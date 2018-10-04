Hemp, Inc. Expands CBD Hemp Cultivation and Processing Infrastructure Nationwide

Spring Hope, NC, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- A new report by Brightfield Group finds that hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) will dominate the cannabis industry within four years, and the timing could not be better as Hemp, Inc. continues to expand its operational footprint nationwide. The hemp-derived CBD market is expected to hit $591 million this year, and it may grow 40 times this size—to $22 billion by 2022, according to the report . As a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) has a solid infrastructure to support the industry’s rapid growth.



According to the Brightfield Group, CBD has “been flying under the radar but is set to explode”. The growth rate of distribution channels for these products is expected to soar in the next few years. Right now, hemp-derived CBD products are the primary sales driver in the market. “We are thrilled to be at the forefront of the hemp-derived CBD market that has already demonstrated record-breaking growth positioning us towards the very top of this multi-billion dollar industry,” said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin.

Hemp, Inc.’s joint venture model with farmers across the U.S. has positioned the company as a leader in providing hemp education and an infrastructure through which to cultivate, process, and manufacture this viable crop. “Hemp, Inc. is committed to meeting market demand for high quality hemp and derived products, building on our strategic operations throughout the country to ensure Hemp, Inc.’s standing as one of the premiere growers, suppliers and manufacturers of hemp to the U.S.,” says Perlowin.

Hemp, Inc. began processing a harvest of more than 100,000 pounds of industrial hemp from the first of many farms they have contracted with in the Medford, Oregon, area at its second hemp cultivation and processing company, Local Processing Center, Inc. (LPC).

Hemp, Inc.’s LPC consists of 8 greenhouses that are about 3,000 square feet each. The greenhouses are used for drying. Since curing and storage need to be done in a controlled environment (for temperature and humidity), a steel building is used. According to executives, this building is very effective and they are building another one which will be completed in about 10 days. “This was designed to be a ‘cookie-cutter’ model that can be duplicated all over America through joint ventures. We are simultaneously creating a local processing center in North Carolina and will be in many other states soon too,” says Perlowin. “We expect this will add a substantial weekly revenue to our company’s bottom line.”

Notably, there are now over 40 states in the nation that have legalized hemp. Companies seeking to enter or further develop their footprint in the industrial hemp marketplace are aligning with Hemp, Inc. for the company’s proven expertise and state-of-the-art hemp processing and manufacturing infrastructure in Spring Hope, North Carolina. The largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, Hemp, Inc.’s 85,000 square foot hemp processing and manufacturing facility sits on 59 acres and has been operational since August, 2017. It has become a global leader in the industrial hemp industry.

The company’s 500-acre strategic growing partner Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona, is also designed to grow hemp and produce CBD products to benefit veterans as well as generate revenue for Hemp, Inc., the Veteran Village and individual veterans living in the community. Hemp, Inc. executives are also continuing to scout new locations nationwide to open additional hemp processing centers in legal markets.

“As we continue to execute our strategic vision to expand our footprint across the U.S. (and the world), we are able to diversify our portfolio to include markets beyond our headquarters in North Carolina, allowing us to create increased value for our shareholders,” said Perlowin. “Now that the largest facility has been up and running for over a year and is shipping out product by the semi-load, we are focusing on Division Two (The Hemp Extraction Infrastructure) and Division Three (The Hemp Farming Infrastructure.” (To read more about these Divisions, click here .)

Hemp, Inc. is helping to build the industrial hemp infrastructure that was basically non-existent in America. And five years later, it’s still in its infancy as our nation, gradually, embraces industrial hemp as a new emerging multi-trillion dollar industrial agricultural green revolution. Hemp, Inc. has been building six hemp infrastructures, Divisions One through Six (the 6th Division just launched):

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

Division Two – The Hemp Extraction Infrastructure

Division Three – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

Division Six - Accessories, Products and Services

Division Six is the company’s newest division to be formed which focuses on the sale of hemp accessories such as the sale of extractors, storage bags, containers, fertilizer, soil amendments, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, balers, greenhouses, and greenhouse equipment; the drying, trimming, curing, storing and brokering biomass and CBD for other farmers; and ultimately anything else a hemp farmer may need to be successful.

