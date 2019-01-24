Hemp, Inc. to Add Digipath's Hemp Potency Testing Laboratories to its 3 Main Hemp Production Sites Across America as Part of its Hemp Infrastructure Expansion Plan

Spring Hope, NC, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) executives announced today that the company has entered into an agreement with Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP), a cutting edge, fully-functioning potency cannabis testing laboratory, to oversee and manage the construction and build out of a hemp potency-testing laboratory in North Carolina, Oregon, and Arizona (Hemp, Inc.’s 3 hemp growing and manufacturing sites.) According to the agreement, Digipath Labs will be the in-house, third-party testing company for all of Hemp, Inc.’s products.



"Digipath was the logical choice to create and operate a stand-alone laboratory at each of our hemp production facilities," said Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. "Digipath is a leader in cannabis, hemp, soil, water, mold, etc. best practices and continues to provide cutting edge testing services for this industry. These new Digipath labs will not only test all of our hemp products but will also be available for all of the local hemp farmers in each area to do their own required testing."

A global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers including the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere (in Spring Hope, North Carolina), a 4,500 hemp-growing and processing eco-village aggressively being built on 500 of those acres in Golden Valley, Arizona called Veteran Village Kins Community (to serve the needs of the American veterans) and one of the most sophisticated harvesting and post processing facilities in Medford, Oregon, Hemp, Inc. will now have access to Digipath’s proprietary ISO-17025:2017 accredited standard operating procedures and testing protocols, to establish, maintain, and operate each lab. Per the agreement, once completed, the laboratories will be owned and operated by Digipath.

Currently, Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) through it’s wholly-owned subsidiary Digipath Labs, has been testing cannabis and hemp products since 2015 in the burgeoning Nevada market and will bring state-of-the-art equipment, lab expertise, proprietary operating procedures and management to Hemp, Inc.’s rapidly growing locations. The Company will provide all necessary laboratory-expertise and related management services to develop and operate each Lab, including purchasing and maintenance of the laboratory instrumentation, as well as hiring and comprehensive training of lab personnel.

Todd Denkin, CEO of Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) said, “This opportunity to align with Hemp, Inc. allows us to expand our footprint within their sophisticated hemp business locations. We are thrilled to provide our expertise to support small family farms and be on the forefront of the hemp revolution that is sweeping America.”

“As fast as this industry is growing, having a third-party testing laboratory on-site is what is going to keep us ahead of the curve and will position us as an active hemp business hub and a trusted company in the industry. You have to be compliant and you have to be able to turn products around quickly in this industry. Adding an on-site testing lab will ensure we do both,” said Perlowin.

Without an in-house, third-party testing laboratory, products in need of testing would need to be transported off site, which could mean waiting days or even weeks for results. The addition of Digipath Labs at Hemp, Inc.’s production centers will expedite testing processes and further support new business developments. According to Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.’s initial mission was to create the industrial hemp infrastructure. This new agreement with Digipath, Inc. helps them streamline that process as they are currently and aggressively looking for locations in Florida, Puerto Rico, West Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire. The next step in this industrial hemp hub infrastructure will be continuing the Hemp University classes to educate the farmers, entrepreneurs and investors on the hemp industry and building out very large CBD extractors and laboratories at all of these locations.

At that point, with the industrial hemp infrastructure in place from seed to sale, Hemp, Inc.’s main focus will be on marketing a huge array of their own products, white-labeling for other companies and joint ventures with local farmers, entrepreneurs and investors in order to continue expanding its footprint around America and around the world. While many people see companies in this multi-billion dollar industry as a “flash in the pan” or a “get rich quick scheme”, Hemp, Inc.’s strategy is to create a long-term, vital and necessary industrial hemp infrastructure to support the massive growth this industry is currently sustaining.

Moreover, the addition of Digipath Labs to Hemp, Inc.’s already operational hemp production sites will create a one-stop-shop for hemp farmers who already are or are looking to partner with Hemp, Inc. to sell their hemp biomass and create products which will need testing before going to market. Adding an in-house, third-party potency testing laboratory cuts the cost and processing time for Hemp, Inc. and the farmers the company partners with.

To learn more about Hemp, Inc., visit http://hempinc.com/. To learn more about Digipath, Inc., visit https://digipath.com/.

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

ABOUT DIGIPATH, INC. & DIGIPATH LABS, INC.

Digipath, Inc. supports the cannabis and hemp industry's best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis and hemp industry to ensure producers, consumers, and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis and hemp they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

HEMP, INC.’S DIVISIONS

Hemp, Inc. has been helping to build the industrial hemp infrastructure that was basically non-existent in America. There are now seven divisions:

Division One – The Industrial Hemp Infrastructure

Division Two – The Hemp Farming Infrastructure

Division Three – The Hemp Extraction Infrastructure

Division Four – The Hemp Educational Infrastructure

Division Five – The Hemp Marketing Infrastructure

Division Six - Accessories, Products and Services

Division Seven – Research and Development

ABOUT LOCAL PROCESSING CENTER INC.

