HELMERICH & PAYNE

HELMERICH & PAYNE

(HP)
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. : to Participate in the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit In Vail, Colorado

02/27/2020 | 05:20pm EST

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO; John Bell, Vice President of International & Offshore Operations; and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations, will attend the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit In Vail, Colorado on Monday, March 2, 2020. Mark Smith will participate in a fireside chat that morning at 8:40 a.m. U.S. Mountain Time.

The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available for download on the Company’s website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
