Hemisphere Media : to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

0
11/01/2019 | 07:03pm EDT

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV) ('Hemisphere' or the 'Company'), the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms, plans to announce its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The financial release will be posted to the Investor Relations section at www.hemispheretv.com before the market opens. Hemisphere executives will host a conference call following the release at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available online via the Company's Investor Relations website.

Alternatively, interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (877) 497-1436, or from outside the United States at (262) 558-6292, at least five minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID for the call is 4068992.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056, or from outside the United States by dialing (404) 537-3406. The conference ID for the replay is 4068992.

About Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.:

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia, a Spanish-language content distribution company, and a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S.

Investor Relations Contact
Edelman Financial Communications for Hemisphere Media GroupDanielle O'Brien
(212) 704-8166
Danielle.obrien@edelman.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemisphere-media-group-to-host-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-conference-call-300950187.html

SOURCE Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

Disclaimer

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 23:02:02 UTC
