Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc    HEB

HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC (HEB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPEAT - Hemispherx Biopharma's CEO to Present at the 15th Annual NobleConXV Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 12:00pm EST

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE American: HEB) — Hemispherx Biopharma Inc., an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology, announced today that CEO Thomas K. Equels will present at NobleConXV — Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — on Tuesday, January 29 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the company's website www.hemispherx.net, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website (http://nobleconference.com) and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek (http://www.channelchek.com). The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

Thomas K. Equels, M.S. J.D., chief executive officer of Hemispherx, will be presenting and meeting one-on-one with investors. Equels' presentation will focus on immuno-oncology and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). He will also discuss how the company is working with several major cancer research centers with ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials combining Ampligen with FDA-approved checkpoint blockade therapies in several different and highly lethal solid tumors. Hemispherx current corporate presentation can be found here http://ir.hemispherx.net/Events_Presentations.

About Noble Capital Markets
2019 marks Noble Capital Markets’ 35th anniversary. The Company is an equity-research driven, full-service, investment & merchant banking boutique focused on emerging growth companies. In addition to NobleCon, Noble hosts numerous “non-deal” corporate road shows across the United States and Canada. In late 2018, Noble launched Channelchek.com which features advanced market data, institutional-quality research, balanced news, videos and podcasts covering more than 6,000 emerging growth companies. There is no cost for investors to join. Members: FINRA, SIPC, MSRB. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com

About Hemispherx Biopharma
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. is an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology. Hemispherx's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, Hemispherx believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® already conducted include studies of the potential treatment of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to generate the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Cautionary Statement
Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release.  We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.hemispherx.net. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Contacts:
Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@hemispherx.net 

Or

LHA Investor Relations
Miriam Weber Miller
Senior Vice President
Phone: +1-212-838-3777
Email: mmiller@lhai.com  

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc..jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC
12:00pREPEAT - Hemispherx Biopharma's CEO to Present at the 15th Annual NobleConXV ..
GL
07:28aHEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA : CEO to Present at the 15th Annual NobleConXV Conference
AQ
01/23Hemispherx Biopharma's CEO to Present at the 15th Annual NobleConXV Conferenc..
GL
01/08Hemispherx Biopharma Announces IRB Approval of Clinical Study in Metastatic T..
GL
01/02Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Announces Advancement in Expanded Access Program fo..
GL
2018HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA : Issues Business Update to Clarify Apple iOS12 Stocks Appl..
AQ
2018Hemispherx Biopharma Issues Business Update to Clarify Apple iOS12 Stocks App..
GL
2018HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA INC. : Announces First Large Ampligen Shipment to a Clinica..
AQ
2018Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Announces First Large Ampligen Shipment to a Clinic..
GL
2018HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA INC. : Announces Updated Information about ME/CFS Expanded ..
AQ
More news
Chart HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC
Duration : Period :
Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Kenwood Equels Executive Vice Chairman, President & CEO
William M. Mitchell Chairman
Wayne S. Springate Senior Vice President-Operations
Adam Pascale Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David R. Strayer Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC22.10%11
GILEAD SCIENCES9.11%88 290
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.00%48 528
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.42%42 658
GENMAB-7.73%9 232
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.25.08%8 100
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.