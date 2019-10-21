Hemp, Inc. Profiled in Financial News Outlet, The Fly

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) announced today news coverage in a leading digital publisher of real-time financial news, The Fly . The published article features an exclusive interview with Hemp, Inc. CEO, Bruce Perlowin, for its recent edition of "Rising High". During the in-depth conversation in the article entitled, “Rising High: An Exclusive Talk with Industrial Hemp Company Hemp, Inc.” , Perlowin discusses smokeable hemp; providing green solutions through a healthy, eco-friendly approach; the Company’s social mission, expansion, competitive advantage, challenges and opportunities; and the critical importance of infrastructure for hemp in America.

Hemp, Inc. is a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, including the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the western hemisphere and according to the article , will continue to expand as the industry ramps up. “You cannot grow hemp anywhere in America without having a processing center,” says Perlowin in the article. According to Perlowin, experts have estimated that anywhere from 50%-75% of all hemp grown in America will never make it to market due to the lack of processing centers and Hemp, Inc. plans to open centers all over America. “We have one here in Oregon and we’re going to add to our industrial plant in North Carolina to make that a processing center for CBD,” he said. “Wherever the farmers are starting to grow a lot of hemp, we’ll put in a local processing center so that they have a place to bring it and harvest it.”



When asked about the company’s competitive edge , the CEO said he believes Hemp, Inc.’s key differentiator is the company’s niche of smokeable hemp. “This is an area that took everybody, including myself, by total surprise,” Perlowin said. “Nobody ever dreamed that people would start smoking hemp.” He said the industry started to develop strains of hemp that had high CBD and low THC as they became popular. “You want to get as much CBD in that bud as possible so you get more money from the extractors and the extractors have a lot less work to do to extract the oil,” the CEO said. “But 10% and above you can smoke it. There’s so much CBD there and so little THC that you won’t get high but whatever condition you’re using the CBD for, it’s an immediate effect.”



Perlowin continued, “We’ve decided to position ourselves at the forefront of the smokeable market. No one will touch us. We launched it last year in Arizona and picked the perfect cultivar for smoking. It’s below the threshold of 0.3% with THC and THCA added together and it’s got about a 17%-18% CBD content.”



The article also discussed opportunities within the industry. “The CEO said he sees numerous opportunities for hemp as CBD gains popularity. ‘Someone will get passionate about something, usually somebody has had a miraculous cure with CBD oil for their mother or their brother or another family member or themselves,’ Perlowin said. He also noted opportunities in putting CBD in topical creams, make-up and lip balms and said clothing is also a big area in which hemp can be used. The CEO also said hemp is a super food with hemp oil, hemp seed and hemp protein providing more Omega fatty acids than almost any other plant in the world. He added construction materials like hemp wood and hempcrete also represent large areas of opportunity. ‘The list just keeps on going on and on and the opportunities are everywhere.’”



To read the full published article, click here .



