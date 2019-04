Helvetia will today repay a bond from the year 2013 with a volume of CHF 150 million and thus reduce its debt ratio.

In 2013, Helvetia Holding AG issued a senior bond (ISIN: CH0209472064) with a volume of CHF 150 million. After six years, the bond falls due today, 8 April 2019. Helvetia has decided to reduce its debt ratio and to no longer refinance this bond.

