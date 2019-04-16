Hemp, Inc. Reports Oklahoma Next to Allow Commercial Production of Industrial Hemp

SPRING HOPE, NC, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers including the 85,000 square-foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina, a state of the art processing center in Medford, Oregon, and a 500-acre hemp growing Eco-Village in Golden Valley, Arizona, announced today that after unanimous approval by the house, Senate Bill 868 has proceeded to the desk of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, which would allow for the commercial production of industrial hemp. According to the bill legislature, SB 868 “authorizes the state Department of Agriculture to take develop and administer a production program under the 2018 federal farm bill.”

State Sen. Lonnie Paxton, one of the authors of the bill, said [SB 868] accomplishes a critical step Oklahoma needs to take as it moves from its current pilot program authorized a year ago into a new era. Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP) commented, “The bill, according to many news sources, was written to mimic the United States Department of Agriculture’s rules with the help of Republican State Senator Lonnie Paxton. The reasoning for Oklahoma mimicking the USDA rules is because they want to ensure the farmers who are interested in growing industrial hemp can hit the ground running and start making money off of this lucrative crop.”

As noted in Ganjapreneur, “The measure expands the current state program , which only allows hemp research by universities or colleges in conjunction with the state Department of Agriculture.” This bill, however, will not only create opportunities for farmers to raise another cash crop, it will also open the door for processors to move into the state, according to Sen. Paxton.

This is yet another huge opportunity for Hemp, Inc. As a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers including the 85,000 square-foot multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, North Carolina, a state of the art processing center in Medford, Oregon, and a 500-acre hemp growing Eco-Village in Golden Valley, Arizona, Hemp, Inc. executives are already looking to partner with Oklahoma locals to have a local processing center in Oklahoma. Furthermore, every state growing hemp provides fertile ground for Hemp, Inc.’s Hemp University to train the farmers on what they need to successfully grow hemp.

Tobacco farmers have long been looking to hemp as their new cash crop pushing public officials to seek ways to invigorate local agricultural programs. “I’ve noticed the shift with the farmers over the past few years, from tobacco to hemp, vegetables to hemp, etcetera, etcetera,” added Perlowin. “I’m sure farmers in Oklahoma are excited for this breakthrough in the farming industry, as it can bring new life into the farms and provide the American people with an exceptional and versatile crop.”

Perlowin continued, “I’ve already talked to a very large extraction company who said he has one customer in Oklahoma who plans on growing 10,000 acres of hemp in order to sell him all the biomass that 10,000 acres will produce.” As more states like Oklahoma get on board, Hemp, Inc. will naturally expand its Hemp University and local processing centers into that state.

The next, or second, Hemp University in Oregon is a Pre-Planting Support Workshop that will be held from 12:00pm to 6:00pm PST on May 4, 2019 and will feature a keynote speaker and three 90-minute master classes followed by a question and answer session. The workshop will focus on how farmers can begin planting hemp. In addition to the keynote presentation and master classes, a seed, clones, soils and nutrients vendor market will be held for attendees to select specific products for farming hemp just in time for the planting season.

At the Hemp University workshop, keynote speaker, Edgar Winters, the CEO of WinterFox Farms who is a hemp activist and researcher, will discuss hemp’s important role in the sustainability model on superior genetics for farmers, processors and investors.

Master class instructors for the Hemp University Oregon “Pre-Planting Support Workshop” include:

“Growing Plans and Greenhouses” by Farmer Tom Lauerman

With decades of experience, Farmer Tom Lauerman will provide farmers with key advice that is needed regarding the basics of growing. This includes methods of set-up, sun orientation and watering. Additionally, Lauerman will discuss the importance of greenhouses, which he affirms are essential to run a good hemp farm. “Working Protocols for Soil Health” by Woody Thorpe

Certified crop advisor and sustainability specialist Woody Thorpe will focus on the soil ecosystem and how to improve it without the use of chemicals. Thorpe will discuss the simplicity and complexity of the soil system and lead farmers through its basic design. “The Essentials on Seeds and Nutrients” by Paul Kodydek

Paul Kodydek comes from Rattlesnake Hemp as a Rogue Valley Master Grower. Kodydek is well-known for providing problem-solving consultations for local farmers and will teach farmers how to best get started by sharing his unique knowledge about seeds and nutrients.

Many vendors in attendance will give a 5-10 minute presentation describing their products and how they can help your hemp farming needs this year.

Buy your tickets online now because the last Hemp University was completely sold out and people had to be turned away at the door. We expect the upcoming Pre-Planting Workshop to be filled to capacity as well.

In addition to the Hemp University in Oregon, Hemp, Inc. also plans to expand their education reach to Arizona and Puerto Rico as well as continuing the seminars in North Carolina. Arizona is a location where Hemp, Inc. has multiple ventures which include retail store Hemp Healthcare in Dolan Springs, Arizona that sells high-end CBD and hemp-based products and its strategic growing partner’s 500-acre hemp growing eco-village (Veteran Village Kins Communities) in Golden Valley, Arizona. Puerto Rico is an area where Hemp, Inc. is scouting new locations for a local processing center and scouting acres to grow high CBD hemp.

For those interested in presenting or showcasing at this workshop, please contact Sophia Blanton at hempu@hempinc.com . To purchase tickets, please visit the Hemp University website at www.thehempuniversity.com .

To see short videos of The Hemp University educational seminar held last month, go to Bruce Perlowin’s Facebook page starting with the March 23rd post and those following that date.

After the federal legalization of hemp as part of the 2018 Farm Bill, the state’s proposal for industrial hemp would allow the Department of Agriculture to cultivate and manage a hemp production program. Used to make paper, cosmetics, rope, bricks and more, hemp has been called America’s next cash crop, with CBD leading the charge as the fastest growing industry on earth growing by 700% per year.

Currently, according to Farm Journal , 48 percent of farmers are interested in growing hemp, but only two percent do. With the growing demand for hemp-based products, such as cannabidiol (CBD), and the legalization through the Farm Bill, Hemp Industry Daily estimates that hemp-derived CBD retail sales can reach $1.1 billion in 2019.

To see 1-minute videos of Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, go to Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page where he posts daily on all of Hemp, Inc.’s activities around the country.

THE GREAT AMERICAN HEMP GROW-OFF

According to Perlowin, we hope to have 50 “master hemp growers” working on their first Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona. To date, we have growers from Oregon, Colorado, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada, Florida, and Arizona who have expressed an interest in pursuing a joint venture with Hemp, Inc. to each grow industrial hemp on 5 of the 300 fenced acres in Arizona. Perlowin says he’ll call this “The Great American Hemp Grow-Off.” Any grower having an interest in pursuing a joint venture on 5 of the 300 fenced in acres in Arizona should contact Project Manager Dwight Jory. Or, anyone interested in attending the 2-7-day hands-on hempcrete house building should contact Dwight Jory (ecogold22@gmail.com) as well. The Grow-Off starts June 1, 2019 (the first day hemp will be legal to grow in Arizona) and also includes a Hemp University, up to every weekend, for the entire growing season. The Hemp University (in Arizona) will be held in a 60-foot geodesic dome that can seat up to 225 people.

At the Great American Hemp Grow-Off, 2 Manifest Studios will be filming and interviewing all of the master growers and their grows on the Docuseries on the Modern Day History of Hemp. “No wonder most of the growers I talk to want to come and be a part of this. They want to be a part of the Docuseries on the Modern Day History of Hemp because if they’re not there, history will pass them by,” said Perlowin. The weekend Hemp University course, that will be taking place in the 60-ft geodesic dome, will now also include field trips out to the all the 5-acre hemp grows that are growing just 100 yards away. This hands on interactive educational experience is the chance of a lifetime for anyone to really learn about this new emerging multi-billion dollar hemp industry from hemp industry experts all over America.

