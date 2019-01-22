Log in
Media release: Together with MoneyPark, Helvetia is now offering its customers a unique mortgage range

01/22/2019 | 01:05am EST

Media release

St.Gallen, 22 January 2019

Together with MoneyPark, Helvetia is now offering its customers a unique mortgage range

Helvetia Insurance is reinforcing its sales capacity in the area of mortgages and is now combining the strengths of its own sales force with those of MoneyPark. Helvetia's mortgage customers will in future be served by a team of advisors - working exclusively for Helvetia - from MoneyPark, Switzerland's largest independent mortgage broker. This will provide Helvetia customers with an even greater product range. It will also give Helvetia the opportunity to exploit market potential in a more targeted way while offering highly competitive mortgage solutions to its customer base.

From early April onwards, Helvetia Insurance will be combining the strengths of its own mortgage sales force with those of MoneyPark, Switzerland's largest independent mortgage broker. If a Helvetia customer requires a mortgage consultation, this will in future be carried out in a Helvetia agency by a MoneyPark advisor working exclusively for Helvetia. In the process, the customer will receive independent advice from MoneyPark and benefit from access to Switzerland's largest selection of providers by far, as well as all mortgage models available on the market. For further insurance needs relating to the acquisition of property, such as indirect mortgage repayment through life insurance or buildings insurance, the Helvetia customer advisor will supplement the mortgage solution with suitable advice and product solutions. Through its joint sales approach, Helvetia will not only provide its customers with a considerably larger mortgage offering, but also take full advantage of its market potential. MoneyPark will continue to operate entirely independently on the market under its own brand.

"By combining our sales approach with MoneyPark, we can offer our customers the best possible independent mortgage consulting with the best conditions. This offering is unique on the market. It also enables us to fully exploit the market potential of our own sales network and the numerous customer contacts of our approximately 900 customer advisors in the mortgage business segment", explains Ralph Honegger, CIO of the Helvetia Group. Previously, Helvetia frequently had to turn away customers interested in a mortgage, since either the model they required was unavailable or Helvetia's limited mortgage capacities were already fully occupied as a result of regulatory restrictions. "Thanks to Helvetia's considerable sales capacity, MoneyPark is gaining access to an attractive selection of customers and can now enhance its leading position in the mortgage business segment", adds Stefan Heitmann, founder and CEO of MoneyPark. Six years after it was founded, MoneyPark is now the fourth largest provider in Switzerland in terms of new mortgages.

Mortgages remain an important asset class

The pooling of sales capacity with MoneyPark will have no effect on the strategic focus of the mortgages asset class. "For Helvetia, mortgages remain an important asset class, and their significance is set to increase in future. Helvetia is one of over 100 product partners collaborating with MoneyPark", explains Ralph Honegger.

This media release is also available on our website www.helvetia.com/media.

For further information please contact:

Analysts

Susanne Tengler

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +41 58 280 57 79

investor.relations@helvetia.ch

Media

Jonas Grossniklaus

Media Relations Manager

Phone: +41 58 280 50 33

media.relations@helvetia.ch

About the Helvetia Group

In 160 years, the Helvetia Group has grown from a number of Swiss and foreign insurance companies into a successful international insurance group. Today, Helvetia has subsidiaries in its home market Switzerland as well as in the countries that make up the Europe market area: Germany, Italy, Austria and Spain. With its Specialty Markets market area, Helvetia is also present in France and in selected regions worldwide. Some of its investment and financing activities are managed through subsidiaries and fund companies in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in St.Gallen, Switzerland.

Helvetia is active in the life and non-life business, and also offers customised specialty lines and reinsurance cover. Its business activities focus on retail customers as well as small and medium-sized companies and larger corporates. With some 6,600 employees, the company provides services to more than 5 million customers. With a business volume of CHF 8.64 billion, Helvetia generated underlying earnings of CHF 502.4 million in the 2017 financial year. The registered shares of Helvetia Holding are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol HELN.

Cautionary note

This document was prepared by Helvetia Group and may not be copied, altered, offered, sold or otherwise distributed to any other person by any recipient without the consent of Helvetia Group. The German version of this document is decisive and binding. Versions of the document in other languages are made available purely for information purposes. Although all reasonable effort has been made to ensure that the facts stated herein are correct and the opinions contained herein are fair and reasonable, where any information and statistics are quoted from any external source such information or statistics should not be interpreted as having been adopted or endorsed as accurate by Helvetia Group. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees and advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information. The facts and information contained in this document are as up to date as is reasonably possible but may be subject to revision in the future. Neither Helvetia Group nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Helvetia Group which by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there is a risk that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the markets in which we operate; (2) the performance of financial markets; (3) changes in interest rates; (4) changes in currency exchange rates; (5) changes in laws and regulations, including accounting policies or practices; (6) risks associated with implementing our business strategies; (7) the frequency, magnitude and general development of insured events; (8) mortality and morbidity rates; (9) policy renewal and lapse rates as well as (10), the realisation of economies of scale as well as synergies. We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive; when evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Helvetia Group on the date of its publication and Helvetia Group assumes no obligation to update such statements unless otherwise required by applicable law.




