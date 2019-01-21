Media release: Helvetia Investment Foundation: Swiss Real Estate investment group increases capital by CHF 110 million.

The Swiss Real Estate investment group of the Helvetia Investment Foundation successfully increased its capital in December 2018. Fresh capital of CHF 110 million will be available to the Swiss Real Estate investment group for the further expansion of its real estate portfolio.

With this capital increase, the Swiss Real Estate investment group of the Helvetia Investment Foundation has attracted a great deal of interest from partially and fully autonomous pension funds. 40 pension funds of Swiss companies committed to an amount of CHF 110 million, which was fully allocated.

An established and experienced partner

The real estate portfolio will be expanded further in close collaboration with Helvetia Insurance. Strategically it consists of at least two-thirds residential property and maximum one-third business property in various regions of Switzerland. The valuations are carried out by KPMG, while Privera AG is responsible for property management.

"Around 220 pension funds have invested their pension assets in this growing investment group, which already manages directly owned properties with a total volume of CHF 620 million. The success of our capital increase in 2018 is further proof of the market's confidence in the Helvetia Investment Foundation", explains Dunja Schwander, Managing Director of the Helvetia Investment Foundation.

More information on the Helvetia Investment Foundation is available on the website www.helvetia-anlagestiftung.ch/en.

