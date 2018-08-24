Hemispherx to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

Log in
08/24/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE American: HEB) an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology, announced today that it will be presenting at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.  The conference is being held on September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City.

Thomas K. Equels, M.S. J.D., chief executive officer of Hemispherx, will be presenting and meeting one-on-one with investors. Mr. Equels' presentation will focus on immuno-oncology, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) and immune system amplification for enhanced viral vaccines. Mr. Equels will also discuss how the Company is working with several major cancer research centers to initiate Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials combining Ampligen with FDA-approved checkpoint blockade therapies in several different and highly lethal solid tumors.

The presentation will be webcast live.  To access the webcast, please visit www.rodmanevents.com.  The webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation at http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/heb/

Hemispherx has two flagship products: Ampligen® approved in Argentina with a NDA pending in the United States and Alferon N Injection® approved in the United States and Argentina. Ampligen® has the potential to address multiple indications, including various cancers, ME/CFS and influenza. Alferon N Injection® also has multiple potential indications, including MERS and as a component of an immune modulating cocktail designed to favorably improved the microenvironment of several solid tumors.  The Company also has six orphan drug designations, with four in the United States and two in the European Union. Their combined estimated market is estimated in the billions of dollars.

About Hemispherx Biopharma
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. is an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology. Hemispherx’s flagship products include Alferon N Injection® and the experimental therapeutic rintatolimod (tradenames Ampligen® or Rintamod®). Rintatolimod is an experimental RNA nucleic acid being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system, including immuno-oncology and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). Hemispherx’s platform technology includes components for potential treatment of various severely debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Because rintatolimod is experimental in nature, it is not designated safe and effective by the FDA for general use and is legally available only through clinical trials.

Cautionary Statement
Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.hemispherx.net. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Contact
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.
Phone Number: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@hemispherx.net 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
