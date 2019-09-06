Log in
HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC
Hemispherx BioPharma : AIM ImmunoTech to Present at the 21st Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 10th

09/06/2019 | 10:42am EDT

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2019 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM), an immuno-tech company focused on the research and development of immunological agents to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency diseases, such as myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), today announced that it will be presenting at the 21st Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, being held on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

When the presentation is complete it will be available for viewing at http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/aim.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers. AIM's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, AIM believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® already conducted include studies of the potential treatment of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to confirm the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval and additional funding. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system. To learn more please visit https://aimimmuno.com/.

Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For example, no assurance can be given as to whether the current or planned trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. In addition, initiation of planned clinical trials may not occur secondary to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s) or lack of study drug. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, we cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data. Among other things, for forward-looking statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: 212-671-1021
Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

Hayden IR
Phone: 646-755-7412
Email: James@HaydenIR.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@aimimmuno.com

SOURCE: AIM ImmunoTech Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/558679/AIM-ImmunoTech-to-Present-at-the-21st-Annual-Rodman-Renshaw-Global-Investment-Conference-in-New-York-City-on-September-10th

Disclaimer

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 14:41:03 UTC
