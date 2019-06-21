Helmerich & Payne, Inc. : to Participate in the Simmons London Energy Summit

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that Mark Smith, Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations, will attend the Simmons London Energy Summit on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in London, England. Mark Smith will participate in a question and answer session on behalf of the Company on the same day at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

The investor slides to be used during the conference will be available for download on the Company’s website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.:

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005485/en/