITE 1400
TULSA, OK 74119-3623
Item 2(a). Name of Person Filing: State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance
Company and related entities; See Item 8
and Exhibit A
Item 2(b). Address of Principal Business Office: One State Farm Plaza
Bloomington, IL 61710
Item 2(c). Citizenship: United States
Item 2(d) and (e). Title of Class of Securities and Cusip Number: See above.
Item 3. This Schedule is being filed, in accordance with 240.13d-1(b).
_____________________________________________________________
See Exhibit A attached.
Item 4(a). Amount Beneficially Owned: 8,301,200 shares
Item 4(b). Percent of Class: 7.59 percent pursuant to Rule 13d-3(d)(1).
Item 4(c). Number of shares as to which such person has:
(i) Sole Power to vote or to direct the vote:8,257,200
(ii) Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: 44,000
(iii) Sole Power to dispose or to direct disposition of:8,257,200
(iv) Shared Power to dispose or to direct disposition of: 44,000
Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or less of a Class: Not Applicable.
Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person: N/A
Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired
the Security being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company: N/A
Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group:
See Exhibit A attached.
Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group: N/A
Item 10. Certification. By signing below I certify that, to the best of
my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were
acquired in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired
for the purpose of and do not have the effect of changing or
influencing the control of the issuer of such securities and were
not acquired in connection with or as a participant in any
transaction having such purpose or effect.
Signature
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief,
I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true,
complete and correct.
01/31/2019 STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE
Date INSURANCE COMPANY
STATE FARM LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
STATE FARM FIRE AND CASUALTY
COMPANY
STATE FARM INSURANCE COMPANIES STATE FARM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT TRUST CORP.
STATE FARM INSURANCE COMPANIES STATE FARM ASSOCIATES FUNDS
SAVINGS AND THRIFT PLAN FOR TRUST - STATE FARM GROWTH FUND
U.S. EMPLOYEES
STATE FARM ASSOCIATES FUNDS
TRUST - STATE FARM BALANCED
FUND
/s/ Paul N. Eckley
_________________________________ /s/ Paul N. Eckley
Paul N. Eckley, Fiduciary of Paul N. Eckley, Vice President
each of the above of each of the above
EXHIBIT A
This Exhibit lists the entities affiliated with State Farm Mutual
Automobile Insurance Company ('Auto Company') which might be deemed to
constitute a 'group' with regard to the ownership of shares reported
herein.
Auto Company, an Illinois-domiciled insurance company, is the parent
company of multiple wholly owned insurance company subsidiaries,
including State Farm Life Insurance Company, and State Farm Fire and
Casualty Company. Auto Company is also the parent company of State
Farm Investment Management Corp.. ('SFIMC'), which is a registered
transfer agent under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and a
registered investment advisor under the Invest Advisors Act of 1940.
SFIMC serves as transfer agent and investment advisor to State Farm
Associates' Fund Trust, a Delaware Business Trust that is a registered
investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Auto
Company also sponsors two qualified retirement plans for the benefit
of its employees, which plans are named the State Farm Insurance
Companies Employee Retirement Trust and State Farm Insurance Companies
Savings and Thrift Plan for U.S. Employees (collectively the
'Qualified Plans').
As part of its corporate structure, Auto Company has established an
Investment Department. The Investment Department is directly or
indirectly responsible for managing or overseeing the management of
the investment and reinvestment of assets owned by each person that
has joined in filing this Schedule 13G. Moreover, the Investment
Department is responsible for voting proxies or overseeing the voting
of proxies related to issuers the shares of which are held by one or
more entities that have joined in the filing of this report. Each
insurance company included in in this report and SFIMC have
established an Investment Committee that oversees the activities of
the Investment Department in managing the firm's assets. The Trustees
of the Qualified Plans perform a similar role in overseeing the
investment of each plan's assets.
Pursuant to Rule 13d-4 each person listed in the table below
expressly disclaims 'beneficial ownership' as to all shares as to
which such person has no right to receive the proceeds of sale of the
security and disclaims that it is part of a 'group'.
Number of
Shares based
Classification on Proceeds
Name Under Item 3 of Sale
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company IC 8,286,473 shares
State Farm Life Insurance Company IC 6,420 shares
State Farm Fire and Casualty Company IC 3,962 shares
State Farm Investment Management Corp. IA 0 shares
State Farm Associates Funds Trust - State
Farm Growth Fund IV 0 shares
State Farm Associates Funds Trust - State
Farm Balanced Fund IV 0 shares
State Farm Insurance Companies Employee
Retirement Trust EP 4,345 shares
State Farm Insurance Companies Savings and
Thrift Plan for U.S. Employees EP
Equities Account 0 shares
Balanced Account 0 shares
State Farm Mutual Fund Trust IV 0 shares
8,301,200 shares
