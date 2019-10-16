Helmerich & Payne, Inc. : Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) fiscal fourth quarter 2019 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast.

What: Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed. When: 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT), Friday, November 15, 2019 Via Phone: Domestic: 866-342-8591 Access Code: Helmerich International: 203-518-9713 Access Code: Helmerich Via Internet: Log on to http://www.hpinc.com then click on “INVESTORS” and then click on “Event Calendar” to find the event and the link to the webcast. Questions: Dave Wilson, investor.relations@hpinc.com, 918-588-5190

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 365 days on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s website at http://www.hpinc.com under “Event Calendar,” which can be accessed through the “INVESTORS” section of the website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005897/en/