Hemp, Inc. entered into a majority ownership agreement with JNV Farms LLC for the hemp cultivation and processing company in Medford, Oregon. As the majority owner of the, now fully functional, hemp cultivation and processing company, Local Processing Center, Inc. (LPC), Hemp, Inc. will be able to create a pipeline of industrial hemp and hemp products in states, where legal, on the West Coast. This makes Hemp, Inc. a bi-coastal hemp processing center in America with many more Hemp Local Processing Centers planned for other areas where Hemp is being grown. Thus far, the company has created over 200 jobs in its LPC and also helped create even more jobs for the local farmer. “A to Z” services for the farmers are available - from harvesting to drying, bagging, curing, storing, nitrogen sparging, machine trimming, hand trimming, extracting and selling creating a “one stop shop” for the small to large family farm. Daily updates on LPC can be found on Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page.

DAILY UPDATES ON FACEBOOK

Hemp, Inc. strives to be one of the most transparent companies in the public sector. To adhere to this company policy of transparency, CEO Bruce Perlowin posts 1-minute video updates daily on his personal Facebook page to give an inside look and behind-the-scenes footage of what Hemp, Inc. is doing on a daily basis. “We want them to know how the company is performing and what it is doing to reach its goals,” says Perlowin. To see 1 minute videos of everything Hemp, Inc.’s current activities, go to Bruce Perlowin’s personal Facebook page where he posts daily on all the activity Hemp, Inc. is doing around the country. (No other public company has this level of transparency than Hemp, Inc.)

THE UPCOMING DOCUSERIES

Hemp, Inc. entered into an agreement with 2 Manifest Studio, LLC, a Wyoming, Limited Liability Company (VED), to create a documentary and subsequent docuseries over the course of an estimated five years. Per the terms of the agreement, VED will create a feature length film and corresponding docuseries and other video materials about the history of hemp with a strong focus on Hemp, Inc. and other pioneers and companies that are leaders in the modern-day history of industrial hemp. The content will be wholly-owned by Hemp, Inc. 2 Manifest Studio Director Joseph Trivigno and his team have been tracking Hemp, Inc.’s progress, as executives meet with farmers throughout the country to document the company’s expansion into new markets. The documentary is expected to be released by 2020. The docuseries is expected to follow the film’s release. The film crew will also capture hemp developments in markets around the globe.

VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES

The company’s 500-acre strategic growing partner Veteran Village Kins Community in Golden Valley, Arizona, is also designed to grow hemp and produce CBD products to benefit veterans as well as generate revenue for Hemp, Inc., the Veteran Village and individual veterans living in the community. Hemp, Inc. executives are also continuing to scout new locations nationwide to open additional hemp processing centers in legal markets.

For a more complete description on the Veteran Village Kins Community (as mentioned above), read the following October 24, 2017 press release, “Hemp, Inc. Announces Strategic Hemp Growing Partner ‘Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.’ Completes Final Site Plan Blueprints”, below:

Hemp, Inc. has announced that its strategic growing partner, "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.", has completed its final site plan blueprints for its 500-acre site in Golden Valley, Arizona (20 miles north of Kingman, AZ and 90 minutes from Las Vegas, NV). The site plan was submitted to the Mohave County Building Department for final review. The Company is also in the final stages of completing the necessary infrastructure to support an off-grid, renewable, energy system. With the solar equipment in place, the site's solar power operation will be completed in the next days.

As soon as the live streaming video cameras are up and operational, the world can actually see the way the Veteran Village Kins Community is designed and watch it being built. According to Perlowin, the basic framework or overall plan of the Veteran Village Kins Communities is to create a holistic healing and learning center that is designed to educate and heal veterans with PSTD, alcoholism, meth addiction, opioid addiction, and other psychological conditions while at the same time training them on the numerous aspects of being part of the emerging multi-billion dollar hemp industry.

We will also be building hemp-growing communities for other groups such as "Abused" Women & Children Village Kins Communities, the "Orphaned" Children Village Kins Communities, "Homeless" Village Kins Communities and the "Healers" Village Kins Communities (the healers are professionals who are knowledgeable in the modalities to treat these traumatized groups). These particular communities are all synergistically aligned to work simultaneously supporting each other.

For example, the "Healers" heal the traumatized veterans and women & children; the women support orphan children, and orphan children want to see people living in homes and not homeless. Thus, a portion of the hemp grown in each community goes to create and support another community, giving everybody a sense of giving back and helping others as they help themselves. This circles back to the healers who also work to heal the veterans and the other traumatized groups. This is the economic foundation on how the sale of the hemp products operates as a "quantum economic matrix" or an example of "symbiotic economics" which is more complex than this brief description allows.

