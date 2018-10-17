Log in
Media release: "Tief verwurzelt – Weit verzweigt" – a versatile artistic stroll through the forest

10/17/2018 | 11:05am CEST

Media release

Basel, 17 October 2018

"Tief verwurzelt - Weit verzweigt" - a versatile artistic stroll through the forest

The forest is the topic of the current exhibition "Tief verwurzelt - Weit verzweigt" (Deep roots - extensive links) at the Helvetia Art Foyer. Works by Julian Charrière, Alain Huck, Michael Günzburger, Claudio Moser, Marianne Engel, Yves Netzhammer and other artists from the Helvetia art collection will be shown. The Helvetia Art Foyer is open on Thursdays from 4-8 p.m. and admission is free.

Forests are vital, living spaces. As forests, they are used by people as a place of cultivation in a variety of ways. They fulfil ecological and, not least, economic functions. Man domesticates the forest by making it "usable". At the same time, as a natural phenomenon, the forest has always been used in art and literature - such as during the Romantic period - as a surface for projection and a place of longing. For humans, the forest is a place to recuperate and find an inner balance. How is the forest represented in contemporary art? The current exhibition at the Helvetia Art Foyer presents works from the insurance group's art collection that explore different perspectives on this theme.

Deep roots and extensive links

For example, the large-format charcoal drawing "Twin Roots II" by Alain Huck features the powerful, impenetrable root network of two trees. Claudio Moser's photographic piece "Howland Hill" offers a glimpse of a dense thicket with its multitude of branches buried deep within a forest. The photographic works of Julian Charrière and Julius von Bismark show the forsaken tree landscape, dotted with ruins, in the area around Chernobyl reflected in the eye of a deer. The exhibition also features a work on loan from the artist Marianne Engel: a tree glows luminously in the dark in a way that is both otherworldly and magical at the same time.

Helvetia's protection forest project

For Helvetia, forests have had a special significance for many years. The insurance company is thus committed to looking after protection forests, thereby making a contribution to reforestation and strengthening defences against falling rocks, landslides, avalanches and debris flows. The current exhibition thus connects two very different areas of commitment: the enthusiasm for art and support for preventive measures in issues relating to protection forests.

Commitment to art

The Helvetia Art Foyer is an exhibition space at Helvetia's head office in Basel that is open to the public. Pieces from Helvetia's own collection are presented to a broad public in monographic, dialogue-based and thematic exhibitions. The international insurance group's art collection, with its 1,800 pieces by around 400 artists, is one of the most significant in the area of contemporary Swiss art. In addition, selected artists are invited to the Helvetia Art Foyer for sole exhibitions. A further expression of Helvetia's commitment to the arts is the Helvetia Art Prize, awarded once a year to an up-and-coming artist.

Key information on the "Tief verwurzelt - Weit verzweigt" exhibition

18 October 2018 until 31 January 2019

Thursdays, 4-8 p.m.

Helvetia Art Foyer, Steinengraben 25, 4051 Basel

Admission is free

Note for media representatives

Journalists may visit the "Tief verwurzelt - Weit verzweigt" exhibition outside of opening hours. To take advantage of this opportunity, please contact the Helvetia media unit:

Phone: +41 (0)58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch

Marianne Engel, "Stammbaum" (Family tree), 2009

fluorescent colour on bonsai

This media release can also be found on the website www.helvetia.com/media.

For further information please contact:

Helvetia Insurance

Jonas Grossniklaus

Senior Media Relations Manager

St. Alban-Anlage 26

CH-4002 Basel

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/jonasgrossniklaus

Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch

www.helvetia.ch

About the Helvetia Group

In 160 years, the Helvetia Group has grown from a number of Swiss and foreign insurance companies into a successful international insurance group. Today, Helvetia has subsidiaries in its home market Switzerland as well as in the countries that make up the Europe market area: Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain. With its Specialty Markets market area, Helvetia is also present in France and in selected regions worldwide. Some of its investment and financing activities are managed through subsidiaries and fund companies in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

Helvetia is active in the life and non-life business, and also offers customised specialty lines and reinsurance cover. Its business activities focus on retail customers as well as small and medium-sized companies and larger corporates. With some 6,600 employees, the company provides services to more than 5 million customers. With a business volume of CHF 8.64 billion, Helvetia generated underlying earnings of CHF 502.4 million in the 2017 financial year. The registered shares of Helvetia Holding are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol HELN.

Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Group and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Group. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Group. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Helvetia Group which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the markets in which we operate; (2) the performance of financial markets; (3) changes in interest rates; (4) changes in currency exchange rates; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including accounting policies or practices; (6) risks associated with implementing our business strategies; (7) the frequency, magnitude and general development of insured events; (8) mortality and morbidity rates; (9) policy renewal and lapse rates as well as (10), the realisation of economies of scale as well as synergies. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive; when evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Helvetia Group on the date of its publication and Helvetia Group assumes no obligation to update such statements unless otherwise required by applicable law.




