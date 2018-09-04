Log in
HELMERICH & PAYNE (HP)
Helmerich & Payne : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

09/04/2018

Safe Harbor Statement 2 Forward Looking Statements This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as 'expect,' 'look forward to,' 'anticipate' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'project' or words of similar meaning or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, market share, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure or other financial items, descriptions of management's plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2017 in the sections entitled 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion & Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://www.hpinc.com/. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Market and Industry Data The data included in this presentation regarding the oil field services industry, including trends in the market and the company's position and the position of its competitors within this industry, are based on the company's estimates, which have been derived from management's knowledge and experience in the industry, and information obtained from customers, trade and business organizations, internal research, publicly-available information, industry publications and surveys and other contacts in the industry. The company has also cited information compiled by industry publications, governmental agencies and publicly-available sources. Although the company believes these third-party sources to be reliable, it has not independently verified the data obtained from these sources and it cannot assure you of the accuracy or completeness of the data. Estimates of market size and relative positions in a market are difficult to develop and inherently uncertain and the company cannot assure you that it is accurate. Accordingly, you should not place undue weight on the industry and market share data presented in this presentation.

Disclaimer

H&P - Helmerich & Payne Inc. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 12:31:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 467 M
EBIT 2018 35,2 M
Net income 2018 427 M
Debt 2018 222 M
Yield 2018 4,29%
P/E ratio 2018 14,28
P/E ratio 2019 61,13
EV / Sales 2018 2,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,57x
Capitalization 7 143 M
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 67,6 $
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hans C. Helmerich Chairman
Mark W. Smith Chief Financial Officer
Paula A. Marshall-Chapman Independent Director
John D. Zeglis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELMERICH & PAYNE1.44%7 143
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-0.76%6 158
TRANSOCEAN LTD13.39%5 593
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP-26.22%4 623
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-25.55%3 769
ENSCO PLC15.74%2 990
