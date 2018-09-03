Media release: NZZ Folio and Helvetia: simply together

Today sees the appearance of the new NZZ Folio on the theme of "simple". In this supplement, Helvetia shows what its brand pledge "simple. clear. helvetia." means in reality.

In its edition appearing today, the well-known NZZ Folio picks up on the theme of "simple" and pursues the longing for the simple, among other things. In this supplement, the 344,000 readers of Folio find out what Helvetia means by its brand pledge, "simple. clear. helvetia.".

"We are delighted that the NZZ Folio accepts the concept of "simple", and to have the opportunity to present our viewpoint on the theme in a supplement," say Claudia Sauter, Head of Corporate Communications & PR and Daniel Brunner, Head of Branding at Helvetia, in total agreement.

