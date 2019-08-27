Log in
HEMACARE CORPORATION

(HEMA)
HemaCare : and Charles River Laboratories Partner to Provide Human-Derived Biological Material to China

08/27/2019 | 08:11am EDT

New distribution partnership allows high-quality human primary cells to reach the Chinese market

HemaCare Corporation (OTCMKTS: HEMA), a global leader and trusted brand in the customization of human-derived biological products and services for biomedical research, drug discovery, and cellular therapy process development, today announced a distribution agreement with Charles River’s subsidiary, Vital River, to provide the scientific community in China with direct access to healthy and disease-state human primary cells.

Beijing Vital River Laboratory Animal Technology Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Charles River Laboratories and the premier commercial provider of research models and related services to the scientific community in China. Vital River was chosen as a partner to expand China distribution because of HemaCare’s successful and growing global relationship with Charles River Laboratories.

Colin Dunn, Ph.D., Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Research Models & Services for Charles River Laboratories commented: “HemaCare adheres to the most stringent quality standards in the industry and consistently provides robust and high-quality cellular material. We are pleased to build upon our collaborative relationship with this international distribution agreement.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Vital River will offer HemaCare’s full line of high-quality human primary cells and tissues to researchers in China. Vital River currently provides products to a vast number of scientists focused on benchtop research and drug discovery.

“We are excited to continue expanding our relationship with Charles River and partner with their Vital River subsidiary to continue to strengthen and expand our global presence,” said Pete van der Wal, President and CEO of HemaCare. “China represents a tremendous market for us, and Vital River, as the leading provider of tools and services for biopharmaceutical research in China, is the ideal partner to further drive our growth in this exciting, rapidly growing market.”

For more information about HemaCare, please check out our website at www.hemacare.com.

About HemaCare

HemaCare is a global leader in the customization of human-derived biological products and services for biomedical research, drug discovery, and cellular therapy process development. The company’s network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensure fresh donor material is available to customers and for use within HemaCare’s isolation laboratory. Human biological material including peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood is isolated into various primary cells types for fresh and frozen distribution. For over 40 years, HemaCare has developed an extensive registry of repeat donors and provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical and drug discovery research and cell therapy clinical trials, and supports commercialization with apheresis collections, directly enabling customers to advance both autologous and allogeneic cellular therapies.


© Business Wire 2019
