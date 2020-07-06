Delaware Court Grants An Order for the Expedited Briefing Schedule of Hemostemix's Injunction against Accudata Solutions, Inc. and Hemostemix is in Receipt of an Unsigned Report from Aspire Health Science

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2020) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTC: HMTXF) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware has granted an order for the expedited briefing schedule on Hemostemix's Injunction application seeking the immediate return of all clinical trial data from Accudata Solutions, Inc. ("Accudata"). The Order directs Defendant Accudata to file an Answering Brief in response to Hemostemix's Motion for Preliminary Injunction on or before July 9, 2020. The Hemostemix Reply Brief in support of its Motion for Preliminary Injunction shall be filed on or before July 13, 2020. The Court scheduled a hearing on the preliminary injunction motion for July 15, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Further to its July 3, 2020 news release, Hemostemix filed a Verified Complaint and, on July 2, 2020, Motions for a Preliminary Injunction and Expedited Scheduling seeking to compel the immediate return of all clinical trial data from Defendant Accudata and enjoining Accudata from continuing to divulge and disclose such highly sensitive and confidential information to third parties who have no ownership or custodial right to it. Hemostemix has an absolute ownership right over its data and an absolute right to recover its data upon demand. Despite repeated requests, Accudata has failed and refused to return to Hemostemix its data.

Counsel for Hemostemix received a letter and a purported report on July 5, 2020 from the counsel for Aspire Health Science, LLC ("Aspire") at 10:42 p.m. ET on Sunday July 5, 2020. The document, dated April 30, 2020, is unsigned, was addressed to an individual that is neither a director nor officer of Hemostemix, nor acts for Hemostemix in any capacity, and is unverifiable as the underlying data was not included. Hemostemix cautions that Aspire's new release regarding the report is motivated by Aspire's own purposes and is potentially misleading.

Aspire is continuing to block Hemostemix from obtaining the return of its clinical trial data, and in its place has published a news release regarding the report. It is unclear to Hemostemix the scientific bases of the Aspire news release. Neither Aspire nor any of its agents or representatives have any ownership rights to Hemostemix's clinical trial data, nor do they have any rights whatsoever to publish any type of report or results purported to be related to Hemostemix's ACP-01 clinical trials. Similarly, Aspire has no right to continue to hold such data to the exclusion of Hemostemix.

Hemostemix requires its data to properly assess the midpoint analysis of its ACP-01 clinical trials. Hemostemix is seeking the Delaware Court's immediate intervention to obtain its complete clinical trial data from Accudata. Hemostemix will update the market once it has obtained its data and completed an analysis of its ACP-01 clinical trials including its midpoint analysis.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is a publicly traded autologous stem cell therapy company. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company developed and is commercializing its lead product ACP-01 for the treatment of CLI, PAD, Angina, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Cardiomyopathy and other conditions of ischemia. ACP-01 has been used to treat over 300 patients, and it is the subject of a randomized, placebo-controlled, double blind trial of its safety and efficacy in patients with advanced critical limb ischemia who have exhausted all other options to save their limb from amputation.

On October 21, 2019, the Company announced the results from its Phase II CLI trial abstract entitled "Autologous Stem Cell Treatment for CLI Patients with No Revascularization Options: An Update of the Hemostemix ACP-01 Trial With 4.5 Year Followup" which noted healing of ulcers and resolution of ischemic rest pain occurred in 83% of patients, with outcomes maintained for up to 4.5 years.

The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families titled: Regulating Stem Cells, In Vitro Techniques for use with Stem Cells, Production from Blood of Cells of Neural Lineage, and Automated Cell Therapy. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Contact: Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-Founder, TSmeenk@Hemostemix.com 905-580-4170

