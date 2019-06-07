Log in
HELMERICH & PAYNE

(HP)
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. : To Participate in the 2019 Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference

06/07/2019 | 01:31pm EDT

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and CEO; Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO; Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations; and Brian Young, U.S. Drilling Administrative Manager, will attend the 2019 Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 12, 2019. John Lindsay will participate in a question and answer session on behalf of the Company on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Pacific Time.

The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available for download on the Company’s website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
