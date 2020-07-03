HEMOSTEMIX : PROVIDES UPDATE ON FILING Q1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

July 3, 2020

Calgary, Alberta, July 3, 2020 - Hemostemix Inc. ('Hemostemix' or the 'Company') (TSXV: HEM; OTC: HMTXF) announces that, further to its May 28, 2020 news release in relation to the timing of the filing of its interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020, the Corporation still expects to file such documents on or prior to July 14, 2020.

Hemostemix confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior news releases or material change reports, there have been no material business developments since the issuance, on May 28, 2020, of the Corporation's news release regarding the postponement of the filing of its interim financial statements and the closing of the private placement.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is a publicly traded autologous stem cell therapy company. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company developed and is commercializing its lead product ACP-01 for the treatment of CLI, PAD, Angina, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Cardiomyopathy and other conditions of ischemia. ACP-01 has been used to treat over 300 patients, and it is the subject of a randomized, placebo-controlled, double blind trial of its safety and efficacy in patients with advanced critical limb ischemia who have exhausted all other options to save their limb from amputation.

On October 21, 2019, the Company announced the results from its Phase II CLI trial abstract entitled 'Autologous Stem Cell Treatment for CLI Patients with No Revascularization Options: An Update of the Hemostemix ACP-01Trial With 4.5 Year Follow-up' which noted healing of ulcers and resolution of ischemic rest pain occurred in 83% of patients, with outcomes maintained for up to 4.5 years.

The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families titled: Regulating Stem Cells, In Vitro Techniques for use with Stem Cells, Production from Blood of Cells of Neural Lineage, and Automated Cell Therapy. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Contact: Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-Founder

TSmeenk@Hemostemix.com 905-580-4170‎

