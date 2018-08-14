Hello Pal Launches Proprietary Digital Wallet

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP) (OTC Pink: HLLPF) (FSE: 27H) ("Hello Pal" or the "Company"), a provider of rapidly growing international social messaging, language learning and travel mobile apps based on blockchain technology, is pleased to announce it has released version 5.0 of the Hello Pal platform which includes a unique, proprietary digital wallet. Users will now be able to store and transfer popular digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether, through the use of blockchain technology.

"This marks a watershed moment for the Company as we enter the blockchain world that is revolutionizing so many aspects of our lives," said KL Wong, Founder and CEO of Hello Pal. "Going forward, every Hello Pal user will now have an easy means of transferring value to other Hello Pal users to reward them for the value received from those users through the platform. We expect that this ability to transfer value between users will have a very significant impact on the motivation of users to help each other learn languages over the long term and to continue using the Hello Pal apps."

All Hello Pal users are now able to activate the Hello Pal digital wallet and use it to store popular blockchain-based digital assets and tokens such as Bitcoin and Ether. Blockchain-based digital assets are gradually gaining popularity across the world, and their borderless nature ties in perfectly with the international nature of the Hello Pal platform and its mission of "bringing the world closer together". The ability to transfer such digital assets is expected to be increasingly useful to the Hello Pal platform's over 3 million users spread over 200 countries and territories, as payments can now be easily and efficiently made to and from lesser developed countries and even in micro amounts.

"With the latest release, users can make transfers to other users in whatever amount and frequency they like, and not only is this done cost-effectively, it is also as simple as sending a picture within a chat," said Mr. Wong. Hello Pal anticipates that its digital wallet will also have a positive impact on further expanding the user base, user retention rates and daily activity levels of the Hello Pal app.

The incorporation of a digital wallet is the first new product launch through the Company's collaboration with Shanghai Yitang Data Technology Co. Ltd. and forms part of its plan to transform the Hello Pal platform into one that is based on blockchain technology.

To download Hello Pal, Language Pal, Travel Pal or the proprietary Phrasebooks please visit the IOS or Android store. For information with respect to the Company or the contents of this news release, please contact the Company at (604) 683-0911 or visit the website at hellopal.com. Email inquiries can be directed to: investors@hellopal.com.

To view a demo of the Hello Pal app please follow this link: Hello Pal Demonstration

To view a demo of the Travel Pal app please follow this link: Travel Pal Demonstration

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly blockchain based messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

The Hello Pal platform also includes a proprietary digital wallet allowing users to store and transfer popular digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether, based on blockchain technology.

Hello Pal, was the first app released to the public and experienced rapid growth building a diverse and active global user base. Travel Pal and Language Pal are the first and second companion apps to launch. Both apps benefit immensely from the existing and ever expanding globally based group of users. Each new app will launch with this established rapidly growing user base accelerating their adoption.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's Listing Statement dated May 10, 2016 available on www.cnsx.ca. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE