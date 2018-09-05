Hemp, Inc. Announces Latest Trend: Hemp Outperforms Tobacco, Says Forbes Magazine

Spring Hope, NC, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, announced today the company recognizes Forbes Magazine for covering hemp’s profitability over other crops including tobacco.



The article, " In Kentucky, Farmers Find Hemp May Be More Profitable Than Tobacco ," highlights the surge among U.S. agriculture producers now planting hemp in record numbers, often replacing staples like soy, corn and tobacco. The article also notes that hemp advocacy is making greater headway and gaining support at the federal level, specifically mentioning the 2018 Farm Bill which includes the Hemp Farming Act of 2018 aided by Senator McConnell, which may see hemp legal under federal law if it passes this year.

“We are also seeing this trend of hemp outperforming tobacco in states across the country, and we are confident that the legalization of hemp is essential to improve our agricultural economy’s profitability and protect the livelihoods of farmers throughout the nation,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. “Our commitment to providing opportunities for farmers nationwide to work with the highly profitable and viable hemp plant has driven our expansion strategy as we continue to enter new markets. After celebrating one year of being operational in our 85,000 square foot facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina, I’m proud to share our expertise with cultivators nationwide.”

The article states, “While laws regarding medical and recreational marijuana in the U.S. continue to play out state by state — with medical marijuana now legal for use in 30 states — hemp advocacy is making greater headway gaining support at the federal level. Hemp’s nonexistent psychoactive qualities have a lot to do with its widespread support.”

Notably, there are now over 40 states in the nation that have legalized hemp. Companies seeking to enter or further develop their footprint in the industrial hemp marketplace are aligning with Hemp, Inc. for the company’s proven expertise and state-of-the-art hemp processing and manufacturing infrastructure in Spring Hope, North Carolina. Hemp, Inc.’s 85,000 square foot hemp processing and manufacturing facility, on 59 acres, has been operational since August 2017.

“We saw this favorable shift in perception toward hemp coming years ago. Being able to see this early on enabled us to identify and secure many opportunities, thereby giving us a solid five-year jump in the industry. Hemp, Inc. is on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Our commitment to identifying and securing new opportunities for industrial hemp cultivation, processing and product development in states across the country is an important part of our strategy to expand our farming infrastructure (Hemp, Inc.'s Division Three), thus providing increased value to our shareholders and positioning us as a leader in the space,” said Perlowin.

Hemp, Inc. is helping to build the industrial hemp infrastructure that was basically non-existent in America. And five years later, it’s still in its infancy as the nation, gradually, embraces industrial hemp as a new emerging multi-trillion dollar industrial agricultural green revolution. Hemp, Inc.’s focus has been on building five hemp infrastructures, Divisions One through Five .





Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

Division Two – The Hemp Extraction Infrastructure

Division Three – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

Hemp, Inc.’s strategic hemp growing partner Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc. has a 500-acre Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona. The Veteran Village Kins Community is designed to grow hemp and produce cannabidiol (CBD) products to benefit veterans as well as generate revenue for Hemp, Inc., the Veteran Village, and individual veterans living in the community. Already a $100 million industry, the CBD market is expected to grow over 700% and balloon to $2.1 billion by 2020.

For a more complete description on the Veteran Village Kins Community, read the following, modified, October 24, 2017 press release, Hemp, Inc. Announces Strategic Hemp Growing Partner "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc." Completes Final Site Plan Blueprints, below:



Hemp, Inc. has announced that its strategic growing partner, "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.," has completed its final site plan blueprints for its 500-acre site in Golden Valley, Arizona (20 miles north of Kingman, AZ and 90 minutes from Las Vegas, NV). The site plan was submitted to the Mohave County Building Department for final review. The Company is also in the final stages of completing the necessary infrastructure to support an off-grid, renewable, energy system. With the solar equipment in place, the site's solar power operation will be completed in the next days.



As soon as the live streaming video cameras are up and operational, the world can actually see the way the Veteran Village Kins Community is designed and watch it being built. According to Perlowin, the basic framework or overall plan of the Veteran Village Kins Communities is to create a holistic healing and learning center that is designed to educate and heal veterans with PSTD, alcoholism, meth addiction, opioid addiction, and other psychological conditions while at the same time training them on the numerous aspects of being part of the emerging multi-billion dollar hemp industry.



We will also be building hemp-growing communities for other groups such as "Abused" Women & Children Village Kins Communities, the "Orphaned" Children Village Kins Communities, "Homeless" Village Kins Communities and the "Healers" Village Kins Communities (the healers are professionals who are knowledgeable in the modalities to treat these traumatized groups). These particular communities are all synergistically aligned to work simultaneously supporting each other.



For example, the "Healers" heal the traumatized veterans and women & children; the women support orphan children and orphan children want to see people living in homes and not homeless. Thus, a portion of the hemp grown in each community goes to create and support another community, giving everybody a sense of giving back and helping others as they help themselves. This circles back to the healers who also work to heal the veterans and the other traumatized groups. This is the economic foundation on how the sale of the hemp products operates as a "quantum economic matrix" or an example of "symbiotic economics" which is more complex than this brief description allows.



Dwight Jory, the Project Manager for the "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.," said, "We are very happy with the progress. Our Kins Community is really beginning to come together." In anticipation of planting to begin during the spring, 300 acres have been fenced, 16 overnight trailer park sites are under construction, and six 40x40-ft organic vegetable gardens have been planted and are currently producing food and kenaf, according to Jory. These organic gardens double as experimental growing modules using an entire array of different growing technologies to see which modalities grow the best in a desert environment. As for the 6 geodesic domes mentioned in an earlier press release, 1 is structurally complete with only the electrical and plumbing to be completed. The rest are on site awaiting final site plan approval.





"We are now accepting volunteers who have expressed an interest in helping to build the first Kins Community for our veterans," said Jory. Those interested in making the first hemp growing CBD-producing "Veteran Village Kins Community" become a reality should contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com).



One thousand trees, on 36 of the 500-acres, have also been planted, with an additional 1,000 trees on order. The "Veteran Village Kins Community" will include a 100,000-square foot GMP compliant, central processing plant, a state-of-the-art testing laboratory, and various health and wellness centers to support veterans who may have psychological, emotional or health issues.





"As Hemp, Inc. positions itself on the forefront of America's industrial hemp revolution, we see our partnership with 'Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.' being paramount in supporting the small family farm movement that we are confident will reshape the American landscape," said Perlowin. "As we work toward getting our eco-village up and running in Arizona, we are also aggressively scouting strategic locations in other states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Giving veterans and other Americans a place to learn new skills and take part in this multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD market is very exciting. It's a big part of our mission to give back. Recently we have expanded our Kins Community concept internationally focusing, but not limited to, Israel, New Zealand, Canada, Africa, and Uruguay."



According to Perlowin, we hope to have 50 "master hemp growers" working on their first Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona. To date, we have growers from Oregon, Colorado, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada and, Arizona who have expressed an interest in pursuing a joint venture with Hemp, Inc. to each grow industrial hemp on 5 of the 300 fenced acres in Arizona. Perlowin says he'll call this "The Great United American Hemp Project." Any grower having an interest in pursuing a joint venture on 5 of the 300 fenced in acres in Arizona should contact Project Manager Dwight Jory. Or, anyone interested in attending the 2 - 7-day hands-on hempcrete house building should contact Dwight Jory as well. (Dates to be determined.)

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

