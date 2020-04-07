Hemostemix Appoints the Honourable Sheila Copps, OC, PC, to Board of Advisors and Ratifies Thomas Smeenk as Chief Executive Officer

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2020) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTC: HMTXF) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of the Honorable Sheila Copps, OC, PC, to its Board of Advisors. Sheila was the Deputy Prime Minister of Canada, Minister of Environment, Minister of Heritage and a senior member of the federal cabinet for 10 years. From her work on diversity and inclusion, to protection of the environment, to support for young Canadians and women, Sheila has had a storied career that has left an indelible mark on Canadian public policy.

Among her achievements, Sheila brought forward what was the strongest federal environmental assessment legislation in the world; established Young Canada Works to provide annual summer employment for youth; brought in copyright protection for Canadian recording artists; and led ministers of culture from over 50 nations in the development of the first ever International Network on Cultural Diversity.

Sheila earned a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in French and English from the University of Western Ontario in London and pursued further studies at McMaster University in Hamilton and the University of Rouen in France. In 1998, she received an Honorary Doctorate in Law from Université Sainte-Anne in Nova Scotia in recognition of her efforts to promote bilingualism and her commitment to advancing the French language and culture in Canada.

In recent years, Sheila has been working both in French and English as a journalist, broadcaster, and political commentator. She is the author of two books, Nobody's Baby and Worth Fighting For.

"Sheila's counsel of the board of directors and management based on her experience, track record of firsts, accomplishments and education are exactly what is needed as we build out a globally focused Canadian-based stem cell therapy company," said Thomas Smeenk, President & CEO. "We are honored to welcome Sheila to our team!"

"I am absolutely delighted to be part of this initiative. With the widespread scourge of diabetes, Hemostemix could be a lifesaver," added Sheila Copps.

The Company also announces the board of directors has ratified Thomas Smeenk as the Chief Executive Officer. Together with the late Roger Bergersen, Thomas was one of the original co-founders of the predecessor company to Hemostemix.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX INC.

Hemostemix is a publicly traded autologous stem cell therapy company. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company developed and is commercializing its lead product ACP-01 for the treatment of CLI, PAD, Angina, Ischemic Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Cardiomyopathy and other conditions of ischemia. ACP-01 has been used to treat over 300 patients, and it is the subject of a randomized, placebo-controlled, double blind trial of its safety and efficacy in patients with advanced critical limb ischemia who have exhausted all other options to save their limb from amputation.

On October 21, 2019, the Company announced the results from its Phase II CLI trial abstract presentation entitled "Autologous Stem Cell Treatment for CLI Patients with No Revascularization Options: An Update of the Hemostemix ACP-01 Trial With 4.5 Year Follow up" which noted healing of ulcers and resolution of ischemic rest pain occurred in 83% of patients, with outcomes maintained for up to 4.5 years.

The Company owns 91 patents across five patent families titled: Regulating Stem Cells, In Vitro Techniques for use with Stem Cells, Production from Blood of Cells of Neural Lineage, and Automated Cell Therapy.