Dwight Jory, the Project Manager for the "Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.”, said, "We are very happy with the progress. Our Kins Community is really beginning to come together." In anticipation of planting to begin during the spring, 300 acres have been fenced, 16 overnight trailer park sites are under construction, and six 40x40-ft organic vegetable gardens have been planted and are currently producing food and kenaf, according to Jory. These organic gardens double as experimental growing modules using an entire array of different growing technologies to see which modalities grow the best in a desert environment. As for the 6 geodesic domes mentioned in an earlier press release, 1 is structurally complete with only the electrical and plumbing to be completed. The rest are on site awaiting final site plan approval.

"We are now accepting volunteers who have expressed an interest in helping to build the first Kins Community for our veterans," said Jory. Those interested in making the first hemp growing CBD-producing "Veteran Village Kins Community" become a reality should contact Ms. Sandra Williams via email (swilliams@hempinc.com).

One thousand trees, on 36 of the 500-acres, have also been planted, with an additional 1,000 trees on order. The "Veteran Village Kins Community" will include a 100,000-square foot GMP compliant, central processing plant, a state-of-the-art testing laboratory, and various health and wellness centers to support veterans who may have psychological, emotional or health issues.

"As Hemp, Inc. positions itself on the forefront of America's industrial hemp revolution, we see our partnership with 'Veteran Village Kins Community Arizona, Inc.' being paramount in supporting the small family farm movement that we are confident will reshape the American landscape," said Perlowin. "As we work toward getting our eco-village up and running in Arizona, we are also aggressively scouting strategic locations in other states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia. Giving veterans and other Americans a place to learn new skills and take part in this multi-billion-dollar hemp CBD market is very exciting. It's a big part of our mission to give back. Recently we have expanded our Kins Community concept internationally focusing, but not limited to, Israel, New Zealand, Canada, Africa, and Uruguay."

According to Perlowin, we hope to have 50 "master hemp growers" working on their first Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona. To date, we have growers from Oregon, Colorado, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada and, Arizona who have expressed an interest in pursuing a joint venture with Hemp, Inc. to each grow industrial hemp on 5 of the 300 fenced acres in Arizona. Perlowin says he'll call this "The Great United American Hemp Grow-Off." Any grower having an interest in pursuing a joint venture on 5 of the 300 fenced in acres in Arizona should contact Project Manager Dwight Jory. Or, anyone interested in attending the 2-7-day hands-on hempcrete house building should contact Dwight Jory as well. (Dates to be determined.)

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see Hemp, Inc.'s video just posted entitled, "The Largest Hemp Mill in the Western Hemisphere is Now Online - It's Alive", click here. To see the Hemp, Inc. mill in operation and processing product, visit Bruce Perlowin's personal Facebook page and scroll down to August 1, 2017.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HEMP AND MARIJUANA

Hemp is completely different from marijuana in its function, cultivation and application. In cultivating marijuana, the plants are spaced far apart, and the male plants are destroyed to assure that they cannot seed the female plants, which would result in undesirable, less potent and less marketable, seeded marijuana buds. Hemp, on the other hand, is planted close together and commonly hermaphrodites, which creates an abundance of seeds, the main component of Hemp foods and supplements. The Hemp stalks are processed and used for fiber, composite, and other hemp based end products.

Hemp is used in variety of other applications that marijuana couldn’t possibly be used in. These include healthy dietary supplements, skin products, clothing, and accessories. Overall, hemp is known to have over 25,000 possible applications. Hemp products such as Hemp Milk, Hemp Cereal, and Hemp Oil are used by consumers every day.

For an excellent read on the difference between hemp and marijuana, visit the Ministry of Hemp.

9 GREAT REASONS TO INCLUDE HEMP AS PART OF A HEALTHY DIET (Source)

Although hemp seeds come from the Cannabis sativa plant, they do not produce a mind-altering effect. These small, brown seeds are rich in protein, fiber, and healthful fatty acids, including omega-3s and omega-6s. They have antioxidant effects and may reduce symptoms of numerous ailments, improving the health of the heart, skin, and joints. Read all the reasons to include hemp as part of a healthy diet here.

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fiber – Hemp fiber can be used to make fabrics and textiles, rope and paper. The word ‘canvas’ actually derives from the word cannabis.

Fuel - While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. With reserves of petroleum being depleted, it would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Food – Hemp seeds are very nutritious and were first thought to be eaten by the Ancient Chinese and Indians. Hemp seeds have a nutty taste and can be eaten raw, ground up, sprouted, or made into dried sprout powder. Hemp seeds also contain a very beneficial oil that is high in unsaturated fatty acids, including an optimal 1:4 ratio of omega-3 to 6.

Building Material - Hemp can be made into a variety of building materials. These include concrete-like blocks called ‘hempcrete’, biodegradable plastics, and wood replacements. These materials have been used in the manufacture of many things, including electronics, cars and houses. In fact, the first American home made of hemp-based materials was completed in August 2010 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Biofuel - Remarkably, the oil from hemp seeds and stalks can also be made into biofuels such as Biodiesel — sometimes known as ‘hempoline’. While this biofuel can be used to power engines, it does take quite a lot of raw material to produce a substantial amount.

(Source/Credit: A Medium Corporation)

HEMP, INC.'S "TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE"