For a more complete description on the Veteran Village Kins Community (as mentioned above), read the following October 24, 2017 press release, “Hemp, Inc. Announces Strategic Hemp Growing Partner ‘Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.’ Completes Final Site Plan Blueprints”, below:

Hemp, Inc. has announced that its strategic growing partner, "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.", has completed its final site plan blueprints for its 500-acre site in Golden Valley, Arizona (20 miles north of Kingman, AZ and 90 minutes from Las Vegas, NV). The site plan was submitted to the Mohave County Building Department for final review. The Company is also in the final stages of completing the necessary infrastructure to support an off-grid, renewable, energy system. With the solar equipment in place, the site's solar power operation will be completed in the next days.

As soon as the live streaming video cameras are up and operational, the world can actually see the way the Veteran Village Kins Community is designed and watch it being built. According to Perlowin, the basic framework or overall plan of the Veteran Village Kins Communities is to create a holistic healing and learning center that is designed to educate and heal veterans with PSTD, alcoholism, meth addiction, opioid addiction, and other psychological conditions while at the same time training them on the numerous aspects of being part of the emerging multi-billion dollar hemp industry.

We will also be building hemp-growing communities for other groups such as "Abused" Women & Children Village Kins Communities, the "Orphaned" Children Village Kins Communities, "Homeless" Village Kins Communities and the "Healers" Village Kins Communities (the healers are professionals who are knowledgeable in the modalities to treat these traumatized groups). These particular communities are all synergistically aligned to work simultaneously supporting each other.

For example, the "Healers" heal the traumatized veterans and women & children; the women support orphan children and orphan children want to see people living in homes and not homeless. Thus, a portion of the hemp grown in each community goes to create and support another community, giving everybody a sense of giving back and helping others as they help themselves. This circles back to the healers who also work to heal the veterans and the other traumatized groups. This is the economic foundation on how the sale of the hemp products operates as a "quantum economic matrix" or an example of "symbiotic economics" which is more complex than this brief description allows.

Dwight Jory, the Project Manager for the "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.," said, "We are very happy with the progress. Our Kins Community is really beginning to come together." In anticipation of planting to begin during the spring, 300 acres have been fenced, 16 overnight trailer park sites are under construction, and six 40x40-ft organic vegetable gardens have been planted and are currently producing food and kenaf, according to Jory. These organic gardens double as experimental growing modules using an entire array of different growing technologies to see which modalities grow the best in a desert environment. As for the 6 geodesic domes mentioned in an earlier press release, 1 is structurally complete with only the electrical and plumbing to be completed. The rest are on site awaiting final site plan approval.

"We are now accepting volunteers who have expressed an interest in helping to build the first Kins Community for our veterans," said Jory. Those interested in making the first hemp growing CBD-producing "Veteran Village Kins Community" become a reality should contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com).

One thousand trees, on 36 of the 500-acres, have also been planted, with an additional 1,000 trees on order. The "Veteran Village Kins Community" will include a 100,000-square foot GMP compliant, central processing plant, a state-of-the-art testing laboratory, and various health and wellness centers to support veterans who may have psychological, emotional or health issues.

"As Hemp, Inc. positions itself on the forefront of America's industrial hemp revolution, we see our partnership with 'Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.' being paramount in supporting the small family farm movement that we are confident will reshape the American landscape," said Perlowin. "As we work toward getting our eco-village up and running in Arizona, we are also aggressively scouting strategic locations in other states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Giving veterans and other Americans a place to learn new skills and take part in this multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD market is very exciting. It's a big part of our mission to give back. Recently we have expanded our Kins Community concept internationally focusing, but not limited to, Israel, New Zealand, Canada, Africa, and Uruguay."

According to Perlowin, we hope to have 50 "master hemp growers" working on their first Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona. To date, we have growers from Oregon, Colorado, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada and, Arizona who have expressed an interest in pursuing a joint venture with Hemp, Inc. to each grow industrial hemp on 5 of the 300 fenced acres in Arizona. Perlowin says he'll call this "The Great United American Hemp Project." Any grower having an interest in pursuing a joint venture on 5 of the 300 fenced in acres in Arizona should contact Project Manager Dwight Jory. Or, anyone interested in attending the 2 - 7-day hands-on hempcrete house building should contact Dwight Jory as well. (Dates to be determined.)

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

