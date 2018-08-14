Media release – Helvetia Investment Foundation: Total assets exceed CHF 1 billion

In July 2018 the Helvetia Investment Foundation exceeded the CHF 1 billion mark in total assets. This success is down to the launching of new investment groups - and the trust of a host of investors.

The basis for this success was laid by the wise decision of the Board of Foundation and the Investment Commissions to launch new investment groups. Over the past few years, the nearly 260 employee benefit institutions have invested primarily in the following investment groups: Swiss Real Estate, Romandie Real Estate, Swiss Shares Smart Beta Dynamic 100 and Swiss Mortgages.

"Achieving the milestone of CHF 1 billion in total assets is principally down to the investors who place their trust in us", said Dunja Schwander, Managing Director of the Helvetia Investment Foundation. In the last five years the Helvetia Investment Foundation attracted an additional investment volume of more than half a billion Swiss francs - just over CHF 100 million per year. At the next investors' meeting in 2019 this success will be celebrated as part of the 25th anniversary of Helvetia Investment Foundation.

