Helmerich & Payne, Inc. : To Participate in the 2019 Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay,
President and CEO; Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO; Dave Wilson,
Director of Investor Relations; and Brian Young, U.S. Drilling
Administrative Manager, will attend the 2019 Wells Fargo West Coast
Energy Conference in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, June 11 and
Wednesday, June 12, 2019. John Lindsay will participate in a question
and answer session on behalf of the Company on Wednesday, June 12, 2019,
at 9:00 a.m. U.S. Pacific Time.
The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available
for download on the Company’s website.
About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed
to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability.
H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation
to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for
shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates
and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and
unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements
advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management
technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com.
