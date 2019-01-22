Log in
HELMERICH & PAYNE (HP)
  Report  
Helmerich & Payne : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive

01/22/2019

Before You Vote How to Access the Proxy Materials Have the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX (located on the following page) XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX (located on the following page) in the subject line. VIEW MATERIALS & VOTE SCAN TO How To Vote Please Choose One of the Following Voting Methods in the box marked by the arrow XXXX XXXX XXXX XXXX (located on the following page) available and follow the instructions. E54219-P16047 Vote In Person: Many stockholder meetings have attendance requirements including, but not limited to, the possession of an attendance ticket issued by the entity holding the meeting. Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares. Vote By Internet: Go to www.proxyvote.com or from a smartphone, scan the QR Barcode above. Have the information that is printed Vote By Mail: You can vote by mail by requesting a paper copy of the materials, which will include a proxy card. Proxy Materials Available to VIEW or RECEIVE: NOTICE AND PROXY STATEMENTANNUAL REPORT How to View Online: and visit: www.proxyvote.com, or scan the QR Barcode below. How to Request and Receive a PAPER or E-MAIL Copy: If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of these documents, you must request one. There is NO charge for requesting a copy. Please choose one of the following methods to make your request: 1) BY INTERNET:www.proxyvote.com 2) BY TELEPHONE: 1-800-579-1639 3) BY E-MAIL*:sendmaterial@proxyvote.com * If requesting materials by e-mail, please send a blank e-mail with the information that is printed in the box marked by the arrow Requests, instructions and other inquiries sent to this e-mail address will NOT be forwarded to your investment advisor. Please make the request as instructed above on or before February 19, 2019 to facilitate timely delivery.

Disclaimer

H&P - Helmerich & Payne Inc. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 00:13:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 933 M
EBIT 2019 238 M
Net income 2019 180 M
Debt 2019 373 M
Yield 2019 5,25%
P/E ratio 2019 36,07
P/E ratio 2020 20,86
EV / Sales 2019 2,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capitalization 5 903 M
Chart HELMERICH & PAYNE
Duration : Period :
Helmerich & Payne Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELMERICH & PAYNE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 66,0 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hans C. Helmerich Chairman
Mark W. Smith VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Paula A. Marshall-Chapman Independent Director
John D. Zeglis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELMERICH & PAYNE12.93%5 903
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED2.34%5 457
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP2.73%4 184
TRANSOCEAN LTD27.38%4 083
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.24.25%2 796
ENSCO PLC30.06%2 024