A 44-ft geodesic dome will be set up as a vendor area selling a wide variety of products needed to grow industrial hemp. A 36-ft geodesic dome will be set up as a movie room to show movies, documentaries and courses on everything from bio-dynamic farming, permaculture, organic farming practices to bees, predator pest control, soil amendments, cloning, grafting and other peripheral agricultural course materials.

Lastly, the entire operation will have live streaming video capabilities so the whole world can tap in and see The Great American Hemp Grow-Off in real time. The winners of the Great American Hemp Grow-Off will share in the $100,000 prize money, in a variety of categories.

Perlowin stated, “I run into so many growers who claim to be the best master grower around, with 15, 25 or 45 years of experience. So, I thought it would be a great idea to have a ‘grow off’ to see just who is the best. On the flip side, I run into literally dozens of people who are planning to grow between 50 and 10,000 acres of hemp this year but lack much of the experience to do it successfully. In this case, the best course of action would be to start with growing 5 acres in Arizona where you’ll be surrounded by some of the top growers in the US and attending Hemp, Inc.’s Hemp University every weekend beginning in June. It costs $50,000 to participate in the Grow-Off and based on our experiences in Oregon, 5 acres can produce up to a million dollars or more of net profit. It costs about $100,000 for 5 acres to plant, grow, harvest, and process, based on our experiences with our growers from Oregon last year. The joint venture arrangement would be a 50/50 revenue split with Hemp, Inc. creating the probability that the grower could generate half a million dollars and Hemp, Inc. would also receive that same amount. This will not only generate a substantial revenue stream for Hemp, Inc. and its shareholders, it will also generate a nice return on investment (ROI) for the grow-off participants while they learn from industry experts all over America, over a four to six month period.”

“A lot of participants are planning to bring their motor homes and camp out on location while others are electing to stay in a hotel in Las Vegas and take the 90-minute drive out to the land to The Hemp University seminars or in Kingman, Arizona just 20 miles away. Parking your motorhome out on the land and/or camping out is free of charge. We are thinking of having small concerts at night, sing-a-longs, and campfires, as well as other entertainment and speakers to give an enhanced value to the Great American Hemp Grow-Off. There is no better way to learn about industrial hemp than to participate in the hemp grow-off, even if you’re just an investor. Investors can hire a master grower to grow for them. There’s literally no better way to break into the hemp industry and receive such a wealth of information and an invaluable hands-on experience than participating in our Great American Hemp Grow Off. After participating in the grow-off, then you can go back and grow your 50 to 10,000 acres with a much better chance of success and possibly with new joint venture partners since the networking at this event will be off the charts. This is something you want to be very cognizant of because you could meet everyone from master growers to investors to industry experts and more.

While there have been Cannabis Cups over the past 5 decades, this is the first time there has been a 5-acre grow-off thus creating the ultimate interactive event for anyone who wants to become an expert in industrial hemp. The battle cry is not to start with 50, 500, or 5,000 acres but to start with just 5 acres and be a part of the most comprehensive hemp growing training event of the century,” Perlowin continued.

THE UPCOMING DOCUSERIES

Hemp, Inc. entered into an agreement with 2 Manifest Studio, LLC , a Wyoming, Limited Liability Company (VED), to create a documentary and subsequent docuseries over the course of an estimated five years. Per the terms of the agreement, VED will create a feature length film and corresponding docuseries and other video materials about the history of hemp with a strong focus on Hemp, Inc. and other pioneers and companies that are leaders in the modern-day history of hemp. The content will be wholly-owned by Hemp, Inc. 2 Manifest Studio Director Joseph Trivigno and his team have been tracking Hemp, Inc.’s progress, as executives meet with farmers throughout the country to document the company’s expansion into new markets. The documentary is expected to be released by 2020. The docuseries is expected to follow the film’s release. The film crew will also capture hemp developments in markets around the globe.

VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES

The company’s 500-acre strategic growing partner Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona, is also designed to grow hemp and produce CBD products to benefit veterans as well as generate revenue for Hemp, Inc., the Veteran Village and individual veterans living in the community. Hemp, Inc. executives are also continuing to scout new locations nationwide to open additional hemp processing centers in legal markets.

For a more complete description on the Veteran Village Kins Community (as mentioned above), read the following October 24, 2017 press release, “Hemp, Inc. Announces Strategic Hemp Growing Partner ‘Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.’ Completes Final Site Plan Blueprints”, below:

Hemp, Inc. has announced that its strategic growing partner, “Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.”, has completed its final site plan blueprints for its 500-acre site in Golden Valley, Arizona (20 miles north of Kingman, AZ and 90 minutes from Las Vegas, NV). The site plan was submitted to the Mohave County Building Department for final review. The Company is also in the final stages of completing the necessary infrastructure to support an off-grid, renewable, energy system. With the solar equipment in place, the site’s solar power operation will be completed in the few next days.

As soon as the live streaming video cameras are up and operational, the world can actually see the way the Veteran Village Kins Community is designed and watch it being built. According to Perlowin, the basic framework or overall plan of the Veteran Village Kins Communities is to create a holistic healing and learning center that is designed to educate and heal veterans with PTSD, alcoholism, meth addiction, opioid addiction, and other psychological conditions while at the same time training them on the numerous aspects of being part of the emerging multi-billion dollar hemp industry.

We will also be building hemp-growing communities for other groups such as “Abused” Women & Children Village Kins Communities, the “Orphaned” Children Village Kins Communities, “Homeless” Village Kins Communities, and the “Healers” Village Kins Communities (the healers are professionals who are knowledgeable in the modalities to treat these traumatized groups). These particular communities are all synergistically aligned to work simultaneously supporting each other.

For example, the “Healers” heal the traumatized veterans and women & children; the women support orphan children, and orphan children want to see people living in homes and not homeless. Thus, a portion of the hemp grown in each community goes to create and support another community, giving everybody a sense of giving back and helping others as they help themselves. This circles back to the healers who also work to heal the veterans and the other traumatized groups. This is the economic foundation on how the sale of the hemp products operates as a “quantum economic matrix” or an example of “symbiotic economics” which is more complex than this brief description allows.

Dwight Jory, the Project Manager for the “Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.”, said, “We are very happy with the progress. Our Kins Community is really beginning to come together.” In anticipation of planting to begin during the spring, 300 acres have been fenced, 16 overnight trailer park sites are under construction, and six 40×40-ft organic vegetable gardens have been planted and are currently producing food and kenaf, according to Jory. These organic gardens double as experimental growing modules using an entire array of different growing technologies to see which modalities grow the best in a desert environment. As for the 6 geodesic domes mentioned in an earlier press release, 1 is structurally complete with only the electrical and plumbing to be completed. The rest are on site awaiting final site plan approval.

“We are now accepting volunteers who have expressed an interest in helping to build the first Kins Community for our veterans,” said Jory. Those interested in making the first hemp growing CBD-producing “Veteran Village Kins Community” become a reality should contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com).

One thousand trees, on 36 of the 500-acres, have also been planted, with an additional 1,000 trees on order. The “Veteran Village Kins Community” will include a 100,000-square foot GMP compliant, central processing plant, a state-of-the-art testing laboratory built and operated by Digipath Labs out of Las Vegas, and various health and wellness centers to support veterans who may have psychological, emotional or health issues.

“As Hemp, Inc. positions itself on the forefront of America’s industrial hemp revolution, we see our partnership with ‘Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.’ being paramount in supporting the small family farm movement that we are confident will reshape the American landscape,” said Perlowin. “As we work toward getting our eco-village up and running in Arizona, we are also aggressively scouting strategic locations in other states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Giving veterans and other Americans a place to learn new skills and take part in this multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD market is very exciting. It’s a big part of our mission to give back. Recently we have expanded our Kins Community concept internationally focusing, but not limited to, Israel, New Zealand, Canada, Africa, and Uruguay.”

