Media release: Helvetia Investment Foundation: Swiss Real Estate investment group increases capital by CHF 110 million.

01/21/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media release

Basel, 21 January 2019

Helvetia Investment Foundation: Swiss Real Estate investment group increases capital by CHF 110 million.

The Swiss Real Estate investment group of the Helvetia Investment Foundation successfully increased its capital in December 2018. Fresh capital of CHF 110 million will be available to the Swiss Real Estate investment group for the further expansion of its real estate portfolio.

With this capital increase, the Swiss Real Estate investment group of the Helvetia Investment Foundation has attracted a great deal of interest from partially and fully autonomous pension funds. 40 pension funds of Swiss companies committed to an amount of CHF 110 million, which was fully allocated.

An established and experienced partner

The real estate portfolio will be expanded further in close collaboration with Helvetia Insurance. Strategically it consists of at least two-thirds residential property and maximum one-third business property in various regions of Switzerland. The valuations are carried out by KPMG, while Privera AG is responsible for property management.

"Around 220 pension funds have invested their pension assets in this growing investment group, which already manages directly owned properties with a total volume of CHF 620 million. The success of our capital increase in 2018 is further proof of the market's confidence in the Helvetia Investment Foundation", explains Dunja Schwander, Managing Director of the Helvetia Investment Foundation.

More information on the Helvetia Investment Foundation is available on the website www.helvetia-anlagestiftung.ch/en.

This media release can also be found on the website www.helvetia.com/media.

For further information please contact:

Helvetia Insurance

Nadja Häberli

Senior Manager
Corporate Communications & PR

Dufourstrasse 40

9001 St.Gallen

Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch

www.helvetia.ch

About the Helvetia Group

In 160 years, the Helvetia Group has grown from a number of Swiss and foreign insurance companies into a successful international insurance group. Today, Helvetia has subsidiaries in its home market Switzerland as well as in the countries that make up the Europe market area: Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain. With its Specialty Markets market area, Helvetia is also present in France and in selected regions worldwide. Some of its investment and financing activities are managed through subsidiaries and fund companies in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

Helvetia is active in the life and non-life business, and also offers customised specialty lines and reinsurance cover. Its business activities focus on retail customers as well as small and medium-sized companies and larger corporates. With some 6,600 employees, the company provides services to more than 5 million customers. With a business volume of CHF 8.64 billion, Helvetia generated underlying earnings of CHF 502.4 million in the 2017 financial year. The registered shares of Helvetia Holding are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol HELN.

Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Group and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Group. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Group. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Helvetia Group which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the markets in which we operate; (2) the performance of financial markets; (3) changes in interest rates; (4) changes in currency exchange rates; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including accounting policies or practices; (6) risks associated with implementing our business strategies; (7) the frequency, magnitude and general development of insured events; (8) mortality and morbidity rates; (9) policy renewal and lapse rates as well as (10), the realisation of economies of scale as well as synergies. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive; when evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Helvetia Group on the date of its publication and Helvetia Group assumes no obligation to update such statements unless otherwise required by applicable law.




