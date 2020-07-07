Log in
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.

(HP)
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. : Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

07/07/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

In conjunction with Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) fiscal third quarter 2020 earnings release, you are invited to listen to its conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. (ET) with John Lindsay, President and CEO, Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Dave Wilson, Director of Investor Relations. Investors may listen to the conference call either by phone or audio webcast.

 

What:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release. Other material developments may also be discussed.

 

 

 

 

When:

12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT), Wednesday, July 29, 2020

 

 

 

 

Via Phone:

Domestic: 800-895-3361

Access Code: Helmerich

 

 

International: 785-424-1062

Access Code: Helmerich

 

 

 

 

Via Internet:

Log on to http://www.hpinc.com then click on “INVESTORS” and then click on “Event Calendar” to find the event and the link to the webcast.

 

 

 

 

Questions:

Dave Wilson, investor.relations@hpinc.com, 918-588-5190

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 365-days on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s website at http://www.hpinc.com under “Event Calendar,” which can be accessed through the “INVESTORS” section of the website.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.hpinc.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.hpinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 768 M - -
Net income 2020 -547 M - -
Net Debt 2020 59,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,72x
Yield 2020 11,3%
Capitalization 2 055 M 2 055 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 200
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 20,30 $
Last Close Price 19,13 $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John W. Lindsay President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hans C. Helmerich Chairman
Mark W. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John D. Zeglis Independent Director
Edward Barry Rust Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-57.89%2 055
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-40.67%7 933
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-32.94%4 060
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-71.66%1 198
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-66.41%933
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.-68.00%653