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

HEMP, INC.’S NINE DIVISIONS

Hemp, Inc. has been helping to build the industrial hemp infrastructure that was basically non-existent in America. There are nine divisions:

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

Division Two – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

Division Three – The Hemp Extraction Infrastructure

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

Division Six – Accessories, Products and Services

Division Seven – Research and Development

Division Eight – Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures

Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting

Hemp, Inc. recently established the eighth division (Industrial Hemp Investments and Joint Ventures). Since the passing of the hemp bill, Hemp, Inc. has been flooded with inquiries of people who want to invest in the hemp industry but don’t know where to start. As the avant guard of the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has put together numerous joint venture investment opportunities for the medium to large-scale investor. Those who are interested should email ir@hempinc.com.

Hemp, Inc.’s Industrial Hemp and Medical Marijuana Consulting Company (IHMMCC) was recently restructured as its ninth division and is now “Division Nine - Industrial Hemp Consulting”. With an influx of public companies wanting to expand into the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has been inundated with potential consulting agreements. To keep up, Hemp, Inc. revamped its consulting division to work hands-on with each company to provide its years of expertise. According to Perlowin, there is definitely a sense of “Community of Companies” whereby a lot of companies are working together to pool their resources, marketing connections and strategies in order to grow simultaneously.

Typically, companies seeking in depth consulting services from Hemp, Inc. pay mostly in stock since cash flow is oftentimes tight during the developmental stage of start-up companies in this industry. Through Hemp, Inc.’s Division Nine – Industrial Hemp Consulting, a wide range of services are forged from the experiences of creating the first publicly trading company in the cannabis sector (Medical Marijuana, Inc.) and having well over a decade of experience in the cannabis industry’s public sector. Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.’s chief executive officer also has over five decades in the industry itself.

ABOUT LOCAL PROCESSING CENTER INC.

Hemp, Inc. entered into a majority ownership agreement with JNV Farms LLC for the hemp cultivation and processing company in Medford, Oregon. As the majority owner of the, now fully functional, hemp cultivation and processing company, Local Processing Center, Inc. (LPC), Hemp, Inc. will be able to create a pipeline of industrial hemp and hemp products in states, where legal, on the West Coast. This makes Hemp, Inc. a bi-coastal hemp processing center in America with many more Hemp Local Processing Centers planned for other areas where Hemp is being grown. Thus far, the company has created over 200 jobs in its LPC and also helped create even more jobs for the local farmers. “A to Z” services for the farmers are available – from harvesting to drying, bagging, curing, storing, nitrogen sparging, machine trimming, hand trimming, extracting, testing (with the on-site Digipath Labs) and selling; creating a “one stop shop” for the small to large family farm. Daily updates on LPC can be found on Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page.

ABOUT DIGIPATH and HEMP, INC.’S JOINT VENTURE

Digipath, Inc. ( DIGP ) supports the cannabis and hemp industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis and hemp industry to ensure producers, consumers, and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis and hemp they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client’s products through analysis, research, development, and standardization. Digipath, Inc. and Hemp, Inc. has entered into an agreement for Digipath to install a state of the art testing lab in all of Hemp, Inc.’s locations starting with the Medford, Oregon Local Processing Center. The second one will be installed at their hemp processing facility in Spring Hope, NC and the third one at the hemp grow-off in Golden Valley, Arizona. CEO Todd Denkin is also scheduled to speak at the upcoming Hemp University seminar.

DAILY UPDATES ON FACEBOOK

Hemp, Inc. strives to be one of the most transparent companies in the public sector. To adhere to this company policy of transparency, CEO Bruce Perlowin posts 1-minute video updates daily on his personal Facebook page to give an inside look and behind-the-scenes footage of what Hemp, Inc. is doing on a daily basis. “We want them to know how the company is performing and what it is doing to reach its goals,” says Perlowin. To see 1 minute videos of everything Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, go to Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page where he posts daily on all the activity Hemp, Inc. is doing around the country. (No other public company has this level of transparency than Hemp, Inc.)

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It’s one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world’s largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see Hemp, Inc.’s video just posted entitled, “The Largest Hemp Mill in the Western Hemisphere is Now Online – It’s Alive”, click here . To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, visit Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page and scroll down to August 1, 2017.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HEMP AND MARIJUANA

Hemp is completely different from marijuana in its function, cultivation and application. In cultivating marijuana, the plants are spaced far apart, and the male plants are destroyed to assure that they cannot seed the female plants, which would result in undesirable, less potent and less marketable, seeded marijuana buds. Hemp, on the other hand, is planted close together and commonly hermaphrodites, which creates an abundance of seeds, the main component of Hemp foods and supplements. The Hemp stalks are processed and used for fiber, composite, and other hemp based end products.

Hemp is used in variety of other applications that marijuana couldn’t possibly be used in. These include healthy dietary supplements, skin products, clothing, and accessories. Overall, hemp is known to have over 25,000 possible applications . Hemp products such as Hemp Milk, Hemp Cereal, and Hemp Oil are used by consumers every day.

For an excellent read on the difference between hemp and marijuana, visit the Ministry of Hemp .

9 GREAT REASONS TO INCLUDE HEMP AS PART OF A HEALTHY DIET ( Source )

Although hemp seeds come from the Cannabis sativa plant, they do not produce a mind-altering effect. These small, brown seeds are rich in protein, fiber, and healthful fatty acids, including omega-3s and omega-6s. They have antioxidant effects and may reduce symptoms of numerous ailments, improving the health of the heart, skin, and joints. Read all the reasons to include hemp as part of a healthy diet here .

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fiber – Hemp fiber can be used to make fabrics and textiles, rope and paper. The word ‘canvas’ actually derives from the word cannabis.

Fuel – While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. With reserves of petroleum being depleted, it would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Food – Hemp seeds are very nutritious and were first thought to be eaten by the Ancient Chinese and Indians. Hemp seeds have a nutty taste and can be eaten raw, ground up, sprouted, or made into dried sprout powder. Hemp seeds also contain a very beneficial oil that is high in unsaturated fatty acids, including an optimal 1:4 ratio of omega-3 to 6.

Building Material – Hemp can be made into a variety of building materials. These include concrete-like blocks called ‘hempcrete’, biodegradable plastics, and wood replacements. These materials have been used in the manufacture of many things, including electronics, cars and houses. In fact, the first American home made of hemp-based materials was completed in August 2010 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Biofuel – Remarkably, the oil from hemp seeds and stalks can also be made into biofuels such as Biodiesel?—?sometimes known as ‘hempoline’. While this biofuel can be used to power engines, it does take quite a lot of raw material to produce a substantial amount.

(Source/Credit: A Medium Corporation )

UPCOMING INTERNATIONAL AND DOMESTIC EVENTS

Across the globe, the hemp industry is rising to astronomical levels. In the wake of the hemp industry projected to grow 700% and hit $1.8 billion by 2020, there has been more education and networking within the industry. That means more events and conferences, thus, Hemp, Inc. has started compiling an ongoing list of upcoming hemp events around the world. Check out the listing of international and domestic events here .

HEMP, INC.’S “TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE”

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. A global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers including the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere (in Spring Hope, North Carolina), a 4,500 hemp-growing and processing eco-village aggressively being built on 500 of those acres in Golden Valley, Arizona called Veteran Village Kins Community (to serve the needs of the American veterans) and one of the most sophisticated harvesting and post processing facilities in Medford, Oregon, Hemp, Inc., believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Thus, Hemp, Inc.’s “Triple Bottom Line” approach serves as an important tool in balancing meeting business objectives and the needs of society and environment at the same time.

